38 Things That Make It 10x Easier To Have A Clean House

As Benjamin Franklin said, the only two certainties in life are death and taxes. He didn’t quite have it right, though, because there’s at least one other thing you can count on, and that’s the fact that you’ll have to clean... regularly. It can be a time-consuming task, but you can knock it out quickly and efficiently with these genius products that make it 10 times easier to have a clean house. For example, did you ever think you could use your cordless drill to scrub the bathroom? With this set of drill attachments, it’s possible. The eight-piece set includes brushes and scouring pads in a range of sizes that make short work of removing everything from hard-to-budge limescale in the tub to baked-on foods in your oven.

Another tried-and-true favorite that made the cut is a microwave steam cleaner. You just fill it with vinegar and water, put it inside the microwave, and set the cooking time for five minutes — voilà! Even stubborn spaghetti stains wipe right off.

In short, don’t miss the dozens of unexpected time-and money-saving products you’ll find on this list. Before you know it, all those bothersome household chores will be done, thanks to these super-smart products that make it not only easier to clean, but easier to keep things clean, too. What more could you want (aside from someone to do it for you)?

1 This Brush That Makes It Easy To Clean Grout Fuginator Scrub Brush for Tile and Grout Amazon $13 See On Amazon Tile floors and walls look so good when you first put them in, but then the grout starts to get a little dingy and it’s game over. This brush makes it easy to restore grout and tile to like-new condition, thanks to its stiff nylon bristles and slim profile. The ergonomically designed handle makes this chore much easier, while the bristles on the corner make it possible to scrub even hard-to-reach places.

2 These Scrub Brushes That Attach To Your Power Drill Holikme Drill Brush Attachment Set (8 Pieces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re looking to cut down on the time and effort it takes to clean, look no further than these brushes that attach to your cordless drill. This eight-piece set includes a variety of brushes in a range of sizes that are suited to different jobs, plus a set of scouring pads to clean everything from your oven to your pans.

3 The Eraser Sponges You Can Use For Anything STK Eraser Sponges (20-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Great for just about every cleaning task you can think of, these eraser sponges can remove scuffs on your wall, the baked-on grease on your stove, and the water stains on your bathroom tub. Made from premium melamine foam, they feature a three-layer design that’s super durable, so you’ll get a lot of cleaning power out of each and every sponge.

4 A Mop And Bucket Duo With A Built-In Wringer O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop Amazon $30 See On Amazon This mop and bucket duo that takes the backache out of mopping. The bucket features a wringing system that can be activated by simply placing your foot on the exterior pedal. That means no bending over or straining to wring it yourself. Plus, the mop has microfiber loops that attract dirt and grime like a magnet, so you won’t have to go over any surface twice.

5 The Extendable Scrubber For Your Tub & Shower OXO Good Grips Tub and Tile Scrubber Amazon $14 See On Amazon Outfitted with a telescoping handle that extends from 26 to 42 inches, this scrubber makes cleaning the tub and shower a breeze. It features an abrasive head that removes mold, mildew, and soap buildup, and the unique angled design reaches deep into corners. The head itself is anti-microbial to resist bacteria, and the comfortable grip makes scrubbing easy on your hand.

6 This Easy Way To Dust Your Blinds Hiware Window Blind Cleaner Amazon $9 See On Amazon Cleaning the blinds is low on everyone’s list of cleaning tasks, thanks to the painstaking nature of going through each and every slat. This tool makes that aggravating chore much easier by allowing you to clean both the tops and bottoms of two slats at the same time. The tool comes with five removable and washable microfiber sleeves that attract dirt without a lot of effort on your part.

7 The Gel That Gets Schmutz Out Of The Smallest Spaces ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Amazon $7 See On Amazon Clean your keyboard, your car vents, and the tiny spaces in your camera lenses with this flexible gel. The biodegradable gel picks up dust, crumbs, and dirt without leaving residue behind, and the light lavender lavender scent makes everything smell fresh. It’s reusable many times over — just discard once it turns a dark color.

8 These Microfiber Cloths For Dusting & Scrubbing MR. SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloths (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Great for use wet or dry, these cleaning cloths are ultra-soft, absorbent, and versatile. Made from microfiber, they attract dust and dirt, and when you’re done, you can just throw them in the wash, then reuse over and over. From dusting your furniture to washing and drying delicate glass, these cloths can do it all.

9 A Vacuum That’s Perfect For Small Messes Black+Decker Cordless Vacuum Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep this handheld vacuum at the ready for small messes, and you won’t have to bother with hauling out a full-size vacuum just to clean up a few crumbs. The cordless, rechargeable vacuum packs a powerful punch, but it’s lightweight enough to not be a hassle. Plus, the bowl and filter are washable for easy, affordable upkeep.

10 These Dishcloths That Are A Cult-Favorite cce Swedish Dishcloths (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s no wonder these dishcloths are quickly becoming a cult-favorite: They’re easy on your wallet, kind to Mother earth, and pretty darn good at cleaning too. Made from a blend of biodegradable cellulose and cotton, they’re an eco-friendly substitute for paper towels and can be used to scrub sinks, counters, pots, and pans. Done cleaning? Throw them in the washing machine or dishwasher to clean and reuse.

11 The Stove Gap Covers That Keep Crumbs From Falling Through The Cracks Gosmol Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon When you’re cooking, little bits of food are always falling into that gap between your countertop and stove, and there’s nothing you can do about it unless you go to the trouble of pulling the stove out from the wall. To keep those crumbs from being ant and rodent food, place these gap covers over that space. Made from heat-resistant and easy-to-wipe-clean silicone, they come in three colors and three sizes that can be trimmed to the perfect fit.

12 This Dusting Brush That’s Super Gentle Surlees Soft Cleaning Brush Amazon $13 See On Amazon When you need to gently remove dust or crumbs from furniture, clothes, or other surfaces, this brush really does the trick. It’s crafted with ultra-soft bristles that reach into crevices where cleaning cloths just can’t reach, and you can rest assured they won’t damage delicate surfaces.

13 The Tablets That Keep Your Washing Machine Fresh As A Daisy Affresh Washing Machine Cleaning Tablets (6 Count) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Your washing machine is the real workhorse of your cleaning arsenal, doing load after load of dirty laundry. Now’s your chance to take care of the machine itself with these tablets that clean the inside of your machine, ridding it of any lingering odors or residue (which means your clothes will be cleaner too). Just stick a tablet in the machine and run a cycle once a month.

14 This Power Scrubber That Packs A Punch Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber Amazon $25 See On Amazon This tool looks like the electric toothbrush that’s next to your bathroom sink, but it’s super durable, powerful, and designed for scrubbing every surface in your bathroom. The oscillating head spins 60 times per second, so you can remove grout stains, scrub grout, and clean bathroom fixtures without a lot of elbow grease.

15 The 3-In-1 Vacuum That’s So Lightweight Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum Amazon $30 See On Amazon Lugging a heavy vacuum cleaner up and down the stairs is a real workout, but this vacuum cleaner weighs just 3 pounds, making it easy to haul all around the house. Available in four fun colors, this versatile vacuum converts from a stick vacuum to a handheld vacuum to a stair vacuum — and even comes with a crevice tool for tight spaces. The best part? It’s highly rated and incredibly affordable.

16 These Gloves With Scrubbing Bristles Built In Forliver Cleaning Sponge Gloves Amazon $7 See On Amazon Made from durable silicone, these gloves feature cleaning bristles all along the palms and fingers, so you don’t even have to use a sponge or scrub brush. Not only are they ideal for whipping through a stack of dirty dishes, but they’re also great for washing the car, scrubbing sinks and counters, and giving your dog a bath.

17 These Drip Trays For Your Laundry Detergent Tidy Cup Laundry Detergent Drip Trays (2-Pack) Amazon $0 See On Amazon These trays are designed to hook over the spouts of your laundry detergent, where they catch any drips that might otherwise end up all over your washer, dryer, and floor — which means you won’t have to take a paper towel to any slippery messes. Plus, they’re perfectly sized to hold your laundry cup while you fill it up before starting a load.

18 The Extendable Duster That Cleans Those Hard-To-Reach Spots HEOATH Extendable Microfiber Duster Amazon $12 See On Amazon We all have those spots that almost never get dusted because they’re just too hard to reach: chandeliers, the tops of bookshelves, and ceiling fans. Get this extendable microfiber duster and you can easily reach any high space. The handle telescopes out to a length of 100 inches, so you can get even the most distant cobweb lurking in your cathedral ceiling, and you can also use it in low places — like under your couch or your bed.

19 These Burner Covers That Keep Your Stove Clean Vaxaape Stove Burner Covers (8-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These burner covers can be placed under the grates where they catch drips, splatter, and crumbs, so you don’t have to lift up the hood and scrub. Heat-resistant to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, they can be trimmed to fit with household scissors, and they’re easy to wipe clean or throw in the dishwasher.

20 A Litter Mat That Keeps The Floor Clean Gorilla Grip Cat Litter Trapper Mat Amazon $13 See On Amazon You love your cat, but you probably don’t love all of the litter that gets tracked around the house. This mat catches the litter and keeps it from spreading all over the place with its unique dual-layer design. The top layer is honeycombed to collect loose litter from paws, and the leakproof bottom layer traps it until you have a chance to tip the mat over and empty it back into the box.

21 This Unique Soap Dish That DR Nepfaivy Draining Soap Dish Amazon $7 See On Amazon Cleaning the bathroom is no fun when you have to scrub mushy soap off the edge of the sink. This soap dish eliminates that issue by holding the soap in such a way that excess water drains right off and down the drain. Available in six colors, the pedestal holder attaches using three silicone suction cups that keep it firmly in place. Use it to store sponges and other items that need to drain, too.

22 A Heavy-Duty Spray That Cleans Ovens & Grills Weiman Grill and Oven Cleaner Amazon $12 See On Amazon Even the most baked-on messes are no match for this spray cleaner that removes greasy, hardened, and nearly fossilized food residue on your oven or grill. The foaming formula dissolves messes, so all that’s left for you to do is wipe everything away. It even protects your grill grates and oven from rusting over time.

23 The Scrubbers That Are More Odor-Proof Than Sponges Peachy Clean Scrubbers (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made from silicone that’s strong enough to take on tough messes but delicate enough for fine china, these scrubbers are the ideal alternative to traditional kitchen sponges. The porous construction dries quickly to resist mildew and odor, and they even leave behind a light and pleasant peach scent — in addition to piles of expertly scrubbed pots and pans.

24 A Splatter Cover That Keeps Your Microwave Clean Tovolo Vented Microwave Splatter Cover Amazon $8 See On Amazon This plate cover keeps your microwave clean as a whistle, even when you’re heating up foods notorious for splatter, like tomato sauce and bacon. Made with BPA-free silicone, it’s vented on top allow steam to escape, and it cleans easily in the dishwasher. When it’s not in use, it collapses down to nearly flat for easy storage.

25 This Carpet Spray That Removes Even The Toughest Stains Resolve Professional Strength Spot and Stain Remover Amazon $7 See On Amazon Red wine, pasta sauce, salad dressing, pet stains — no matter what tough mess you’re facing on your carpet, this spray is guaranteed to overcome it. It penetrates deep into the pile of your carpet to ensure that your stains don’t float back up to the surface, and it neutralizes odors, so your house stays fresh. It works on set-in spots too — reviewers rave about its success in getting out even years-old stains.

26 The Entryway Mat That’s Super Absorbent Lifewit Absorbent Front Entryway Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon This entryway mat is super absorbent, so it keeps water and mud from being tracked into your house from outside, which means you won’t have to bother with cleaning the floors just because it’s a rainy day. The low-pile rug is outfitted with a nonslip backing, so it stays put, and it’s available in three colors: gray, black, and brown.

27 This Sponge Holder That Doubles As A Soap Dispenser Albayrak Dish Soap Dispenser Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your sponge handy by keeping it in this holder, and when you’re ready to wash the dishes, simply press down on the pump to dispense just the right amount of soap. The platform allows your sponge to air-dry quickly (which helps prevent germ growth), and since the 13-ounce dispenser is clear, you’ll know when it’s time to refill.

28 These Brushes Get Your Lint Traps Super Clean Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaners (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Do your clothes come out of the dryer with excess lint even though you’re cleaning your lint trap every time? You need one of these lint brushes. The flexible brush heads reach down inside your dryer lint trap to remove all the fluff that’s escaped. Not only will this keep your clothes lint-free, but it’ll also maximize your dryer’s efficiency.

29 A Toilet Pumice Stone That Removes Hard Water Stains Powerhouse Pumice Toilet-Cleaning Stone Amazon $9 See On Amazon Minerals like limescale, calcium, and iron can build up in your toilet over time, but this pumice stone removes them all to make everything sparkling clean. The fine-grit stone is gentle on porcelain (so it won’t scratch or damage), and the storage case is vented for fast drying. Buy a second stone, and you can use it to remove hard water stains on your sink and in your shower too.

30 The Tiny Woman Who Cleans Your Microwave With Steam Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Amazon $9 See On Amazon This is one “mama” who will still clean up after you: the Angry Mama microwave cleaner. Just fill her with water and vinegar and stick her in your microwave for a few minutes, and she’ll release steam that softens even the most stubborn stains, so you can wipe them right off. Add a squeeze of lemon, and you’ll give your microwave a pleasant scent too.

31 This Kit For Power Cleaning Your Shower Bring It On Glass Shower Door Cleaner Amazon $25 See On Amazon Show your shower who’s boss with this cleaning kit that makes one of the most loathed household chores a breeze. The cleaning solution is designed to remove mold, mildew, and set-in hard water stains on your tile, grout, and glass, and you’ll also get four scouring pads that attach to your power drill for in-depth cleaning.

32 These Refrigerator Liners That Catch Drips & Spills BAKHUK Refrigerator Shelf Liners (9-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep the shelves in your fridge free of hard-to-scrub drips and spills with these liners that are easy to wipe clean. Even better, they serve an additional purpose: The porous foam promotes air circulation, helping to extend the life of your fresh produce. These liners can be customized to your refrigerator just by trimming them down with household scissors.

33 The Narrow Brushes That Clean Tight Spaces Rienar Gap Cleaning Tools (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Are you one of those folks whose day is ruined when they see dirty window tracks? These cleaning brushes are for you. They’ve never met a nook or cranny they didn’t like, so you can not only clean window tracks, but air vents and other tight spaces too. They feature finger grips for a secure hold, as well as a scraping tool for removing set-in dirt.

34 A Caddy To Carry Your Cleaning Supplies Rubbermaid Deluxe Caddy for Cleaning Supplies Amazon $10 See On Amazon When you get on a cleaning jag, keeping your supplies organized and nearby can help streamline your day. Enter this caddy with a convenient carrying handle and enough space to accommodate sponges, scrub brushes, and up to eight 32-ounce bottles. “It’s just ‘grab and go’ with all I need,” says one five-star reviewer — how much easier can it get?

35 A Shoe Tray That Prevents Mud From Getting Tracked In Ottomanson Entryway Shoe Tray Amazon $10 See On Amazon Shoes can bring a lot of mud and dirt into the house — think of how much cleaner your floors will be if you take them off right there in the entryway, and place them on this shoe tray. Made from recycled materials, the tray has a lip all the way around the perimeter that keeps water and mud from spilling onto the floor, so you’ll never have to worry about a big mess.

36 This Pet Hair Remover That Reviewers Love DELOMO Pet Hair Remover Amazon $25 See On Amazon I love my cats and my dogs, but I could definitely do without one thing: the constant shedding. This roller helps remove fur from clothing, furniture, drapes, and bedding with just a few swipes (and without any sticky paper that you’d have to refill). Just run the roller over the surface to trap hair, then open the catch chamber to release the fur into the trash.

37 An Under-Sink Mat That Catches Drips Misstore Under-Sink Drip Mat Amazon $12 See On Amazon This drip mat is the insurance policy you need against unexpected issues with your kitchen pipes, or any accidental surface cleaner spills. The mat features a felt layer on top that absorbs liquids, and a waterproof layer on the bottom that ensures nothing penetrates your cabinetry (or worse — your floors).