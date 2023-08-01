40 Things That Are Getting Insanely Popular On Amazon Because They're So Damn Comfortable

Life can be hard enough as it is, so why not surround yourself with things that are soft, cushy, and supportive to make it just a bit easier? Whether you’re on the lookout for cozy clothes, plush decor, or soothing skin-care treatments, you’re bound to find the ease you crave on this list. So dig into this collection of ridiculously popular, super comfortable items that will up your relaxation factor while cutting back on stress. Cozy bliss is just a few clicks away.

1 A Cushy Memory Foam Pillow That Prevents Overheating Snuggle-Pedic Shredded Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $32 See On Amazon Grab this memory foam pillow and prepare for a relaxing night of sleep. Because it has an extra breathable bamboo cover, it’s temperature regulating and provides plenty of air circulation to prevent you from getting too hot at night. It’s designed to keep its shape even after long-term use and was developed by a chiropractor to help deliver strain-free support.

2 These No-Fuss, No-Show Socks That Won’t Slip Down Leotruny No-Show Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon When you find a basic that works really well — like these no-show socks — buy in bulk. And since you can score six pairs for a super reasonable price, this set is a no-brainer. Made from a cotton blend with a hint of spandex for stretch, these socks are both soft and breathable. Each sock also features a grippy silicone band at the heel that ensures the low-cut shape stays on your foot. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

Available colors: 6

3 The Soft & Stretchy Palazzo Pants With A Trendy Flared Leg SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you want comfort without sacrificing style, these palazzo pants have your name on them. They have a high, wide waistband that won’t dig in or roll down, and feature a stretchy fit throughout for full range of movement. At the bottom you’ll find a flared cut that’s so on trend right now. Choose from a range of solids and prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

4 These Retro Undies That Are As Cute As They Are Comfy POKARLA High-Waisted Cotton Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon For comfortable, full-coverage panties, look no further than this set of high-waisted underwear. They come five to a pack and feature a retro two-tone design and a durable waistband that stays in place. Thanks to the double-layer, moisture-wicking cotton crotch, they don’t skimp on comfort, either. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 11

5 The Soft Yet Supportive Slides That Absorb Shock With Each Step CUSHIONAIRE Recovery Cloud Slide Amazon $25 See On Amazon According to reviewers, these slide sandals will have you feeling like you’re walking on clouds. Available in tons of colors, these soft and supportive shoes mold to the shape of your feet for ultimate comfort. They’re loaded with practical features, too, like waterproof construction and adjustable buckle straps. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 27

6 A Pair Of Drawstring Shorts That Are Perfect For Both Exercising & Lounging MakeMeChic Elastic Drawstring Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re hitting the gym or just hitting the couch, you won’t want to take off these drawstring shorts. Featuring a trendy high waist and a loose fit through the hips and thighs, these shorts also feature an elastic band for formfitting stretch. Score them in tons of vibrant colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 31

7 These Toe Separators That Provide A Gentle Stretch For Your Feet Mind Bodhi Toe Separators (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your feet feel tired and cramped at the end of the day, slip on these toe separators. Made from flexible, BPA-free gel, these separators help realign and gently stretch your toes, and can even be worn while you walk. Many reviewers reported reduced foot discomfort after wearing them. Available colors: 4

8 A Temperature-Regulating Bamboo Blanket To Keep You Cool DANGTOP Cooling Blanket Amazon $28 See On Amazon Warm nights call for this clever cooling blanket. Since it’s made from breathable, temperature-regulating bamboo with hollow fibers, it helps to increase airflow to keep you feeling chill. The lightweight fabric is even moisture wicking so you’ll stay dry as well. Since it comes in eight shades, you’ll be sure to find a color that matches your decor. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 8

9 This Silky Smooth Bralette You Can Wear Under Anything Calvin Klein Seamless Bralette Amazon $27 See On Amazon This seamless, wire-free bralette is bound to become an undergarment wardrobe staple thanks to its smooth construction that won’t show under even thinner tops. It’s got adjustable straps and a nylon construction that delivers plenty of stretch, so you can be sure you’ll get a customized fit. It’s lightly lined for coverage and support, too. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21

10 The Lightweight Waffle-Knit Robe That Comes In A Wide Size Range Amazon Essentials Waffle Robe Amazon $36 See On Amazon Wrap yourself up in this waffle-knit bathrobe for the ultimate comfy lounging experience. Made from a soft and breathable cotton blend, this robe features two front pockets and a belt closure that ties in front. It boasts an eye-catching design with high-contrast accent piping along the trim and pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — 7X-Large

Available colors: 15

11 This Customizable Body Pillow That Turns Napping Into An Art Form EnerPlex Body Pillow Amazon $45 See On Amazon Give your whole body some pampering with this body pillow that has a super soft and breathable bamboo cover. Unlike some memory foam pillows, this one features a shredded fill, so you can remove or add as much as you like until it meets your desired firmness level. It’s easy to care for, too, since you can put the entire thing in the washing machine.

12 A Fan-Favorite Sheet Set That’ll Make You Want To Crawl Into Bed ASAP Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces) Amazon - $40 See On Amazon Score this bed sheet set and have a soft, luxe-looking bed in no time. It comes with a fitted sheet, a top sheet, and a generous four pillowcases. Because this set is made from a microfiber blend, it has a silky smooth finish that gives it next-level softness — no wonder it’s earned more than 100,000 perfect five-star ratings. The fitted sheet also has a deep pocket, so you can be sure it will fit a variety of mattress sizes. Available sizes: Twin — California King

Available colors: 7

13 A Practical Sports Bra That Doubles As A Crop Top CRZ Yoga Sports Bra Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon This sports bra top is so comfortable, you’ll want to wear it outside the gym, too. Made with a longline cut that mimics a crop top, this number features a high, U-shaped neck and traditional racerback straps. Inside the bra, you’ll find removable cups for customizable coverage, and an extra band for support. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

14 These Cooling Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Your Hair & Skin Hotel Sheets Direct Cooling Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $12.70 See On Amazon Snag this set of pillowcases at a budget-friendly price to give yourself some TLC. Made from a bamboo viscose material, these pillowcases are cooling and also deliver a lot of slip, just like silk or satin materials. This means hair and skin glide across them without breaking or creasing, leaving you feeling refreshed and looking great in the morning. Available colors: 12

15 The Cute Biker Shorts You’ll Want To Wear 24/7 NexiEpoch High-Waisted Biker Shorts (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Slip into these stretchy biker shorts that are ideal for way more than just your favorite spin session. They feature a high, thick waistband for plenty of support and a hem that comes in two lengths: 5 inches and 8 inches. Choose from shades like basic black, as well as camo, dark pink, and leopard print. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available multipacks: 9

16 A Casual, Flowy Sundress With Cute Front Pockets Anrabess Tiered Sundress With Pockets Amazon $36 See On Amazon Comfort can be stylish, too, and this sundress proves it. This sleeveless frock features a high, rounded neckline and two front pockets. The skirt is full and pleated, with a tiered ruffle hem at the bottom. It hits just above the ankles and can easily be styled casually or slightly dressy depending on how you accessorize it. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

17 These Colorful Headbands That Camouflage A Bad Hair Day Lotus78 Elastic Headbands (12-Pack) Amazon $16.99 See On Amazon Whether you’re adding a vibrant accessory to your look, wicking away sweat during a workout, or pulling back your hair during your nightly skin-care routine, these headbands are a comfy addition to your wardrobe. They come in a pack of 12 and feature plenty of stretch. The criss-cross knot in front adds a stylish, retro touch. Available colors: 5

18 A Plush Comforter With Lots Of Practical Details Serta ComfortSure Down-Alternative Comforter Amazon $39.99 See On Amazon This down-alternative comforter is a no brainer for a cozy bedroom — and it’s earned a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon. Not only does it have a quilted design to ensure the fill doesn’t shift out of place, it also has loops on each of the corners so you can use it as a duvet insert as well as a standalone comforter. Better yet, it’s safe to launder in the washing machine. Available sizes: Twin — California King

Available colors: 2

19 These Stretchy Knit Sneakers That Feel Like Slippers TIOSEBON Mesh Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Level up the comfort factor of your footwear with these slip-on sneakers. Not only do they have supportive memory foam insoles, they also have soft and flexible knit uppers that slip on with ease. They’re lightweight and breathable, making them a great choice for walking, working out, and running errands. Available sizes: 5 — 13 (with wide options available)

Available colors: 22

20 The Ultra-Silky Scrunchies That Minimize The Risk Of Breakage Celestial Silk Mulberry Silk Scrunchies (3-Pack) Amazon $17.99 See On Amazon Tie your hair up without any pulls or snags using these silk scrunchies that come three to a pack. Made from mulberry silk, they reduce discomfort by sliding gently across strands without any of the tension created by other types of hair ties. They can even prevent the hair creases that some other elastics can cause. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 37

21 A Pair Of Super Stretchy, High-Waisted Gym Shorts SATINA High-Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you like to cycle, run, or stretch it out in a yoga class, these high-waisted biker shorts are a solid option. Plus, they can be paired with all kinds of cute tops, whether you’re lounging or running errands. Made with plenty of stretch, these shorts have a wide waistband and even feature a side pocket for stashing your phone. They’re available in both an 8- and 5-inch inseam depending on your length preference. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Plus

22 The Microfiber Towels That Help Dry Hair Faster Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Wraps (4-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Don one of these microfiber hair wraps and make your hair-care routine just a bit easier. Not only does the microfiber material help wick away water faster than many other towels, it can also help reduce frizz — unlike cotton terry materials. You can be sure it will stay comfortably in place, thanks to the elastic closure on the back of the turban. Available colors: 2

23 These Joggers That Are So Soft & Lightweight, You’ll Forget You’re Wearing Them Amazon Essentials Brushed Tech Stretch Joggers Amazon $21 See On Amazon These stretch joggers offer both style and comfort in spades. They’re made from a spandex blend that offers plenty of stretch, plus an elastic drawstring waist that comes to a mid-rise that sits just below the belly button. They’re finished off with a sporty cuff and a loose fit throughout. One reviewer raved, “Buy these pants. Softest material and super comfortable.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 19

24 A Memory Foam Seat Pad That Will Make Working From Home Much Comfier Xtreme Comforts Seat Cushion Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you deal with back discomfort or just want to make your chair more supportive, this seat cushion is an ideal addition to your home office. Made from plush memory foam and wrapped in airflow-enhancing mesh, this cushion has a unique shape that’s designed to improve posture and provide lumbar support. Just remove the cover to clean. Available colors: 6

25 This Adorable Spaghetti-Strap Romper You’ll Never Want To Take Off Dokotoo Spaghetti-Strap Romper Amazon $32 See On Amazon When you don’t know what you want to wear but know it has to be comfortable, this romper checks all the boxes, since it takes the guesswork out of putting together an outfit. Featuring a slightly cropped length that hits above the ankle, this jumpsuit features a loose, flowy fit and adjustable straps for a customizable fit. The low, scoop back makes it a great choice for layering with a tank top or bodysuit as well. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 43

26 A Coordinated PJ Set Made From Bamboo GYS Bamboo Pajamas Amazon $35 See On Amazon These mega-soft pajamas made from bamboo viscose are an excellent choice to keep you cool on hot nights, thanks to the breathable, temperature-regulating fabric. Featuring a scoop-neck top and matching shorts with a stretchy elastic band, this set is both moisture wicking and machine washable. You’ll love the stylish details, like the satin trim around the neck and short cuffs. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 32

27 This Sleek Laptop Stand That Can Help Reduce Neck Strain SOUNDANCE Laptop Stand Amazon $29 See On Amazon Add this laptop stand to your home office and help take the pressure off your neck by raising your computer to eye level — it’s earned a 4.8-star overall rating after 48,000 reviews. It fits laptops up to 15.6 inches wide and keeps them firmly in place, thanks to the nonslip grips on the arm rests. Thanks to the open construction, it also encourages airflow to prevent your machine from overheating. Available colors: 9

28 The Supportive Cami That’s Perfect For Layering Maidenform Microfiber Shapewear Cami Amazon $20 See On Amazon Anyone who says shapewear can’t be comfortable hasn’t tried this microfiber cami. Made from a smooth and stretchy nylon blend, this cami features cooling technology and has extra support around the midsection. The adjustable straps can also be detached and converted into a criss-cross shape in the back for a no-show look under racerback tops and dresses. Available sizes: Small — 3X-large

Available colors: 3

29 A Spongy Mat That Supports Joints & Feet While You Stand Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat Amazon $28 See On Amazon Yes, even meal prep and doing the dishes can be more comfortable, and this anti-fatigue mat proves it. Made from dense foam that helps relieve pressure on your lower body, this mat features a nonslip bottom that stays in place on a variety of surfaces. It’s even waterproof, meaning you can wipe away spills in a flash. Use it at a standing desk, too. Available colors: 15

30 This Matching Lounge Set With Lots Of Cute Details SOLY HUX Ribbed Lounge Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon Slip into this trendy lounge set for coordinated comfort. The ribbed, sweater-like set includes an elastic-waistband short and a cute scoop-neck crop top for loungewear you’ll definitely want to wear outside the house. The set is finished off with charming details, like a buttoned neck accent and bow at the waist. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

31 A 2-Pack Of Luxurious Sleep Masks For Disturbance-Free Snoozing Beckham Hotel Collection Silk Sleep Mask (Set of 2) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pull on one of these silk sleep masks (there are two in a set) and enjoy the feel of the cool, satiny fabric gliding across your skin as you catch some zzz’s. Because it’s made from mulberry silk, it won’t create creases on your face or tug at your hair. Not only does it block out excess light, but it also features an adjustable strap so you can get a perfect fit. Available colors: 5

32 A Loose-Fitting T-Shirt That Works With All Your Casual Looks GeGekoko Oversized T-Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon For all-day comfort, this oversized T-shirt offers a perfectly relaxed but still pulled-together look. Featuring a round neck and elbow-length sleeves that are finished off with rolled cuffs, this tee is perfect for tucking into jeans or leaving loose over leggings. Because it’s made from a spandex blend, it has a hint of stretch, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

33 This Plush Memory Foam Bath Mat Your Feet Will Love Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Decorate your bathroom and give your feet some TLC at the same time with this memory foam bath mat. It features a nonslip backing so it’ll stay in place, and even though it’s made from a plush material, it dries quickly so you won’t be left with a soggy mess after use. And since it’s available in several different dimensions, you’ll be sure to find a size that fits your bathroom perfectly Available colors: 22

34 The Gel Eye Mask That Soothes Sinuses, Headaches & Tired Eyes PerfeCore Eye Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon There’s no need to drop a ton of cash on all kinds of treatments when you can just put on this versatile gel eye mask instead. It’s filled with flexible gel beads that can be used as a heat treatment to relax muscles and soothe sinuses, or as a cold treatment to reduce headache discomfort and bring down swelling — just pop it in the microwave or fridge accordingly. The adjustable strap in back ensures you’ll get a comfy fit. Available colors: 2

36 These Clever Headphones That Are Designed For Sleeping Topoint Wireless Sleep Headphones Amazon $20 See On Amazon Rigid earbuds or wired options can dig in or tangle as you sleep, but not these wireless sleep headphones. The headphones are nestled inside a plush headband that cradles your ears for discomfort-free tunes or white noise as you snooze. You can pull it down over your eyes to use it as an eye mask, or, thanks to its IPX6 waterproof rating, you can even use it as a sweatband when you work out. Available colors: 10

37 The Luxe-Looking Faux Fur Rug That Elevates Any Space EasyJoy Fluffy Faux Fur Rug Amazon $28 See On Amazon Yes, even your decor can be comfortable, and this faux fur rug is no exception. Made with a nonslip, faux suede backing that won’t damage floors, this rug has a plush, textured pile that’s designed to resist excess shedding. Whether you lay it on the floor or drape it over a chair, it’s sure to be a cozy addition to any space. Available colors: 8

38 A Soothing Roller Set To Pamper Your Face & Neck Sdara Jade Roller Gua Sha Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon Pamper your face with this sleek and attractive jade roller and gua sha set. The double-sided roller is excellent for releasing muscle tension and promoting lymphatic drainage, and since it features rollers of two sizes, you’ll be able to massage even hard-to-reach places. It can even help to reduce facial puffiness, too.

39 This Highly Absorbent Bath Towel That’s Super Soft Everplush Diamond Jacquard Quick-Dry Bath Towel Amazon $22 See On Amazon Give your linens an upgrade with this quick-dry bath towel. Because it’s made from a microfiber blend, it’s incredibly absorbent and can even soak up nearly eight times its weight in water. It has an attractive diamond pattern on the inside and is incredibly soft and fluffy to the touch. One pleased reviewer wrote, “They are incredibly soft, absorbent and dry much faster than other brands. I've washed them several times and they still look brand new.” Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 11