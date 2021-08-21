46 Things That Make Your Home Way More Bougie For Less Than $30 On Amazon

A bougie life can look and feel different for many of us, but one important factor to consider is having things that meet your personal definition of
fancy. Beyond that, the sky’s the limit. Though, there are some common themes that frequently appear while shopping for bougie items, like metallic finishes and marbled surfaces. If you ask me, bougie-ness stretches across décor styles, personal tastes, and areas of the home.
I’ve noticed a few other key trends when it comes to bougie items that you may want to take note of. First of all, keeping your nice things on display can be very bougie, and if they’re your favorite personal things that make you happy to see them? Even better. Why hide a fave purse or pair of sunglasses when you can show them in all their glory? Another common trait of bougie items is — wait for it — softness. Whether yours is in the form of velvet pillow, silky sheets, satin pillowcases, or faux fur rugs, it all counts. And if you combine these elements — a soft rug, cozy throw, and display cases galore — scattered around your home, you’re on the way to Bougie town.
If you’re looking for more ideas, I have some good news. The list we’ve compiled here today has some great examples of things that will make your home way more bougie, and they’re all for less than $30 on Amazon. Whether you’re just getting started with home upgrades or if you already have plenty of luxury in your life, you’ll likely find something here to add to your collection.
1 A Showerhead That Turns Your Bathroom Into Luxurious Tropical Rainfall
It’s not quite the same thing as a warm rainstorm in paradise, but it’s close. This fan favorite
rainfall showerhead offers high-pressure spray with a max output of 1.8 gallons a minute, which helps save energy. It comes in five metallic finishes and can be installed quickly and easily without any tools. 2 This Modern Shower Shelf That’s Equal Parts Form & Function
This
shower shelf is an easy upgrade to most bathrooms, and it can makes a big difference in both large and small spaces. With a sky-high 4.8-star average rating, this one has space for all of your hair care and body wash, along with hooks for razors and scrubbers. It’s available in silver and black, and it’s a cinch to hang with the included adhesive. 3 These Cozy Pillows That Make Your Bed Feel Hotel-Fancy
If you ask me, a good night’s sleep is essential for a bougie lifestyle — and this
pillow set is here to help. Made with alternative down, these pillows rival those at high-end hotels. They’re offered in standard, queen, and king sizes — and unlike some other options out there, you can choose between soft and firm. 4 A Set Of Dreamy Satin Pillowcases With Benefits For Skin & Hair
Some buyers swear by the beauty benefits of
satin pillowcase, but regardless of your motivation for purchasing, they’re an elegant and luxurious addition to any bed. With more than 20 rich colors to choose from — including champagne and rose taupe — you’ll be able to match any décor style you choose. 5 These Vanity Lights That’ll Make Your Space Feel Like A Hollywood Dressing Room
Whether you’re practicing an acceptance speech or getting ready for the day, these
LED mirror lights make for a fun and fancy upgrade. Each string includes 10 bulbs, which attach to glass with included adhesive. Plus, there’s a dimmer switch that you can control with a simple touch. 6 A Set Of Self-Watering Pots To Make Your Home Green & Gorgeous
Whether you have a green thumb or not, you can enjoy plants and flowers in your home. These
self-watering pots come in packs of three, and they’re available in grey and white. Each pot is 6 inches tall, with a transparent lower container and included cotton rope that transfers water to plants. 7 This Diamond-Shaped Wine Topper That Puts Bling Into Your Day
If you ask me, the next best thing after enjoying a glass of wine is saving the rest for later with a
bottle topper shaped like an oversized diamond. If diamonds aren’t your thing, there are heart shapes and others to pick from. Two come in each set, and they’re made of rubber and stainless steel. 8 These Flameless Candles In Luxe Glass Holders
These remote-operated
flameless candles give you all the allure and ambiance of a real candle, but without the flames. Unlike other sets, they come in chic glass canisters, making them a sophisticated addition to any bookshelf or centerpiece. Four colors — as well as a painted floral option — are available. 9 These Glowing Marquee Letters So You Can See Your Name In Lights
These
light-up marquee letters are just under 9 inches tall, and they make for great displays in everyday home décor (as well as for event decorations). Every letter of the alphabet is available, and a keyhole in the back makes for easy hanging. They can also be placed upright on a shelf or stable surface. 10 A Bamboo Cheese Board That’s Pretty & Practical
Whether your want to impress guests or make a charcuterie spread for yourself on casual night in (because, same), a chic
bamboo cheese board set will instantly upgrade your display. Bamboo is durable and versatile, and the included utensils and coordinating ceramic dishes are bonus features that help elevate your spread. 11 This Cocktail Kit Made With Sleek Stainless Steel
Whether you’re a beginner or an aficionado (or something in between), this
bartending set will be a great addition to your toolkit. Along with standard stainless steel mixing tools like a martini shaker and strainer (along with others), it comes complete with a stand and cocktail cards, so you have everything you need for the perfect drinks. 12 A Cookbook Specifically For Fancy Stay-At-Home Cooking
A shortcut to a bougie lifestyle is elevating your in-home dining experience. With a cookbook like Alison Roman’s
, you get more than 300 pages designed just for that. Be warned, the proud photos shared by reviewers who’ve mastered her recipes are going to make you very hungry. Dining In 13 These Adorable Ceramic Bowls You’ll Find So Many Uses For
These glazed
ceramic bowls, which come in a set of two, are small enough to fit anywhere and make an adorable decorative statement (but still large enough to hold jewelry, candy, trinkets, and more). Not only that, their geometric design, neutral white shade, and gold accents are super versatile. 14 A Toothbrush Holder That Saves Space & Looks Great In Your Bathroom
If countertop clutter in your bathroom is preventing you from living your best, bougiest life, then you might want to sit down for this one. This
adhesive toothbrush holder attaches to your wall and has a toothpaste dispenser, as well as a space for up to four toothbrushes. Plus, there’s an additional platform and small compartments for storage. 15 An Elegant Set Of Satin Sheets For The Best Sleep You Could Ask For
With these luxe
satin sheets, all you need is a chandelier and suddenly you’re in the castle bedroom of your dreams. Or if you opt to stay, you know, in this reality, then you’ll still enjoy their silky smoothness. They come in 15 different colors (including gold!), and in twin, full, queen, and king sizes. 16 A Mirrored Alarm Clock To Help You Reflect At Bedtime
Is it a mirror? Is it an alarm clock? Technically, it’s both. This
mirrored alarm clock has a reflective display panel and adjustable brightness, and it promises to be readable from every angle. There are also USB charging ports — and while it’s powered by an AC adapter, there’s a backup battery that can help save the time setting in case of power outages. 17 This Plush Rug You Might Just Lay On Like It’s A Blanket
How many fluffy rugs is too many
fluffy rugs? Luckily for us, the limit does not exist. This faux fur piece of perfection comes in seven different sizes and seven different colors — and TBH, the lavender has me reconsidering every life choice I’ve ever made thus far that hasn’t included it. It’s easy to maintain, too. You can even vacuum and machine-wash it. 18 This Mid-Century Modern Ottoman You’ll Wonder How You Ever Lived Without
In my opinion, velvet is an instant upgrade. This
square footrest is available in teal, magenta, grey, and pink. It measures just under 16 inches tall, aka the perfect size for putting your feet up. And while it weighs less than 5 pounds, it supports up to 250 pounds, giving you plenty of options for moving it around your space. 19 These Throw Pillow Covers That Provide A Splash Of Velvet
Speaking of velvet, these
throw pillow covers will complete a room like it’s their job. They’re available in sets of two and come in multiple sizes ranging from 12 by 20 inches, up to 24 by 24 inches. More than twenty different colors are offered, so you can complete the entire rainbow in your living room (and then please send us pictures). 20 A Pour-Over Coffee Maker To Brew Your New Favorite Cup Of Coffee
If you enjoy coffee, then having the right equipment is essential. This
pour-over coffee maker brews delicious coffee (according to many reviewers) — but not only that, it looks lovely sitting out, too. The glass decanter is accented by a wooden holder and leather cord, and a stainless steel filter fits right in for form and function. 21 This Handheld Milk Frother & Foam Art Set For Fancy Lattes At Home
Not only does this
milk frother make delicious foam for your beverages of choice, but it also comes with a full stencil set so you can make the prettiest drinks from the comfort of your kitchen. Plus, additional accessories are included, like a frothing pitcher, a latte art pen, and shaker. Make sure you have cocoa powder at the ready when you order. 22 A Chic Jewelry Stand That Displays & Organizes Your Favorites
A jewelry holder that keeps pieces on display? Yes, please. With this three-tiered
hanging jewelry organizer, earrings and necklaces can be seen, found, and appreciated. The base doubles as a tray, too, so smaller pieces can be kept separate and at the ready. It’s 19 inches tall, so even your longest necklaces have plenty of room. 23 A Clip-On Ring Light For Your Phone Or Laptop
This compact
ring light clips right to your phone or device so you have excellent lighting for videos, photos, make-up, and more. The battery charges with an included micro USB cord, and three lighting options are available (warm, cold, and warm cold). It’s small enough to slip into your purse for on the go use, too. 24 A Sunglasses Display Rack So You Can Pretend You Live In A Cute Boutique
This sleek
glasses rack has space for up to five frames, so it’s great for sunglasses collectors, wearers of reading glasses, or anyone who wants a designated spot for glasses when they’re not in use. Five different styles are available, including wood, blue, and pink. 25 A Carafe & Glass Set That’s Useful & Decorative
It might be easier to meet your hydration goals when you have a gorgeous
crystal pitcher and glass set. When it’s not in use, the glass rests over the top of the carafe, making for an elegant display that also keeps dust out of your water. It’s made of lead-free crystal, and holds up to 16 ounces of liquid. 26 This Phone Holder With Space For Your Jewelry
This sleek
phone holder is a basic home accessory that works in nearly any room. While this one is meant for bathrooms, it also looks great on your desk or next to your bed. Made of resin, it’s durable and smooth, and the unique U-shape adds some charm. Plus, the concave top can hold jewelry and other tiny trinkets. 27 A Diffuser Set That Looks As Good As Your Home Will Smell
If you ask me, pleasant scents coincide with being bougie. With a
reed diffuser set, you’re covered — and bonus: It looks nice on your shelf. You can select either a fruity and floral scent, or orange and lemon. The best part? Scents can last 40 to 50 days. 28 These Gold Strainers So You Can Feel Glam While Rinsing Veggies
If you like a pop of precious metal with your kitchen chores, these stainless steel
gold strainers may be your new favorites. Three different sizes are included, and they nest together and have open handles so you can hang them, stack them, or tuck them away between uses. If gold’s not your thing, classic silver is available, too. 29 This Gorgeous Makeup Organizer That Will Hold All Your Products
Just a quick heads-up: If you buy this pretty
makeup organizer, you’ll find yourself with the urge to fill it, so you may want to prepare yourself accordingly if your makeup collection doesn’t currently require seven (!) adjustable layers. Plus, it’s made of durable, transparent acrylic — so it’ll suit any space and can be easily wiped clean. 30 A Set Of Gold Silverware That Makes Every Bite Feel Like A Special Occasion
Whether you want it for everyday use or for a specific gathering or event, this set of
gold silverware will be a delightful addition to your table. It comes with 20 pieces of cutlery, totaling four place settings with five utensils each. Plus, in addition to gold and classic silver, it’s also available in rose gold and black. 31 These Pretty Rose Gold Hangers For A Pop Of Shine In Your Closet
Why should your clothes be the only cute things in your closet? These
rose gold hangers bring some glamour to an otherwise dull part of all of our homes. They come in sets of ten, or 30, and five different metallic colors are available (including rose copper, which takes it to a whole new level). 32 These Decorative Drawer Liners That Smell Like “Floral Bliss”
In addition to adding a hint of fragrance to the contents of your drawers, these
scented drawer liners also happen to be super cute. Two floral patterns are available, and six liners come in each set. They’re super easy to place, and you can cut them to size with regular household scissors. 33 A Nail Polish Organizer That Looks Like It Came Straight From A High-End Salon
This
nail polish organizer will have your collection looking totally professional, and it also makes it super easy to pick your colors. Each row holds 12 bottles — and with size options ranging from three to six rows, you can store up to 72 bottles at once. Plus, the durable acrylic always look sleek and contemporary regardless of how full it is. 34 This Sleek Stainless Steel Utensil Holder That Spins
Unlike some containers made for kitchen tools, this
rotating holder has a divider on the inside that makes three separate compartments for organizing — and it keeps spoons and spatulas upright. Up to 15 tools can comfortably fit, and they’re always easy to find thanks to the spin mechanism. 35 A Woven Storage Basket That Looks Perfect Wherever You Put It
If you ask me, you’ll always find a way to use a chic basket it in your home. And no worries if you can’t make up your mind: This versatile and woven
rope storage basket has handles for easy lifting and moving. It’s 16 inches tall and has a 16 inch diameter, and it comes in six different color schemes. 36 This Golden Spoon Rest That Looks Classy As It Catches Drips
There’s no more fumbling for a spot to set a dripping spoon when you’re in the middle of cooking. This
spoon rest is available in gold and rose gold, so it makes for an elegant upgrade to your countertops. It also accommodates various spoon handles — and in between uses, you can toss it into the dishwasher. 37 A Simple & Sophisticated Marble Dish That’ll Hold Your Butter
If you want to elevate your breakfast situation, using butter from this container on your toast will do the trick. Not only does this
butter dish look bougie and beautiful, but when butter is stored in the lid while water sits in the base, it’ll stay soft and spreadable. Four different styles of marble are offers (white, brown, grey, and black). 38 A Luxe Bathrobe That’ll Make You Feel Like You’re At A Hotel Spa
Is there anything better than a plush robe waiting for you after a bath or shower? What about one that comes with matching slippers? This
white cotton robe will be a welcome part of your routine. The tie belt allows for a cozy fit, and the best part? It has pockets. 39 An Essential Oil Diffuser That’s Super Sleek & Sophisticated
You can buy this
essential oil diffuser with a set of oils or on its own to use with your own favorite scents. Three different base colors are available, so you can select the best match for your space. The included LED light feature has seven different color options, and it functions as a humidifier. 40 A Set Of Rose-Shaped Ice Molds For The Most Delightful Drinks Ever
These
rose ice cube molds turn water into iced floral wonders. Larger pieces of ice take typically longer to melt than standard sizes — so not only will your drinks be more fun with rose-shaped ice inside, they’ll also stay chilled without getting as watered down. Two mold sets come together, and they’re stackable, too. 41 These Faux Succulents For A Zero Effort Way To Spruce Up Your Home
These adorable
artificial succulents come in matching geometric planters made of ceramic. They’re each roughly 2.3 inches wide and range in height from 2.7 to 4.3 inches, so you can line them up together on one shelf or display them apart from one another if you prefer. 42 This Decorative Mirror Tray For Jewelry, Makeup & More
If you were compiling a list of the ultimate bougie household items, a
decorative mirror tray framed in gold should definitely be at the top. Technically, this one is made with glass and plastic, but the effect is still the same. It looks great on a dresser or bathroom counter, holding jewelry, makeup, or whatever you heart desires. 43 A Set Of Edison Bulbs That’ll Add An Elegant Detail To Your Light Fixtures
Sometimes, bougie-ness is in the details. These
Edison light bulbs make for an instant upgrade to your light fixtures and lamps. Six bulbs come in a pack — and they’re compatible with dimmer switches, so you can use them to create your ideal lighting vibes. 44 This Glass Box That Elegantly Holds Keepsakes & Jewelry
This delicate
glass box with a mirrored bottom is so pretty, you might want to let it stand on its own instead of filling it — although, it can look great with jewelry and makeup, too. Multiple shapes and sizes are available, so you can coordinate a set or make a statement with a single one. 45 These Entry Mats That Welcome Your Guests & Help Protect Floors
If you ask me, you can’t take back a first impression — so a welcoming
entry mat can be a worthwhile purchase. This one comes in navy, grey, and brown, each of which has a weave pattern accented with cutouts that help rain and water drain. Plus, the rubber backing helps keep it in place. 46 A Set Of Elegant Perfume Bottles With Vintage Vibes
In my opinion, a row of elegant perfume bottles on your shelf or countertop will instantly give you glam vibes. This set comes with four
refillable perfume bottles, each with a sprayer and lid. They’re small enough to stash in your purse and keep your favorite products on hand, too.