45 Things That You Don't Realize Make Your Life Way Harder Than It Needs To Be

If you’ve spent time in any big box stores lately or shopped online for home goods, then you’ve probably seen that there’s no shortage of products and supplies out there to help alleviate the strain of our most mundane tasks. All those extra chores and responsibilities that make our lives way harder than they need to be? There’s hope — and it comes in the form of clever gadgets, easy organizers, and a variety of cleaning supplies. It’s amazing how much more efficient you can be when you have some decent tools to help you for all those tasks that, yep, need to get done.

The next time you just have one of those days where you feel like the “before” person in an infomercial, then I hope you’ve bookmarked this page. This list goes well beyond the basics, and you’ll even find solutions for problems like pulling the wrong chain when you’re trying to turn on your ceiling fan, struggling to find a place to set your hot curling wand, and groceries tipping over in your car. If it can save just one person from slamming their brakes to check if their milk is spilling all over the backseat, then my job here is done.

1 An Extra-Long Charging Cord So You Can Still Use Your Phone When It’s Plugged In BSTOEM Long iPhone Charger (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon We’ve all endured the struggle of hunching over our phones while they’re plugged in. With these long iPhone charging cords, you’re no longer limited to the 3-foot radius that the default cords give you. This set comes with two 10-foot cords wrapped with nylon threading for extra durability. They’re available in red and white (as well as a couple of smaller sizes).

2 These Fastener Straps That Keep Your Bed Sheets In Place Raytour Bed Sheet Holder Straps Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re frequently dealing with an annoying fitted sheet that never stays put, then these bed sheet holders could be your dream come true. The adjustable straps, which have clamps like suspenders, connect to your sheets underneath your mattress to create a smooth and tightly made bed that stays that way.

3 A Bluetooth Tracker That Helps You Find Keys & Other Essentials With The Press Of A Button Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’ve frantically searched your home for your keys when you’re supposed to be on your way somewhere, you know how panic-inducing it can be. With a Bluetooth tracker, you can find your valuables with the tap of your finger, sending a signal from your phone (or from your tracker back to your phone, if that’s what happens to be missing). Yes, please.

4 This Zippered Duvet Cover So Your Bedding Stays Put Bedsure Ivory Duvet Cover Amazon $28 See On Amazon If your duvet insert annoyingly bunches up inside its cover, you need this cover with eight inner ties and zipper closure so it stays put. It’s made of brushed microfiber, and it’s conveniently machine-washable. One shopper commented, “It's super soft and the ties inside the zipper help it keep the comforter in place, which is super nice! [...] it has yet to come undone or get bunched up at all.” - Available colors: 12 - Available sizes: Twin — King

5 Cut Down On Cord Clutter With This Wireless Charger Yootech Wireless Charger Amazon $14 See On Amazon A wireless charger may not seem like a major purchase, but it can be a game-changer for your charging station or nightstand. Instead of connecting to a cable, you simple set your device on the pad. Gone are the frayed cords and loose plugs cluttering up your space. This popular pick with over 86,000 five-star ratings comes in three color variations.

6 This Portable Charger That Saves You From Running Out Of Battery When You’re On The Go Brand Q Portable Charger Amazon $34 See On Amazon No need to sweat a low phone battery away from home: This portable charger is a sleek and slim battery pack that’s roughly the same size as a phone, so you can always have backup. It has three built-in charging cables, so you don’t have to bring any separate cords, and the wall outlet prongs even fold down so it stays compact for travel. Depending on your phone, it can hold enough power to recharge it two to four times.

7 Streamline Your Closet With Velvet Hangers That Clothes Won’t Slip Off Of Amazon Basics Velvet Clothes Hangers (Pack of 50) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Hangers don’t do us a lot of good if our clothes always slide off. With these velvet hangers, there are notched shoulders and just enough texture to hold even the lightest and smoothest fabrics. Plus, each hanger holds up to 10 pounds of weight, so your bulkiest jackets and thickest sweaters will be safe, too. The slim profile of these hangers even help create more room in your closet.

8 Peeling Garlic Is So Much Easier With These Clever Tools Maxracy Garlic Peeler (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon A pair of silicone garlic peelers makes it super easy to peel garlic cloves and can help keep the pungent odor off your hands, too. Just place cloves in the hollow tubes, and apply a bit of pressure as you roll it back and forth, and you’re done. Out pop the cloves of garlic, now freed from their papery shells.

9 Skip The Jeweler Visit — This At-Home Solution Keeps Your Valuables Looking Like New Shinery Jewelry Cleaner Solution Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’ve ever had jewelry polished, you know that it can give new life to your pieces. With this jewelry cleaner solution, you can achieve sparkling results from home with no more effort than it takes to wash your hands. Rings and bracelets can even be cleaned while you’re wearing them, and the wash will also leave your hands moisturized and refreshed.

10 These Reusable Silicone Baking Mats Create A Nonstick Surface For Baked Goods Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These silicone baking mats eliminate the need for greasing a pan or with cooking sprays and replace single-use parchment paper. The surface also more easily releases cookies and other baked goods when they’re done. These mats are top-rack dishwasher-safe, too, so they’re easy to clean and maintain.

11 A Set Of Silicone Baking Cups So You Never Run Out Of Paper Ones Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon You know what’s better than peeling back the wrapper of a delicious homemade cupcake? Peeling back a wrapper that you don’t have to throw away. These reusable silicone baking cups will save you money in the long run, and you’ll appreciate their nonstick qualities. Over 42,000 shoppers give them five stars.

12 A Non-Slip Spoon Rests That Keeps Messes Off The Counter OXO Good Grips Non-Slip Spoon Rest Amazon $11 See On Amazon Home chefs, assemble. This stainless steel spoon rest has a silicone base so it stays in place, keeping your countertops free of messes and scratches. It can accommodate spoons and utensils of various sizes so no matter your cooking style, it can come in handy. This dishwasher-safe tool gives messy cooking tools a place to rest, so your countertops stay free of drips.

13 These Glass Food Containers With Lids Make It A Breeze To Save Leftovers & Pack Lunches S Salient Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids (18 Pieces) Amazon $37 See On Amazon Leftovers and meal prepping make life so much easier, and it helps to have a set of containers up to the task. They’re made of durable, dishwasher-safe glass with plastic locking lids. This set comes with nine pieces in four varying sizes. They’re also stackable, so you can easily see what’s good to eat when you open your fridge.

14 An Efficient, Stainless Steel Zester That Works On A Variety Of Foods Microplane Premium Classic Zester Grater Amazon $15 See On Amazon With one reliable tool, you can handle citrus, cheese, garlic, ginger, and more. This zester/grater is 12 inches long, so you have plenty of surface to work with, and the slim shape still makes it easy to store, too. This brand’s grater is a consistent favorite with over 25,000 five-star ratings. There are 20 colors to choose from for the handle, so you can even match your kitchen decor.

15 A Set Of Packing Cubes That Make It Super Easy To Stay Organized When You Travel Veken Packing Cubes (Set of 6) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If your suitcase is in shambles after you’ve been away (guilty), then packing cubes will make a huge difference in how you travel. Each set comes with four nylon cubes (small through extra large), along with coordinating laundry and shoe bags. Plus, with 10 colors to choose from, you can even mix and match sets.

16 These Ceramic Spikes That Keep Your Plants Watered When You’re Busy & Away B Sepor Ceramic Plant Waterer (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Even if you have the greenest of green thumbs, it never hurts to have good tools to help you water and maintain your plants. These ceramic plant watering spikes can be attached to empty wine or similarly-shaped bottles to dispense water slowly and accurately into your planters.

17 A Set Of Mesh Laundry Bags That Protect Your Clothes When They’re In The Wash BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (Set of 6) Amazon $9 See On Amazon With multiple sizes and patterns available (alpacas, anyone?), these mesh laundry bags are perfect for delicates and other favorite clothes that need extra care. In this set of six, you get three medium and three large bags (great for keeping colors separate), or you can opt for a range of other styles including bra bags and shoe bags, too.

18 A Neoprene Cable Management Sleeve That Protects & Organizes Your Cords ProMaster Cable Management Sleeve Amazon $14 See On Amazon Clusters of cables might feel like a necessary evil, but turns out, they’re easy to corral with a cable management sleeve. Made of durable, waterproof neoprene, this option comes in reversible black and white. It’s 63 inches long, and you can use it as one piece, or cut it down to size.

19 Using These Smart Outlets, Manage Electronics & Appliances From Your Phone Kasa Smart Outlet (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These smart outlets provide so many options and features for managing your home, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them. They sync with virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, can be managed by app, controlled by schedules, or manually turned on. Whatever your needs are, from automatic lighting to a programmed coffee machine, you’re covered.

20 A Set Of Motion Sensor Lights That Are Easy To Mount In The Darkest Corners Of Your Home AMIR Motion Sensor Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These motion sensor lights come with adhesive so all you need to do is select the perfect spots for them and stick them right on. They turn on automatically when there’s movement within a 10-foot radius, and they’re battery-powered, so you’re not limited by outlets or cords to place them.

21 Swap In This Silicone Scrubber For That Mildewy Sponge Peachy Clean Kitchen Scrubber (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This peach-scented silicone scrubber does what few sponges can; it holds a pleasant aroma and somehow manages not to absorb new, unpleasant ones. With a similar size and shape as standard kitchen sponges, you’ll be able to use it for a wide range of chores. Its silicone construction allows it to dry quickly, so it won’t develop that familiar mildewy smell of traditional sponges. The best part? You can pop it into the dishwasher in between uses for a peachy refresh.

22 A Drain Protector That Saves Clogs From Even Forming In Your Pipes TubShroom Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon What’s better than clearing a clogged drain? Never having a clogged drain in the first place. This drain protector captures hair and debris while still allowing water to freely flow, saving clumps and clogs from forming. And it’s backed by over 78,000 shoppers trust this simple gadget. There are six colors to choose from, so you can opt for a subtle shade that blends into your tub, or a bright one that you won’t forget to rinse out periodically.

23 This Practical Pan Organizer That You Can Use Horizontally Or Vertically DecoBros Kitchen Pan Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon A chaotic cupboard or kitchen shelf can slow you down, so a kitchen pan rack not only keeps you organized, it can also streamline your cooking and prepping. This rack comes in white, bronze, or silver, and the best part? It can be used horizontally to hold up to four pans or vertically to hold five.

24 Keep Things From Rolling Around In Your Trunk With This Nifty Organizer Drive Auto Trunk Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Just wait until you make your first curbside pick-up with this trunk organizer in place. It has multiple compartments, pockets, and pouches, and you can use it fully or partially expanded, so you have control over your usable space. It even fits on the passenger seat if you want to keep things within reach.

25 These Snap-On Headrest Hangers That Keep Bags & Purses In Place When You’re On The Go IPELY Back Seat Headrest Hanger (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These headrest hangers finally give you an out-of-the-way spot to hang your bag. Each set gives you two hangers that you clip to your headrest’s rods, and they can be used pointed forward to your passenger seat, or back toward the rear of your car. They each hold up to 18 pounds, so you’re set for grocery bags, purses, totes, and more.

26 This Handheld Batter Dispenser So You Can Make Perfect Pancakes KPKitchen Pancake Batter Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon No more fighting over the big pancake since they’ll all be the same size. This pancake batter dispenser — which actually works well with all kinds of batter — consistently and cleanly distributes batter. It’s made of BPA-free plastic, and measurements are marked on the side too, making it easy to make round pancakes of the same size.

27 A Pair Of Blackout Curtains That Block Light & Help With Temperature Control BGment Blackout Curtains Amazon $19 See On Amazon Personally, I’m here for anything that makes it easier to nap. These blackout curtains not only help shade your room through all hours of the day, they insulate it and help you keep heat in or out depending on the season. More than 20 colors are available, and there are 10 sizes to choose from.

28 This Silicone Shampoo Brush So You Can Give Yourself Salon-Quality Washes From Home HEETA Hair Shampoo Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon This soft silicone shampoo brush and scalp massager elevates your shower experience and allows you to get a cleaner, more thorough hair wash at home. It works with a range of different hair types, and you can use it wet or dry — whenever you need a quick refresh. Nine different colors are available.

29 A Reusable Pet Hair Remover That’s Not Sticky & Won’t Damage Clothes DELOMO Pet Hair Remover Roller Amazon $25 See On Amazon This sleek pet hair remover collects fur and fuzz with a textured brush that works with upholstery, furniture, bedding, and more. Plus, hair collects in an enclosed compartment, so it’s easy to empty and clean in between uses. With nearly 10,000 five-star ratings, one shopper commented, “I could tell right from the first use that this is going to be a life changing product for me [...] I can’t believe all the other sticky products or shipping tape I used to fumble around with. This thing is incredible!”

30 A Long-Lasting Ceramic Blade For Opening Packages & More Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter Amazon $7 See On Amazon When you just need to make a quick cut or even a small poke to open a package, this ceramic safety cutter easily does the trick. It’s great for quick household tasks like coupon cutting or crafts, and it’s compact so you can easily store it or add it to your key chain. Even better, the ceramic blade won’t rust.

31 This Clever Shower Curtain That’s Part Decor, Part Storage Maytex Quick Dry Shower Curtain With Pockets Amazon $20 See On Amazon This quick-drying shower curtain with pockets offers nine mesh pouches to store all of your products. They’re perfect for bottles, scrubbers, toys, towels, and more, with each pocket able to hold up to 1 pound of weight. The curtain itself is a versatile 70 by 72 inches and has grommets along the top for durability.

32 A Simple Sign That Lets You Manage The Most Important Pet Chore DYFTD The ORIGINAL 'Did You Feed the Dog? Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you can’t always rely on your housemates — or your own memory — then a clever “Did you feed the dog?” sign can solve a lot of problems. Both magnets and adhesive are included so you can hang the compact sign wherever it’s most helpful. Your pups will thank you.

33 This Double-Walled Tumbler That Keeps Drinks At Their Ideal Temperature For Longer YETI Rambler Amazon $30 See On Amazon This best-selling, beloved travel mug from YETI is what you need so your morning coffee never goes cold on you again — or to keep your cold brew or other beverage at a refreshingly cool temperature. It has a magnetic closing lid that prevents leaks and splashes, and it’s made of durable stainless steel. The 20-ounce tumbler is dishwasher-safe, won’t sweat, and is sized to fit into most cup holders.

34 A Clip-On Silicone Strainer That Allows You To Drain Pasta Without Losing Any Heat Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer Amazon $12 See On Amazon A snap-on strainer not only saves time and prevents extra dishes, but it means food stays hot for longer since you don’t have to pour it from the pot or pan you cooked with. Five different colors are offered, and it only takes up about a fourth of the size of a full-sized colander or strainer.

35 Washing Your Reusable Water Bottle Is Easy With These Cleaning Tablets Bottle Bright Cleaning Tablets (12 Count) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you don’t quite get around to washing your reusable water bottle every day, you need these cleaning tablets. With warm water and some time, a fizzy tablet dropped into a container will remove stubborn stains, odors, and residue — no scrubbing required.

36 This Eyeliner Stamp That Let’s You Achieve A Tricky Makeup Look In Seconds Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon No more bent wrists and poked eyes trying to fix your make-up. This winged eyeliner stencil helps you apply a perfect cat’s eye, and it’s both waterproof and smudge-proof. Each eyeliner has both the stamp itself and a traditional pointed end, so you can complete your look. There are three different sizes to choose from.

37 A Clever Ceiling Fan Chain That Tells You If You’re Turning On The Light Or The Fan SmoTecQ Ceiling Fan Pull Chain Amazon $7 See On Amazon It’s a truth universally acknowledged that if you’re trying to turn on your fan, you’ll pull your light switch, and vice versa. However, with this genius ceiling fan pull chain, each option is clearly labeled — one with a miniature fan and the other with a tiny light bulb, so you always know what you’re getting. It’s available in both silver and bronze.

38 These Over Liners That Catch Drips & Drops To Prevent Cooked-On Messes FitFabHome Nonstick Oven Liners (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you prefer cooking on your grill or baking in your oven, these nonstick oven liners will have you covered. They catch spills and drips, preserving the integrity of your expensive appliances, and they’re way easier to remove and clean. They’re made of BPA-free plastic, and they’re even top-rack dishwasher safe.

39 A Jar Of Cleaning Paste That Works On Everything From Tiles To Paint Stardrops The Pink Stuff Amazon $8 See On Amazon You had me at “miracle.” This vegan cleaning paste is made with baking soda and works as a mild abrasive, handling bathrooms and kitchens surfaces, floors, walls, and even outdoor stains and messes. It’s easy to use, requiring only a damp cloth (or something similar), and it easily wipes and rinses away. It’s wildly popular with over 65,000 five-star ratings.

40 These Elastic Laces That Turn Almost Any Shoe Into A Slip-On LOCK LACES Elastic No Tie Shoe Laces (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If knotted shoelaces are the bane of your existence, then these no-tie elastic shoe laces might be your new favorite thing. They can replace your old laces, and you’re still able to adjust the fit and tension of your shoes thanks to the included cord clips. Each 2-pack contains two sets of laces, for two pairs of shoes you can turn into slip-ons.

41 This Versatile, Bendable Cell Phone Holder You Can Use For Home & Travel B-Land Cell Phone Holder Amazon $22 See On Amazon The flexible gooseneck of this cell phone holder gives you nearly endless options for placement. You can wrap it around poles or furniture, or even yourself so you can use your phone hands-free. One shopper commented, “I love this thing! I was starting to suffer problems with my wrists, especially when trying to hold my phone while laying down and this holder is so great for bending into the perfect position so that I don't have to physically hold it up anymore”

42 A Silicone Pad That Protects Your Surfaces When You’re Using Hot Hair Tools OXO Good Grips Silicone Mat for Curling Irons and Flat Irons Amazon $11 See On Amazon You don’t have to second guess if you need to set your curling wand or flat iron down since this heat-resistant silicone mat will protect your counters. Even better, when you’re done, you can wrap and secure the mat around your tools for simple and safe storage. It’s heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

43 A Filtering Water Bottle That Gives You Clean Water On The Go Brita Plastic Water Filter Bottle Amazon $21 See On Amazon Have you ever found yourself staring at a drinking fountain or refill station, wondering about the quality and taste of the water? Have no fear — this reusable Brita water bottle is here with a functioning filter built into the straw. Even better, it holds up to 36 ounces of liquid so your hydration game can remain strong. Five colors are available.

44 These Adhesive Cable Clips That Take Your Charging Station To The Next Level OHill Cable Clips (16-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon A set of adhesive cable clips can turn chaos into calm by keeping charging cords secure and stable. Multiple sizes come in each set of 16 clips, accommodating everything from slim phone and earbud cords up to standard electrical cords and even toothbrushes. The best part? They’re a cinch to mount, you only need to peel the protective layer like a sticker.