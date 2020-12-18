55 Gifts That Even People Who Are A Pain In The Butt Will Love

Sure, you can call me a picky shopper. I like what I like — and usually, I'll only spend my hard-earned cash on products that I know. If something seems out of the ordinary, I'll put it back on the shelf. But since I've began shopping on Amazon, that's changed. In fact, I've come across so many things that even people who are a pain in the butt will love. They're so cool — and, yes, out of the ordinary — that even I can't resist adding to my cart.

I'm referring to stuff like gadgets that dispense ribbon-like strands of butter that are easy to spread, mini spatulas to get every last drop of your beauty products out, essential oil diffusers for your car, and even an all-in-one avocado tool that splits, pits, and slices. Because even though the sky is the limit when it comes to Amazon, there are always a handful of standout items that are sure to make you — or anyone you're buying them for — happy.

That's right: Whether you're shopping for yourself or a picky friend, there are tons of clever products on Amazon that they're sure to love. So what are you waiting for? That diffuser isn't going to buy itself, and neither is the avocado tool.

1 A Tool That Splits, Pits, & Slices Avocados OXO Good Grips Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Why dirty up a knife and spoon preparing avocados when you could just use this handy tool? It's designed to split, pit, and slice your avocados, and the non-slip outside helps you maintain a firm grip. Plus, the pitter is even made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

2 The Wall Mount Designed To Hold Any Smartphone Fansteck Wall Phone Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon There's no drilling required to install this smartphone wall mount — just use the included glue to stick it anywhere you like. The glue is reusable, and it won't ruin your wall if you choose to remove it. Plus, it's designed to work with nearly any smartphone.

3 The Arching Memory Foam Pillow That You Can Fit Your Arm Under CNSSKJ Multi-Function Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $17 See On Amazon With an ergonomic design that contours to the shape of your neck, this memory foam pillow is great for helping to alleviate spinal pressure while you sleep. The hollow design allows you to thread your arm through without it growing numb from pressure — but the best part? The steel skeleton is ultra-durable.

4 This Fire TV Stick Lite & Alexa Voice Remote Bundle That's 40% Off Right Now Fire TV Stick Lite With Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $29.99 $17.99 See On Amazon For less than $20 while it's on sale, get the new 2020 Lite version of the fan-favorite Fire TV Stick. If you don't need to control your television with the Fire Stick, this affordable little unit has you covered for effortless streaming you can control with your voice. It doesn't just work for Netflix and Prime video, either. Use it to play music, watch live TV, and more. It has a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 18,000 reviews, so you know it's a tried and true option. For another great deal, check out the Fire Stick 4K that comes with a voice-controlled Alexa remote. It's on sale for $39, which is 20% off its original price of $49.

5 This Electric Whisk That Whips Up Deliciously Frothed Milk flow.month Rechargeable Milk Frother Amazon $16 See On Amazon Kick your morning coffee up a notch by frothing up your milk with this electronic whisk. It also works great when mixing batter, whipping cream, or beating egg whites — and since the whisk is made from stainless steel, it's even resistant to rust.

6 The Ice Scraper That's Faster & Easier BETTER STUFF Hand Held Ice Scraper Amazon $13 See On Amazon With its unique ergonomic design that helps reduce strain on your wrists, this ice scraper clears away frozen windshields faster and easier than many others. The compact size is perfect for small cars; simply keep it in your glove compartment until your car freezes over.

7 The Ring Light That Illuminates Your Selfies & Cosmetic Mirrors Whellen Selfie Ring Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon With 36 bright LED bulbs around the frame, this clip-on ring light helps illuminate your selfies no matter how dark it is where you are. It also works great when streaming or recording video, or even while adding shine to your cosmetic mirrors. Plus, the brightness is adjustable by up to three levels.

8 A Kitchen Rack For Spices, Paper Towels, & More Sunix Magnetic Fridge Organizer Amazon $36 See On Amazon Drilling holes into the wall can be a little daunting. Luckily, this rack doesn't require drilling, as the magnets in the back allow you to hang it up on metal surfaces. There's space for two paper towels, spices, jars — and the hooks on the sides let you hang up other tools.

9 An Ice Roller That Helps Calm Unwanted Puffiness ESARORA Ice Roller for Face Amazon $25 See On Amazon The next time you wake up with tired, puffy eyes, just give your face a few swipes with this ice roller. Not only is it great for helping to reduce inflammation, but many reviewers found that it also helped them get through their migraines.

10 The Amazon Echo Auto That's 60% Off Right Now Echo Auto Amazon - $49.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Add Alexa to your car with the Echo Auto, which syncs to your phone and plays directly through your car’s speakers. Use it to check traffic and weather, stream music, listen to books on Audible, and more — all hands free.

11 A Set Of Makeup Brushes That Are Travel-Friendly EcoTools Interchangeable Face Brush Kit (7-Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don't need to bring all your makeup brushes with you when traveling — just grab this compact set. It comes with five interchangeable brush heads as well as two handles. But the best part? The tin it comes packaged in doubles as a handy travel case.

12 A Lap Desk With Space For Your Smartphone LapGear Lap Desk Amazon $33 See On Amazon Unlike most lap desks, this one features a slot for your smartphone — and there's even padded space for a mouse. The dual-bolster cushions allow air to flow between your legs to keep you from overheating. Plus, it'll fit any laptop up to 15.6 inches.

13 These Resistance Bands To Get You Toned At Home TheraBand Resistance Band Set (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from high-quality natural rubber latex, these resistance bands are perfect for everything from squats to bicep curls. They range in weight from 3 to 6.7 pounds — and since they're color-coded, it's easy to track your progress as you tone up.

14 The Dry-Erase Desktop Notepad That You Can Jot Down Your Notes On Quartet Glass Desktop Computer Pad Amazon $21 See On Amazon Ever wish you could jot down a few quick notes while you're working? This rectangular dry-erase surface is not only the perfect size for your desk, but it also works as a stand for your keyboard. And since it's made from durable glass, you can easily erase and reuse it as many times as you like.

15 This Amazon Echo Flex Mini Smart Speaker For 60% Off Right Now Amazon Echo Flex Amazon - $24.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Expand your Alexa throughout your home with the Echo Flex, which has 36,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. It plugs into any open outlet so you can control your smart electronics, manage your day, and ask for instant information — plus it has a built-in USB port for your phone charger or an add-on night light.

16 These Colgate Charcoal Toothbrushes With Bamboo Handles Colgate Charcoal Bamboo Toothbrushes (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only are the handles made from eco-friendly bamboo, but these toothbrushes also feature bristles that are infused with detoxifying charcoal. They're BPA-free as well as recyclable. And since the bristles are soft and flexible, they easily reach into any hard-to-clean areas.

17 The UV Light That Helps Sanitize Your Surfaces GAKUS UV Sanitizing Wand Amazon $28 See On Amazon Shine this UV light over any dubious surfaces in your home, and it'll help eliminate up to 99.99% of harmful bacteria. It only takes about nine seconds to get rid of germs — and since the bulb is an LED, it even has a lifespan of more than 10,000 hours.

18 A Bedside Lamp With Built-In USB Ports For Your Devices winshine Lamp with Phone Charging Station Amazon $30 See On Amazon I'm always forgetting to charge my phone when I go to bed — but if I had this bedside lamp? I'd always have two USB ports where I can easily plug it in. Each order comes with one included LED bulb, and there's even an extra outlet on top for extra gadgets.

19 The Diffuser Made For Your Car One Fire Car Humidifier Amazon $15 See On Amazon Just plug this miniature diffuser into the power outlet of your car, and you'll be able to enjoy your favorite essential oils while driving. The water tank is large enough for about two hours of continuous mist — and it even features two USB ports so you can charge your phone.

20 A Foot Rest That'll Keep You Moving At Your Desk StrongTek Rocking Foot Rest Amazon $39 See On Amazon By simply popping your feet up on this foot rest, it'll help keep your legs moving while improving your blood circulation. The anti-slip grips on the bottom allow you to roll it back-and-forth without it sliding away, and it's made from sturdy, natural wood — not plastic.

21 The Tea Tumbler With An Infuser Built Into It Tea Forte Kati Ceramic Tea Infuser Cup Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only is this tumbler double-wall insulated, but it also features a stainless steel infuser built into the top. Fill it with your favorite blend of tea, or even pack it with loose leaves to create your own custom flavor. One reviewer even wrote that "It's also very sturdy. I've knocked it over twice now and it didn't chip."

22 A Bathtub Caddy With A Place For Your Wine Glass Olivia & Aiden Bathtub Tray Amazon $30 See On Amazon There's nothing like taking a bath after a stressful day, and this caddy's tablet stand even lets you watch movies while you soak. The arms expand to fit bathtubs small and large. Plus, there's even a cupholder for you to keep a wine glass.

23 The Amazon Echo Show For Clear Video Calls & More, All For 50% Off Right Now Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon - $89.99 $44.99 See On Amazon The Amazon Echo Show is like having a personal assistant, and today it can be yours for less than $50. Its smart display can play your favorite TV show, function as a digital photo frame, play audiobooks, pull up recipes, or even become a spot for hands-free video calls with loved ones. With a 4.6 rating after a whopping 194,000 reviews, it's a solid gift for just about anyone on your list.

24 A Pair Of Covers That Keep Your Webcam Closed CloudValley Webcam Cover (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Forgetting to turn your webcam off is easy — especially during a busy workday. Why not give yourself some peace of mind with these covers? Once you're ready for a video call, just slide the hatch over so that your camera is visible.

25 This Gadget That Keeps Away Unwanted Hair For Up To 4 Weeks Braun Epilator Amazon $35 See On Amazon Tired of having to shave away unwanted hair multiple times a week? This epilator can help keep your skin hair-free for up to four weeks. The massage rollers help calm your skin as you remove strands — and many reviewers even wrote about how it's "easy to use."

26 The Collapsible Popcorn Popper That Doubles As A Serving Bowl Zulay Kitchen Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $17 See On Amazon Add some kernels and butter to this silicone bowl, then let it spin in the microwave to pop up to 15 cups of popcorn in just a few minutes. And since it's also a regular bowl, you can use it to eat a variety of snacks — chips, nuts, candy — not just popcorn. Once you're done, it collapses down for compact storage.

27 A Variety Pack Of Lotions Made With Soothing Shea Butter BODY & EARTH Hand Lotion Set (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Cruelty-free and lightweight, these lotions are perfect for anyone who loves fresh fragrances — or even if you simply have dry skin. They're formulated with nourishing shea butter as well as vitamin E. Plus, each order comes with six scents: cherry blossom, lavender, shea almond, rose, jasmine, and peony.

28 This Spiralizer That Makes Tasty Veggie Noodles Fullstar Vegetable Spiralizer and Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Looking for a gluten-free alternative to pasta? This spiralizer lets you turn vegetables into delicious noodles — everything from zucchini to carrots. The non-slip finger guard helps keep your hands protected from nicks, and the entire gadget dissembles for easy cleaning.

29 This Yoga Wheel To Help You Stretch & Bend Gonex Yoga Wheel Amazon $33 See On Amazon When you've finally grown tired of only using your yoga mat to stretch, why not incorporate this wheel? It's made from high-quality PP material that's durable under pressure. Plus, you have the choice of two colors: purple/pink, or grey/blue.

30 The Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera That's 29% Off Right Now Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera Amazon - $34.99 $24.99 See On Amazon Get notifications on your phone when motion is detected with this super easy-to-install Blink smart security camera. It also lets you have a conversation over the camera thanks to the two-way audio feature. For less than $25 while it's on sale, it's an easy way to add peace of mind to your home, even if it's just to check on your pet. With more than 40,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, it's a popular pick. Want a little more? You can also purchase the Blink Mini camera with an Echo Show 5 for $49.99 (originally $124.98), a savings of 60% for the bundle, too.

31 A Retractable Lint Roller That Fits In Your Bag Flint Retractable Lint Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon Most lint rollers are large and bulky — but not this one. Its slim design allows it to fit into nearly any bag, and each order comes with 30 sheets. Plus, they're 100% recyclable so that you don't need to worry about their impact on the environment.

32 The Vibrating Face Brush That Gives Pores A Deep Clean EZBASICS Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $26 See On Amazon With its waterproof design and five different speed settings, this vibrating face brush is great for clearing out dirt from clogged pores. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 200 uses, and it even helps stimulate blood circulation so that your complexion is left glowing.

33 A Magnetic Block That Holds Your Small Stuff Storage Technologies Magnetic Bamboo Drawer Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Nails, hair pins, screwdrivers, nail clippers — this magnetic block can keep all of those and more looking neat and tidy. The sleek exterior is made from genuine bamboo, while the adhesive backing makes installation a breeze. Plus, it even works great for cleaning up crowded drawers.

34 This Foot Roller That Reaches Deep Into Sore Arches TriggerPoint NANO Foot Roller Massager Amazon $23 See On Amazon When your feet are throbbing and sore after a long day, just run them over this roller. It's designed to mimic the feeling of real fingers as your arches rock back-and-forth, and the dense foam bumps are resistant against collapsing flat.

35 The Upgraded 4th-Generation Echo Dot That's 40% Off Right Now Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon - $49.99 $29.99 See On Amazon The all-new Echo Dot is back with a new design, and is seriously discounted while sales last. With all the same features that made the Echo Dot a best-seller, this smart speaker has Alexa built in, can be used as a hub for your smart home devices, can play music, tell you the weather, and so much more. Get it for less than $30 if you act fast.

36 These Velvet Scrunchies With Hidden Pockets LokiStashed Storage Scrunchies (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only are these scrunchies covered in soft velvet, but each one also features a hidden pocket where you can stash coins, cash, or even a few extra bobby pins. The zipper blends in with the scrunchie so that it's hardly noticeable, and many reviewers wrote about how they're "super cute."

37 A Pair Of Spatulas That Get Every Last Drop S&T INC. Last Drop Beauty Spatulas Amazon $7 See On Amazon Condiments, lotions, liquid foundation — these miniature spatulas are slim enough to get every last drop out of practically any bottle. The flexible silicone head contours with the curve of the bottle so that it's easy to scoop everything out. Plus, both spatulas are BPA-free.

38 A Pocket With Extra Cup Holders That You Can Slip Between Your Car Seats Iokone Car Gap Filler Amazon $17 See On Amazon I'm always losing stuff between the seats in my car, which is why I stuffed it with a pocket organizer similar to this one. Not only does it keep items from falling in the cracks, but it's also made from high-quality leather that easily wipes clean — just in case of spills.

39 The Slippers You Can Heat Up In The Microwave Snook-Ease Microwavable Heated Slippers Amazon $36 See On Amazon Just warm these slippers up in the microwave, and the insoles will absorb heat to help your feet stay toasty. They're also great for helping to soothe away aches and pains in sore feet. Plus, you have the option of four colors: light gray, red, pink, or grey. Available sizes: 6 - 10

40 A Kitchen Tool That Strips Leaves From Herbs Chef'n Herb Stripper Amazon $8 See On Amazon Collard greens, rosemary, parsley, kale — you name it, and this stripping tool can help remove the leaves from the stems of your favorite greens. The curved edge can also be used to chop up herbs, and one reviewer wrote that it's "so much easier than picking the leaves off."

41 These Elastic Shoelaces You'll Never Need To Tie Lock Laces Elastic No Tie Shoelaces Amazon $8 See On Amazon You'll never have to bend over to tie your shoes with these lock laces, as the strong clasp keeps them firmly in place without any adjusting. They can be set tight enough that you can even wear them while running — and since one size fits all, they're great for kids as well as adults.

42 A Set Of Boxes That Hide Bulky, Messy Cables Chouky Cable Organizer Boxes (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon If the back of your entertainment center is as messy as mine was, these cable organizer boxes are a must-have. Each order comes with three in varying sizes — they'll fit everywhere from underneath desks to behind your television. They're even ventilated for extra airflow.

43 This Derma Roller To Help With Serum & Lotion Absorption JJ ELLIE Derma Roller Amazon $19 See On Amazon Paying for professional microdermabrasion sessions quickly adds up, whereas this derma roller is available for less than $20. The needles are ultra-tiny, painless, and made from premium titanium. They even help exfoliate away old skin while making it easier to absorb serums and lotions.

44 These Paper Soap Sheets You Can Take With You KISEER Soap Sheets (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you're in a public bathroom that's out of soap, just pull a small soap sheet out from one of these dispensers. Every order comes with four dispensers that each hold 50 sheets of soap (200 in total) — and they're the perfect size to keep in your bag, or even take with you while camping.

45 A Water Flosser With 10 Different Cleaning Modes Fairywill Water Flosser Amazon $30 See On Amazon Able to remove over 99% of food residue, this water flosser is a must-have for anyone who regularly forgets to floss. It features 10 cleaning modes to suit a variety of gum sensitivities — and unlike other water flossers, this one comes with a variety of cleaning attachments to get your mouth extra-fresh.

46 A Hair Brush That Helps Channel Air Through Your Strands EcoTools Ultimate Air Dryer Hair Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Even if you aren't using a hair dryer, this brush can still help your hair dry at least a little faster than others. The O-shaped design allows for more air to flow through your strands — and one reviewer even raved, "When I received the brush I was quite skeptical. But then I used it. It does dry faster and I can style while drying and it gives me lots of volume."

47 The Extra-Long Applicator To Reach Those Awkward Spots Slick Solution Back Lotion Applicator Amazon $10 See On Amazon Use this applicator to spread lotion around the center of your back, or even use it to reach that itch you're never able to scratch. The handle is curved so that you don't have to stretch to hit the right angle — and since the pad isn't absorbent, there's no need to worry about wasting any lotion.

48 This All-New Echo Smart Speaker For 30% Off Right Now All-new Echo Amazon - $99.99 $69.99 See On Amazon Upgrade your smart setup with the all-new Echo. In addition to its new spherical look, the round device offers impressive sound with a woofer and Dolby audio technology, and it can be controlled by your voice when connected to Alexa. You can stream music and ask questions — and thanks to the built-in Zigbee smart home hub, you even control other smart devices inside your house. With a 4.5-star rating and over 2,500 positive reviews, it's sure to impress.

49 These Chopsticks That Bring Out Your Inner Jedi Chop Sabers Light Up Chopsticks Amazon $11 See On Amazon Available in five different Jedi-accurate shades, these lightsaber chopsticks actually light up — and many reviewers wrote about how they're "easy to hold." While you don't need the force in order to use them, they do require three LR41 batteries — though one set comes included with each order.

50 A Monitor Stand Made From Classy Bamboo Bambloom Monitor Riser Amazon $40 See On Amazon By popping your monitor onto this stand, you'll instantly have storage space for pens, phones, notebooks — or whatever else you can fit inside the two drawers. It's able to hold up to 100 pounds, and the bamboo construction is durable yet lightweight.

51 The Wine Drops That Help Remove Sulfites & Tannins Drop It Wine Drops Sulfite Remover Amazon $15 See On Amazon Just give your glass of red or white a few of these wine drops, and they can help remove the sulfites and tannins in your pour. The formula is gluten-free as well as non-GMO, and each bottle comes with enough for about 55 glasses of wine.

52 A Pair Of Utility Bracelets Made From Strong Paracord Rope Atomic Bear Paracord Bracelet (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon They may look like simple accessories at first, but these bracelets unravel to give you 12 feet of military-grade paracord rope. And if that isn't enough, get this: There are also four other survival tools that come built into them: a fire starter, compass, emergency whistle, and knife.

53 A Pair Of Bag Sealers To Help Keep Snacks Fresh mempedont Mini Bag Sealer (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Rolling up your food bags can still let air leak inside, whereas using these sealers to heat them shut will help keep your snacks fresher for longer. There's also a small hidden blade for slicing open packaging, and they only require two AA batteries (which aren't included).

54 A Convenient Shelf That Hooks Onto Your Bed Frame Amada Bamboo Bedside Shelf Amazon $25 See On Amazon Don't have enough space for a nightstand? Not a problem — just hook this shelf onto your bed frame, and it'll give you room to store your books, laptop, and more. The slot on the edge lets you prop up a tablet to watch videos while you're in bed. Plus, the walls around the sides help keep things from slipping off.

55 These Slicers That Glide Through Gift Wrap The Original Little ELF Gift Wrap Cutter (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep one of these slicers on your gift wrap tube, and you'll always have a pair of "scissors" when it's time to package up a gift. They'll also keep your wrap from unraveling when it's in storage. Plus, the blade is securely tucked away to help keep your hands protected.

56 These Microwaveable Mats That Double As Oven Grippers Safe Grabs Silicone Microwave Mat Amazon $28 See On Amazon These silicone mats are so much more than simple microwave splatter guards. You can wrap them around hot pot handles on the stove or use them to pull out baking trays from the oven. The raised grooves give you a firm grip, and they work great as trivets in a pinch.

57 A Cutting Board With Built-In Storage Drawers HOSIUN Food Prep Bamboo Cutting Board Amazon $39 See On Amazon Once you've finished chopping up your ingredients, slide them to the end of this cutting board and into the storage slot. Not only does the storage drawer keep everything safe until it's ready to be cooked, but the board itself is made from durable bamboo — not plastic.

58 A Screen Magnifier For Watching Movies On Your Phone dizaul Screen Magnifier Amazon $22 See On Amazon Don't squint at your phone just to watch a movie — pop it into this screen magnifier so that you can see everything that's going on. It folds down flat for easy storage when you're not using it, and it even works great when gaming. Simply add your own Bluetooth mouse or keyboard, and you're ready to play.

59 A Gadget That Dispenses Easy-To-Spread Butter Ribbons Butter Mill Butter Dispenser Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only does this dispenser help keep butter fresh, but by simply pressing the pump handle it'll also squeeze it out onto your food. One stick of butter quickly turns into a 10-foot ribbon of spread — and one reviewer even wrote, "This makes thin ribbons that are easy to spread — if you even need to spread it after."

60 A Foot Rest For Easier Shaving In The Shower WISH Shower Foot Rest Amazon $17 See On Amazon Don't have a good spot to put your foot up while you're shaving? Just put this foot rest in your shower. It's made from durable aluminum that easily installs using a drill and screwdriver — and once you're done, simply fold it up before you exit.

61 A Flat Water Bottle That's Easy To Carry Around Newcom Flat Water Bottle Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don't have space for a bulky water bottle in your bag? Then it's time to upgrade to this sleek alternative. The slim profile easily fits into bags of nearly any size, and the cap is spill-proof so that there's no need to worry about leaks. Choose from four colors: clear, pink, brown, or black.