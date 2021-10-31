45 Things That Feel Soooo Freaking Good, You’ll Use Them All The Time

When it comes to shopping, you can follow your head or you can follow your heart. When you shop with your head, you’ll end up with something practical (like, well, sponges for doing the dishes). But sometimes, you just have to go with what feels good. After all, no matter how practical an item may seem, there’s no point if you’re not going to enjoy using it. That’s why I’ve rounded up this list of amazing products that feel soooo freaking good, you’ll get tons of use out of them.

Since some of us have been spending more time at home than in the past, creating a serene workspace has become more important than ever before. You can easily upgrade your home office (or even your office office) with simple additions like a set of gel pads that support your wrists while typing and a sleek laptop stand that keeps you from straining your neck. And after a long day of work, you can treat yourself to a facial or pedicure without shelling out any money at a spa. In fact, you can create a blissful experience right in your own bathroom with a personal facial steamer that opens pores and hydrates skin and a massaging foot bath that acts as a personal jacuzzi for your feet.

With our seemingly never-ending list of responsibilities, we all deserve a chance to prioritize what feels good, whether it’s a night cozied up under a fluffy blanket or a yoga session in these comfy jogger pants. Below, you’ll find dozens of highly rated products on Amazon that you’ll reach for again and again.

1 These Fleece Joggers That Are Oh-So-Soft Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Fleece Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made from a cotton-polyester terry fleece fabric, these jogger sweatpants are so soft, you’ll never want to take them off. With a relaxed fit and drawstring waist, the pants are incredibly versatile — wear them while running errands, working out, or simply lounging around at home. They come in several different shades, ranging from navy heather to bright coral pink. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 22

2 The Microfiber Faux Fur Blanket With Rave Reviews Tuddrom Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $15 See On Amazon Over 16,000 reviewers have given this faux fur blanket a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, raving over its luxurious softness and lightweight quality. Made from microfiber, the blanket features one shaggy faux fur side and another velvety fleece side. “Immediate snuggle magnet,” one reviewer wrote. “This is sooo soft! It's like a dream. We were all in it immediately. Nobody wants to leave.” Available sizes: Twin, Queen, Throw

Available colors: 7

3 These Self-Heating Eye Masks That Are So Soothing ProCIV Soothing Eye Masks (16-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Experience soothing heat therapy on your face with these fabric masks that rest over your eyes — just press on the masks to activate their self-warming effects. You get 16 in a pack, and there’s an unscented option as well as calming lavender and chamomile fragrances. Each mask lasts for up to 25 minutes for a totally relaxing experience. Available scents: 3

4 A Pair Of Memory Foam Slippers That Are So Cushy ULTRAIDEAS Cozy Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $21 See On Amazon These memory foam slippers offer cloud-like comfort, and the 36,000 customers who gave them a five-star rating on Amazon would tend to agree. A warm fleece lining keeps your toes nice and cozy, while an anti-skid rubber outsole allows you to walk quietly on your smooth floors with ease. Plus, the knit exterior looks totally cute with your pajamas. Available sizes: 5-6 — 11-12

Available colors: 7

5 These Shower Steamers That Smell Amazing KANDOONA ZenTyme Moments Shower Steamers (6 Count) Amazon $22 See On Amazon You get six scented shower steamers in this set, including lavender, rose, mint, orange, lemongrass, and jasmine. Each tablet is made with high quality essential oils, releasing their beautiful aromas as they evaporate once the steam from your shower hits. Perfect for an at-home spa day, these steamers are a great way to shower yourself with relaxation. Hint: They also make a great gift.

6 The Silicone Scalp Massager That Works In The Shower FREATECH Scalp Massager Amazon $7 See On Amazon Safe for use on wet or dry hair, this handheld scalp massager has flexible silicone bristles that remove dead skin cells and stimulate circulation. The ergonomic handle easily fits in your palm, allowing you to grip the brush even when it’s slippery. If you love the feeling of getting your head scratched, this massager is for you. Available colors: 7

7 A Soothing French Facial Mist You Can Spritz On The Go Avène Thermal Spring Water Facial Mist Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made from natural spring water, this facial mist provides your skin with a burst of moisture any time of day. Use it after cleansing, to soothe redness, or any other time your skin needs a little refresh. The compact bottle can be easily packed in your bag and taken with you wherever you go.

8 These Cooling Pillowcases You Can Use Year Round LUXEAR Cooling Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you tend to sleep warm, these cooling pillowcases will help you beat the heat. Made with unique cooling fibers, each pillowcase has a silky smooth side that regulates your temperature as you sleep, as well as a 100% cotton side, which is ideal for the colder months. These double-sided pillowcases will keep you comfortable all year long — just flip them over when the weather changes. Available sizes: Standard, Queen

Available colors: 6

9 This Lumbar Support Pillow That Reduces Back Strain SAMSONITE Memory Foam Lumbar Support Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add lumbar support to your chair by attaching this ergonomic pillow to the back. The cushion gently guides your spine into a position that reduces tension on your back muscles, so you can sit for long periods of time without uncomfortable strain. With a stretchy buckle strap, this high-density pillow can be adjusted to fit just about any chair, whether it be your car seat or an office chair.

10 Some Foot Peel Masks That Smell Like Lavender ALIVER Exfoliating Foot Peel Masks (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Shaped like a pair of socks, these lavender-scented foot peel masks are an inexpensive, effective way to get ultra-soft feet. Simply slip them on, wait around an hour, then dispose of the masks in the trash. Then, after about a week, the rough skin on your feet will magically start to peel off. The skin underneath will be incredibly smooth, and your feet will feel so much better.

11 A Hand Warmer That’s Rechargeable (& Works As A Phone Charger) OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sleek and compact, this hand warmer can easily fit inside your hoodie, pocket, or purse. Unlike disposable hand-warming pads, this one is rechargeable, so you can use it again and again. It has three different heat settings, and only takes a couple of seconds to reach the desired temperature. Not to mention, this device also doubles as a power bank, so you can power up your smartphone wherever you go. Available colors: 5

12 This Himalayan Salt Scrub Infused With Collagen M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Body Scrub Amazon $33 See On Amazon Infused with collagen and nourishing ingredients like sweet almond oil, this Himalayan salt scrub will soften skin, boost hydration, and add a healthy glow. Use it in the shower to remove impurities and exfoliate, then follow up with a moisturizer for the best results.

13 A Super Fuzzy Area Rug That Looks Great In Any Space LOCHAS Ultra-Soft Area Rug Amazon $24 See On Amazon Here’s a high-pile area rug that’s so fuzzy, you’ll be running your bare feet over it all day long. Plus, the fluffy top layer has a spongy cushion underneath for extra comfort. It adds an inviting texture to your bedroom, living room, or anywhere else you put it, and — depending on the color you choose (there are over 20 total) — this rug can either be a neutral addition or a bold statement piece. Available colors: 21

14 A Lavender Essential Oil Roller That Helps Relieve Stress Maple Holistics Lavender Essential Oil Roller Amazon $8 See On Amazon When you’re dealing with stress, sometimes you just need a simple, natural solution to help you relax. This roller is filled with therapeutic-grade lavender essential oil, allowing you to apply it directly to your wrists, temples, and neck. The soothing fragrance will instantly give you a sense of calm, and it’s also available in other aromatherapeutic scents, like eucalyptus and lemongrass.

15 This Showerhead That Increases The Feeling Of Water Pressure SparkPod High-Pressure Rain Showerhead Amazon $30 See On Amazon Elevate your shower setup with this showerhead that uses minuscule rubber jets to increase the feeling of water pressure — without actually wasting any water. The head only takes a few minutes to install, so you can begin enjoying the rainfall effect the very same day. It has a maximum outflow of 1.8 gallons per minute, and comes in finishes like chrome, matte black, and polished brass. Available colors: 6

16 The Ultra-Hydrating Shea Butter That Smells Like Tahiti Tree Hut Hydrating Shea Body Butter Amazon $8 See On Amazon Soothe dry, cracked hands, elbows, and heels by rubbing in a small amount of this shea butter lotion. Fortified with vanilla extract and monoi oil (the oil extracted from the petals of Tahitian gardenias), this body butter has a light fragrance that’s reminiscent of a tropical vacation. There’s also a coconut lime-scented option, as well as piña colada and pear. Rub it into your skin whenever you need an extra boost of hydration. Available scents: 4

17 These Comfy Gel Pads That Support Your Wrists Gimars Gel Memory Foam Wrist Rest Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Working at a computer can cause strain on your wrists over time, which is why these gel pads should become a part of any desk setup. You get two memory foam cushions — a longer one for your keyboard, and a shorter one for your mouse — and the anti-skid rubber backing on each one keeps the pads firmly in place. Rest your arms on top of the pads while you work to reduce tension and stay comfy all day long. Available colors: 6

18 This Lightweight Fleece Hoodie You’ll Wear Every Day Amazon Essentials Fleece Pullover Hoodie Amazon $21 See On Amazon French terry fleece makes this hoodie so dang soft, you’ll be reaching for it nearly every day. The cotton-polyester fabric is breathable and lightweight, providing a layer of warmth that won’t cause you to overheat. With a drawstring hood and roomy front pockets, this sweatshirt has a relaxed fit that can be worn over a T-shirt or on its own. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

19 An Absorbent Bath Mat Made With Memory Foam Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $13 See On Amazon Available in every color of the rainbow (and then some), this memory foam bath mat not only looks great — it effectively absorbs water as you step out of the shower. The thick cushion has an ultra-soft microfiber velvet cover that feels nice against your bare feet. Not to mention, it’s so easy to clean. Just pop it in the washing machine any time it could use a refresh. Available sizes: 8

Available colors: 21

20 These Soft Cotton Jersey Sheets That Feel Like A T-Shirt Amazon Basics Cotton Jersey Bed Sheet Set Amazon $40 See On Amazon Suitable for year-round use, these basic cotton jersey bed sheets are soft and breathable, just like your favorite worn-in tee. With a lightly heathered look, the sheets and pillowcases have a natural feel that blends in with your room’s decor. “Super soft and snuggly without being too hot. I feel like I’m being wrapped in a super soft stretchy oversized T-shirt,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Crib

Available colors: 11

21 Some Slipper Socks Infused With Moisturizing Vitamin E Dr. Scholl's Spa Socks (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Infused with vitamin E and lavender, Dr. Scholl’s spa socks work to moisturize your feet while you wear them. Each pack comes with two different-colored pairs, ranging from blue to pink to black. Slip these socks on at the end of a long day, kick your feet up, and relax. Available colors: 12

22 This Handheld Ice Roller That Massages Your Face ESARORA Ice Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon Everyone’s skin is prone to puffiness now and then, but a few minutes with this ice roller, and you’ll feel instantly refreshed and rejuvenated. Just place the ice roller in the freezer beforehand, then use the handle to press the cool beads into your face. The cold therapy will also help soothe any facial redness and reduce the appearance of pores. Available colors: 9

23 A Cute Button-Down Nightshirt That’s So Soft Amazon Essentials Piped Nightshirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon Cute and practical, this super soft modal button-down nightshirt is perfect for nights spent cuddling on the couch with a blanket and a movie. The long-sleeve garment features contrasting piping along the chest pocket and collar, and you can choose from several appealing shades, such as a soft coral pink or a deep emerald green. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 16

24 The Pillow-Top Mattress Pad That Makes Your Bed Much Comfier EASELAND Quilted Pillow-Top Mattress Pad Amazon $40 See On Amazon Dream of sleeping on a softer mattress, but aren’t able to commit to buying a new one? This quilted pillow-top mattress pad is stuffed with down-alternative filling, creating a cushy top layer for you to sleep on. Plus, the cotton surface is breathable, keeping you comfortable all night long. “It's very durable and extremely comfortable!!” one reviewer raved. “It used to take me such a long time to fall asleep, and now I literally fall asleep in minutes.” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, Short Queen, Super Queen, King, California King

Available colors: 2

25 This Coconut Lip Scrub That Tastes Delicious Handmade Heroes Coconut Lip Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon Treat your lips to a sugary lip scrub that exfoliates skin, leaving them soft and smooth. While we don’t recommend eating this stuff straight out of the container, it’s inevitable a little bit will fall into your mouth. Luckily, several customers have said this scrub actually tastes nice. Made with coconut and jojoba oil, the hydrating formula will leave your lips wanting more.

26 A Value Pack Of Cotton Bikini Underwear Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Briefs (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Cotton underwear with just the right amount of stretch can be hard to come by, which is why you should stock up on this six-pack of bikini briefs. The best-selling undies are a hit among customers — they have over 67,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Soft and flexible, the panties offer moderate coverage and a comfy tag-free design. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 25

27 These Arch-Supporting Shoe Inserts That Relieve Discomfort WALK HERO COMFORT AND SUPPORT Plantar Fasciitis Orthotics Inserts Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you live with plantar fasciitis or you simply spend a good deal of time on your feet, these orthopedic shoe inserts can help relieve discomfort. The arch-supporting design improves the alignment of your feet, making it easier for you to walk for longer periods of time. Use them in a variety of footwear, ranging from sneakers to work shoes to boots. Available sizes: 6 — 16

Available colors: 3

28 An Extra-Thick Yoga Mat That’s Easy On Your Knees Amazon Basics Extra-Thick Yoga Mat Amazon $22 See On Amazon Equipped with an elastic carrying strap, this yoga mat can go anywhere from the gym to the yoga studio. The 1/2-inch foam mat has a textured surface that provides traction and stability as you move through your stretching routine, and the extra padding cushions your knees. Plus, it comes in several colors, so you can pick the one that expresses your personality the best — whether that’s a cool blue or a hot pink. Available colors: 7

29 The Weighted Blanket That Helps You Sleep YnM Weighted Blanket Amazon $50 See On Amazon The secret to a good night’s sleep is different for everyone, but studies suggest that sleeping with a weighted blanket may help reduce stress and send the body into a deeper state of relaxation. This cotton blanket is filled with glass beads that make it much heavier than your average blanket. It comes in several different weights — aim to get one that’s approximately 10% of your body weight. Available size and weight options: 15

Available colors: 33

30 This Vertical Mouse That Reduces Wrist Strain Anker Ergonomic Vertical Mouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Using a computer mouse for hours a day — whether for work or for gaming — can cause serious wrist strain. This ergonomic vertical mouse has an elongated design that encourages a neutral wrist position while using it. That means you can use the mouse for longer periods of time without feeling sore. It might take a little getting used to at first, but soon, you’ll be scrolling and clicking with ease.

31 These Shredded Memory Foam Pillows That Are Height-Adjustable Linenspa Shredded Memory Foam Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These pillows are like the Goldilocks of cushions — not too firm, not too soft — they’re just right. They’re filled with shredded memory foam, and you can remove as much as you like to get a comfortable height, and you can even mold the memory foam pieces to give you the perfect amount of support. Available sizes: Standard, Queen, King

32 Some Hand Masks That Hydrate & Soften MianYang Hand Moisturizing Gloves (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Getting smooth, soft hands has never been easier, thanks to these collagen-infused moisturizing gloves. Formulated with botanical extracts, these hand masks slip right over your fingers and palms, allowing you to still access your smartphone and type on your keyboard while wearing them. After about 20 minutes, simply slide off the gloves and notice how soft and amazing your hands feel.

33 A Cushioned Kitchen Mat That’s Easy On Feet & Joints Amazon Basics Anti-Fatigue Standing Comfort Mat Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made of thick foam, this kitchen mat reduces pressure on your feet and knees. The stain-resistant surface is easy to clean, while the bottom has a nonslip base that keeps it from sliding around your kitchen floor. If you spend a lot of time cooking or washing dishes, this mat is a great way to help you stay comfortable — and it’s also perfect for standing desks. Available colors: 2

34 The Towel Steamer For Your At-Home Spa MIBIHIBI Towel Steamer Amazon $37 See On Amazon You can recreate the relaxing experience of going to a spa with this towel steamer that heats up moist washcloths in just 10 minutes. The tabletop unit has a time-control dial on front, and it holds up to 14 towels at once, which is great if you’re having a DIY spa day with friends.

35 These Seat Belt Pads That Cushion Your Shoulders Amooca Faux Sheepskin Seat Belt Shoulder Pads (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Make your morning commute comfier by adding these fuzzy faux sheepskin pads to your car’s seat belts. The thick, soft fabric attaches over the shoulder strap with a Velcro closure, so the belt will no longer dig into your neck or collarbone during long drives. These pads are also very useful for backpack straps and luggage shoulder straps. Available colors: 6

36 A Calvin Klein Bralette That’s So Soft & Smooth Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Bra Amazon $32 See On Amazon Calvin Klein has a reputation for well-made, comfortable basics, and this seamless bra is no exception. Made from a smooth and stretchy nylon-elastane blend, the bra is designed to be virtually invisible under your clothes — no lines, seams, or edges in sight. Wear it during low-impact exercise like yoga, or simply while lounging around at home. It comes in understated neutrals as well as brights. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 19

37 The Personal Steamer For At-Home Facials DIOZO Facial Steamer With Blackhead Remover Kit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Complete with a four-piece blackhead remover tool kit, this facial steamer is a cost-effective way to give your skin the attention it deserves. The compact unit provides up to eight minutes of steam on a single fill, so your pores can absorb the optimal amount of moisture. “If you've never tried one you really don't know what you're missing,” one reviewer wrote. “The warm mist feels so good on my face and makes my skin feel great.”

38 These Loose-Fitting Joggers That Come In Fun Colors DIBAOLONG Yoga Joggers Amazon $27 See On Amazon Available in 30 colors and patterns, these soft joggers will instantly become your new go-to pants. Whether you’re working from home, out running errands, or taking a brisk walk, the loose-fitting sweatpants will keep you nice and comfortable. With an elasticized waistband and a drapey fit, these polyester pants are lightweight enough to be worn all year long. Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large

Available colors: 30

39 A Mini Desktop Heater For Chilly Offices Brightown Mini Desk Heater Amazon $26 See On Amazon Do you find yourself frequently shivering at your desk? This compact heater is just what you need to take the chill out of your workspace. Ideal for rooms that are 100 square feet or less, this compact unit has a quiet, low-wattage motor as well as over-heat and tip-over protection. Measuring just over 6 inches tall and 6 inches wide, this heater is a great way to stay cozy in drafty rooms.

40 This Laptop Stand With Sky-High Ratings Soundance Laptop Stand Amazon $27 See On Amazon Boasting an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon after more than 30,000 reviews, this laptop stand has proven itself with its quality and sophisticated design. Suitable for any laptop ranging from 10 to 15.6 inches, this aluminum stand elevates your device to eye level. Slim and streamlined, the laptop holder angles your keyboard and screen so you don’t have to strain your neck or shoulders while working. Available colors: 7

41 The Vibrating Foot Spa For DIY Pedicures Conair Pedicure Foot Spa Amazon $26 See On Amazon With this personal foot spa, you can treat your feet to a nice dip whenever you please. The powerful unit has a vibrating motor that relaxes your muscles as you soak, and there’s also a pinpoint massage attachment to soothe your feet. This foot spa can maintain the temperature of your hot water for up to 10 minutes, and you can adjust the vibration and massage settings without getting up — the buttons can easily be pressed with your toes. Available colors: 2

42 An Ergonomic Footrest Made From Memory Foam Everlasting Comfort Office Footrest Amazon $33 See On Amazon Lift your feet up anywhere you go with this memory foam footrest. With an ergonomic design that guides your feet into a natural position, this cushion is perfect for placing beneath your office desk or in front of the couch. An anti-skid bottom keeps the footrest in place on smooth floors, and the cover is removable and washable.

43 These Toe Separators That Help Realign Your Feet YOGABODY Toe Spreaders (2 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon As much as we love our heels and boots, wearing restrictive footwear for too long can cause feet to feel sore. Luckily, you can get relief by wearing these toe separators. Made from latex-free rubber, they gently spread your toes apart, allowing the shortened connective tissues to stretch.

44 This Fluffy Comforter That Reviewers Are Obsessed With Linenspa Down-Alternative Quilted Comforter Amazon $36 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after 97,000 reviews, this quilted down-alternative comforter offers cloud-like comfort — and it offers the same fluffy feel of down, without the quills. It comes in basic white as well as reversible two-color options, and it can also be attached to your existing duvet cover with the corner loops. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Oversized Queen, King, California King

Available colors: 13