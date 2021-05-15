50 Things Under $30 That Make Your Home Feel So Damn Cozy & Inviting

Here’s some good news: You don’t need to shell out a ton of cash or make huge changes to transform your home into a tranquil space. In fact, there are tons of Amazon products under $30 that’ll make your home feel cozy and inviting. From accessories to help you feel physically cozier to items that help you better organize clutter, these products are well worth their already-affordable price.

To help you narrow down your search, I’ve scoured Amazon for some of the most affordable products to upgrade your home and make it a space you love spending time in. These items include everything from super-soft bed sheets and fluffy fleece throw blankets to decorative mirrors and hanging planters. You’ll also find a few tech-savvy products, like a set of waterproof string lights, a table lamp with a built-in USB port, and a plug-in mug warmer. There are also several self-care-focused products included on this list, including an incense burner set that looks like a water fountain and a tropical-scented candle, to name a few.

Keep scrolling for the full product list and get ready to transform your space into a welcoming oasis that you — and your loved ones — will appreciate. Plus, since all of the items are $30 and under, it’s easier to stock up on a few of your favorites.

1 A Set Of String Lights To Add A Warm Glow To Any Space ANJAYLIA Globe String Lights Amazon $14 See On Amazon These hanging LED lights transform any space — indoor and outdoor — into a welcoming and tranquil oasis. Use the included remote control to easily switch between eight lighting modes, including twinkle and slow fade. The lights also have a built-in timer to stay on for six hours and off for 18 hours, and the lights are waterproof, too. AAA batteries are sold separately.

2 These Decorative Mirrors To Reflect More Light Keweis Moon Phase Mirror Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon This five-piece mirror set mimics the phases of the moon. Like any standard mirror, they can reflect light and help create the illusion of a bigger, brighter, and more open space. The manufacturer clearly specifies that the mirrors are more decorative than they are functional — and reviewers have confirmed that the reflection isn’t super clear. Choose from beige- or black-rimmed options.

3 An Absorbent Chenille Bath Mat That Comes In 22 Different Colors Yimobra Luxury Chenille Bath Mat Amazon $17 See On Amazon Stepping out of the shower or bath is easier with this fluffy bath mat, which features a thick, cushiony material that’s soft to the touch. “It is very soft, cozy and absorbent,” wrote one reviewer. Additionally, the anti-slip adhesive bottom prevents the mat from moving around — and the whole thing is machine-washable, too. Choose from 22 colors and seven sizes.

4 These Cool TV Backlights To Elevate Your Movie Nights Vansky LED TV Backlights Amazon $13 See On Amazon These LED strip lights make at-home movie nights all the more exciting — plus, adding bias lighting can actually be easier on your eyes. Easily switch between 16 color options using the included wireless remote control. To install the lights, cut the strip to your desired length, use the included tape to stick to your preferred surface, and plug in the USB power cable.

5 A Multicolored Night-Light With A Built-In Sensor MAZ-TEK Dusk to Dawn Night Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon With these LED night-lights, you can toggle between eight different colors — all at the touch of a button. Even better, the lights are equipped with sensors that automatically turn them on when the room is dark, then off in the daytime or when other lights are on in the room. “Great subtle night light. Just enough light to see where you’re going in the middle of the night, love that it turns off during the day so you don’t have to plug and unplug,” wrote one reviewer.

6 A Set Of Stylish Storage Bins To Organize Your Essentials WISELIFE Storage Basket Bins (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Use this three-pack of fabric storage bins to tidy up and declutter your home once and for all. Each features a collapsible design (which easily folds up when not in use), a rope handle at each end, and a metal rod frame to help it keep its shape. Reviewers have especially appreciated how durable the bins are. One reviewer raved, “The fabric is very thick and they are built to last. [...] The size is just right to place inside a cabinet, if that is what you want to do, but they are so nice that you may want them out on display.”

7 This Scented Candle To Remember Your Favorite Places Homesick Candle Amazon $29 See On Amazon When you’re missing your hometown or wishing you were on vacation, one of these hand-poured 13.75-ounce candles might be the next best thing. Each candle has a unique scent that’s inspired by a specific state in the United States. One reviewer described the scent of this Hawaii-inspired one as “a subtle mix of sweet, fruity sense of pineapple and coconut mixed beautifully with a light floral aroma.” Another called it “a breathe of fresh air.” Their burn time can last up to 80 hours.

8 This Soft, Quilted Microfiber Duvet Insert That’s Available In 6 Sizes Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert Amazon $27 See On Amazon This microfiber duvet insert offers box-style stitching to keep the soft, down alternative fill evenly distributed for a cozy night’s sleep. Meanwhile, you can use the four loops to attach it to your desired duvet cover. The machine-washable insert comes in eight colors and six sizes, ranging from twin to California king.

9 An Incense Burner Set That Looks Like A Water Fountain Extrapins Incense Burner Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon This incense burner set includes one ceramic incense holder, a mat, tweezers, and 100 incense cones (with seven scents total). It’s designed in a way that makes the incense smoke flow down the burner like a waterfall. One reviewer described, “I love this particular incense burner. It came with additional cones and sticks smells so pretty. It helps with my meditation daily. And great price too.”

10 This Bamboo Caddy Tray To Elevate Your Bath Time Cabot & Carlyle Luxury Bath Caddy Amazon $26 See On Amazon Make bath time even more enjoyable with this sturdy bamboo tray, which is designed to fit most tubs. Use it to hold your wine glass, smartphone, bath accessories, book, and tablet as you soak. According to the manufacturer, the bath tray is both water- and mold-resistant. Plus, its foldable design is especially convenient when not in use.

11 These Charming Bowls That Hold Everything From Soups To Dips Unique's Soup & Side Bowls (Set of 2) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These stylish stoneware bowls come in sets of two and can be used to hold soup and sides, chips and dip, and more of your favorite dishes. The built-in handle makes them easy to carry, whether you’re cozying up with a warm bowl of grilled cheese and tomato soup or setting out a table full of snacks for guests. Plus, they’re dishwasher-, microwave-, and oven-safe.

12 This Pair Of Slippers That Massage Your Feet As You Walk GuanZo Soft Shower Slipper Amazon $11 See On Amazon These shower slippers are made with a lightweight yet durable EVA material with bumps on the insole to gently massage your feet as you wear them. “These shoes are like walking on a cloud,” wrote one reviewer. Another fan described, “It feels like my feet are getting a little message when I walk in them.” With 15 hues and seven available sizes, you should be able to find the perfect fit for you.

13 A Pack Of LED-Operated Flameless Candles That Flicker Like Real Ones Enpornk Flameless Candles (Set Of 9) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Enjoy the same flickering, soft glow of a real candle — without worrying about dripping wax, matches, or smoke — when you purchase this nine-pack of LED-operated flameless candles. Use the included remote control to set automatic timers (you can choose from two-, four-, six-, or eight-hour increments). Each candle requires AA batteries, which are sold separately, and can last up to around 200 hours each.

14 This Cushioned Floor Mat To Support Your Feet In The Kitchen MontVoo Anti Fatigue Floor Mat Amazon $24 See On Amazon This nonslip kitchen mat is made with thick PVC padding, which offers supportive cushioning as you cook and clean. Reviewers have noted how easy it is to maintain — one reviewer described, “This product is so easy to clean and comfortable while I'm standing and cooking for my large family.” You can snag it in four colors and two sizes.

15 This Sleek Bedside Organizer For Your Books, Phone & More Easy & Eco Bedside Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Say goodbye to a cluttered nightstand. Instead, keep your devices, reading material, and other items organized and close at hand with this self-adhesive bedside organizer. The smooth finish is sleek-looking, and the organizer features a convenient notch at the front to thread through charging cables for your devices. One reviewer wrote, “I live in a small studio apartment, so these are great space savers since I cannot fit traditional nightstands in my space.”

16 A Pair Of Hanging Wall Planters To Display Your Favorite Plants Mkono Macrame Plant Hangers Amazon $8 See On Amazon These stylish hanging plant holders are the perfect way to show off your green thumb. Featuring a pretty woven design with a hanging tassel, they’re large enough to accommodate a range of plant sizes ranging up to 9 inches in diameter. They’re especially convenient if you’re tight on floor space. “They look beautiful with my plants in them,” raved one reviewer.

17 A Hanging Blanket Ladder With A Rustic Vibe Dahey Hanging Blanket Ladder Amazon $18 See On Amazon (Possibly) unpopular opinion: You can never have too many blankets. Keep all of your favorites on display using this blanket ladder, which doubles as a hanging organizer. Its rustic-inspired wooden design is simple yet stylish and makes a chic addition to any wall space. “I LOVE this thing. Makes storing all of my blankets so chic. [...] Instant cuteness,” wrote one reviewer.

18 This Height-Adjustable Cooling Pad For Your Laptop AICHESON Laptop Cooling Pad Amazon $22 See On Amazon This laptop cooling pad’s ergonomic design — which features five adjustable height settings to best suit your individual needs — makes it practical for any home office space. Other highlights include four fans, six speeds, and three cooling modes, which you can switch between at the touch of a button. Reviewers have noted that it’s quiet, too.

19 This Quilted Mattress Pad For A Restful Sleep Favorland Deep Pocket Mattress Pad Amazon $27 See On Amazon Treat yourself to the gift of a comfortable night’s sleep with this quilted mattress pad. According to the manufacturer, the down alternative filling provides the same softness of goose and duck down — sans the poking or prodding of feathers. Its stretchy fabric fits mattresses up to 21 inches thick without slipping or sliding. Plus, it comes in six sizes, ranging from twin to California king.

20 A Sunlight Alarm Clock That Gently Wakes You Up Roxicosly Sunrise Wake Up Light Alarm Clock Amazon $30 See On Amazon This sunlight alarm clock is designed to simulate the glow of the sun to gently wake you up. The customization is practically endless: Choose between three alarm modes, seven soothing sounds, seven light colors, 10 adjustable brightness settings, and 15 volume levels. It’s even equipped with a built-in USB charging port and an easy-to-find central snooze button.

21 A Set Of Cable Organizers To Disguise Cluttered Cords Yecaye Cable Organizer Box (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Use these cable organizers, which come in packs of two, to disguise tangled cords and jumbled power strips. Each box features three points of entry to run wires through and an easy-to-open lid. The ventilated design helps to prevent power strips from overheating, while the four non-slip feet offer extra stability.

22 This Motion-Activated Night-Light To Stick Under Your Bed Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon This motion-activated night-light, which is ideal for sticking under your bed, automatically turns on when movement is detected. It provides a warm, soft glow (read: not a too-bright glare that’ll strain your eyes) to safely guide you to your bed. Plus, it’s equipped with an automatic shut-off timer, which you can set to kick in after as little as 30 seconds and as long as 10 minutes.

23 This Gel-Infused Memory Foam Pillow That Offers Firm Support Milemont Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $24 See On Amazon If your current pillow isn’t quite cutting it, give this memory foam pillow a try. It’s designed to provide firm but comfortable support for your head, neck, and spine. One reviewer wrote, “It provides the relief you need to fall asleep and provide the pressure to not have your head sink in, causing neck pain. I love this pillow and highly recommend it.” Plus, the memory foam incorporates a cooling gel to help distribute heat more evenly as you snooze.

24 This Reversible Faux-Fur Throw Blanket To Curl Up With Bedsure Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $20 See On Amazon This plush microfiber blanket feels like a “big heavenly hug,” according to one reviewer. Another fan wrote, “It looks and feels expensive.” The microfiber throw has fluffy faux fur on one side and a smoother fleece texture on the other. It’s available in four sizes and eight colors, ranging from gray to teal.

25 A Scented Reed Diffuser With Pretty Preserved Blooms Cocodor Mini Flower Reed Diffuser Amazon $15 See On Amazon A welcoming scent is a great way to upgrade a space and this miniature diffuser is formulated to smell like flowers and berries with a hint of powder. It comes with the reed sticks you need to set it up, as well as colorful preserved flowers. A nonslip pad keeps it from sliding around on your dresser or countertop. One reviewer confirmed, “It smells heavenly and looks cute.”

26 This Folding Bamboo Tray Table For Relaxing Breakfasts In Bed Pipishell Bamboo Bed Tray Amazon $24 See On Amazon Enjoy a leisurely breakfast in bed (without worrying about making a mess!) with this waterproof bamboo bed tray. The legs are sturdy, but you can also fold them in to save space when you’re not using the tray. Two built-in handles make it easy to pick up and carry around.

27 This Contoured Memory Foam Pillow For Different Sleeping Positions Milemont Contour Cervical Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon According to its manufacturer, this contoured memory foam pillow provides head, neck, and shoulder support for side, back, and stomach sleepers. The pillow is made with breathable, hypoallergenic foam filling. One reviewer wrote, “It's very comfortable and has drastically improved my sleep.” Plus, the pillow is even machine-washable.

28 A Strong Gripper Pad To Hold Rugs In Place On Slippery Floors Gorilla Grip Area Rug Gripper Pad Amazon $9 See On Amazon A rug is a great way to make hardwood floors seem more cozy, but it’s annoying when it slides around (especially when you try to vacuum them). Prevent your rug from slipping and bunching with Gorilla Grip’s Rug Gripper Pad. Its open-grid design allows air to circulate through the rug, and it’s totally customizable, too. Just put the pad under your rug, use scissors to trim it down, and you’re done.

29 These Blackout Curtains For When You Want To Sleep In BGment Thermal Curtains Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you want to turn off your snooze alarm and catch up on your sleep (you deserve it!), turn to these blackout curtains. They can block up to 99% of sunlight and UV rays, according to the manufacturer. They also offer thermal insulation to help regulate your room temperature. Choose from 14 colors and nine sizes to find the right fit for your home.

30 A Bamboo Charging Station & Electronics Organizer LulusVente Bamboo Charging Station Amazon $24 See On Amazon This sleek bamboo charging station doesn’t just juice up your devices, it also doubles as an electronic organizer. It even includes five charging cables, which are suitable for use on both Apple and Android products, as well as slots to stand devices upright, a holder for your smartwatch, and a compartment for wireless headphones.

31 A Set Of Soft Handle Covers For Your Fridge OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re tired of constantly wiping away stains and fingerprint smudges from around your fridge’s handle, these refrigerator door handle covers could be the answer. Just wrap the soft covers around the door handles and fasten them with the convenient hook-and-loop fasteners. Reviewers have raved about how easy the machine-washable covers are to clean.

32 This 6-Pack Of Fluffy Cotton Hand Towels Chakir Turkish Linens Cotton Towels (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon One really easy way to upgrade your home is to place these plush hotel-quality hand towels in your bathroom. They are made with super-fluffy Turkish cotton and have a double-stitched hem for added strength. Reviewers have especially loved how thick the towels are.

33 This Beautiful Himalayan Salt Lamp That Emits An Amber Glow LEVOIT Kana Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon Available in four different styles and sizes, this Himalayan salt lamp gives off a dimmable amber-hued light. One reviewer raved, “This is one of the best things I have purchased on Amazon! Not only is it calming but it’s easy to use.”. The lamp also comes with two replacement bulbs so you can set it up right away.

34 An Essential Oil-Infused Spray That Traps Toilet Odors Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray Amazon $9 See On Amazon Poo-Pourri’s Before-You-Go spray is formulated with essential oils (and without parabens, phthalates, or harsh chemicals) to help keep toilet odors in the toilet. Just spritz in the toilet before you go, and voilà. “This is the best product EVER,” raved one reviewer. It’s available in 19 different scents,, and Poo-Pourri specifies that one 2-ounce bottle can provide up to 100 uses.

35 This High-Pressure Showerhead With Over 14,500 Ratings Nosame Shower Head Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’ve seen showerheads with beads on social media and want to give the trend a try, check out the cool-looking high-pressure showerhead from Nosame, which has more than 14,500 ratings on Amazon and counting. It offers three spray settings — rainfall, jetting, and massage — and reviewers have appreciated how easy it is to set up. One reviewer described, “This is the best shower head ever. I love the pressure and the different cycles.”

36 A Small-But-Mighty Beverage Warmer To Keep Drinks Toasty Norpro Decorative Cup Warmer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This patterned mug warmer may be small in size at just 3.75 inches wide, but many reviewers have reported how powerful it is when it comes to keeping beverages hot. One reviewer wrote: “Definitely keeps my coffee hot and saves me several trips to the microwave.” Simply plug it in and use the power switch to turn it on or off.

37 A Set Of Floating Shelves To Display Your Favorite Accessories STORAGE MANIAC White Invisible Floating Bookshelves (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These floating bookshelves, which come in packs of four, are cool enough to double as decor. They serve as a neat way, streamlined to display your favorite books and other knickknacks. Each shelf has a sturdy steel construction and can carry up to 15 pounds. They come with all the hardware you need to mount them to the wall.

38 This Pretty Window Film That Offers Extra Privacy Rabbitgoo Window Privacy Film Amazon $9 See On Amazon This eye-catching window privacy film features a beautiful multicolored pattern that creates a stained glass-like effect. “Absolutely love this window covering!” wrote one reviewer. “It looks beautiful in the sunlight in case the most gorgeous rainbow [hues] throughout the room!” Plus, it’s easily removable and reusable: To apply, simply peel, stick, and trim away any excess material.

39 An LED Table Lamp With A USB Charging Port Brightech LED Table Lamp Amazon $25 See On Amazon No need to hunt around for a free wall outlet with this LED table lamp, which features one built-in USB port for charging your electronic devices — plus, it can charge your phone even when the light is off. A khaki-hued linen shade keeps the lighting soft on the eyes.

40 This Draft Stopper To Keep Your Home Comfy All Year Long Holikme Twin Door Draft Stopper Amazon $14 See On Amazon This adjustable fabric draft stopper is designed to block out the light and air that can change the temperature inside, keeping you comfy indoors all year long. Its hook-and-loop closure helps keep the product in place as you open and close the door. Reviewers have noted that it can help with blocking out some noise, too. Choose from 10 colors to match your decor.

41 A Set Of Odor-Reducing Activated Charcoal Bags SNP Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These hanging purifier bags are made with activated bamboo charcoal, which has been found to reduce odors. According to the manufacturer, each one can keep odors at bay for up to two years. And the minimalist, neutral-colored packaging makes them discreet enough to tuck in any corner.

42 This Fan-Favorite Microfiber Bed Sheet That Comes In 15 Colors Bedsure Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon This ultra-soft sheet set boasts upwards of 17,000 ratings on Amazon. It includes one fitted sheet (which fits mattresses up to 14 inches thick), one flat sheet, and two pillowcases. The microfiber fabric is wrinkle-resistant and provides plenty of warmth. Reviewers have praised how great the sheets feel — especially for the price. “I absolutely love the way these sheets feel. They are wrinkle free and a great price,” wrote one reviewer. They’re available in four sizes, ranging from twin to king.

43 A Faux-Fur Area Rug That’s Super Fluffy & Soft Ashler Faux Fur Area Rug Amazon $20 See On Amazon This fluffy faux-fur area rug is a great way to make a room feel more cozy. Reviewers have confirmed that it’s just as soft as it looks. One reviewer wrote: “Wow, it is soooooo SOOOOOOFT! Feels so luxurious on my feet and makes me want to fall asleep on it. I love it !!!” It’s available in a whopping 11 sizes and 19 colors.

44 This Luxe-Looking Microfiber Shower Curtain That Dries Quickly Barossa Design Soft Fabric Shower Curtain Amazon $11 See On Amazon This shower curtain is made with a soft microfiber material, which the manufacturer specifies is water-repellent and fast-drying. It comes with a built-in liner and features rust-proof metal grommets for added durability — and on top of everything else, it’s machine-washable. Depending on your needs and preferences, you can snag it in one of nine colors and 18 sizes.

45 A Dual-Sided Vanity Mirror That Can Rotate A Full 360 Degrees YEAKE Vanity Makeup Mirror with Natural Bamboo Amazon $12 See On Amazon Catch your reflection from every angle with this double-sided vanity mirror with 360-degree swivel rotation. One side is magnified, and the sleek aesthetic can blend in with many different styles. “The duo function mirror is easy to use, light weight and sturdy! Highly recommended!” The mirror comes in two different shapes: oval (pictured) and rectangle.

46 A Three-Sided Rotating Power Strip To Maximize Outlet Space POWERIVER Surge Protector Amazon $16 See On Amazon Use this three-sided surge protector to plug in all of your devices without a bulky power strip. It has six AC outlets and three USB charging ports, and it can rotate 90 degrees to make room in the wall outlet for another plug. “Love the horizontal or vertical flexibility,” wrote one reviewer.

47 A Set Of Charming String Lights For An Ambient Glow Twinkle Star Curtain String Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon Add some twinkling light to your space using these plug-in LED string lights. The string lights can operate in eight different modes, including flash, slow fade, and steady on. “I love how ethereal my room looks now! These lights add the perfect amount of ambient light when an overhead is too bright,” wrote one reviewer.

48 This Expensive-Looking Cordless Window Shade You Can Install Yourself Redi Shade Cordless Window Shade Amazon $22 See On Amazon Ditch the tangled cords of traditional blinds — this cordless adhesive window shade is an alternative way to block excess sunlight. One reviewer described the shade as “super easy to install and very easy to open and close.” Another fan wrote, “Love this shade. An inexpensive option but looks great. Looks so clean and crisp! Installation took minutes.” It comes in four sizes but you can also trim it down to the size of your window.

49 A Woven Plant Basket To Display Your Favorite Plant Dahey Jute Cotton Rope Plant Basket Amazon $13 See On Amazon Display your favorite succulents in one (or more!) of these hand-woven plant baskets, which have a simple yet chic design. It can fit pots up to 7 inches wide, and reviewers have noted how thick the cotton material is. One fan described, “I love the look of this plant basket. It's unique, modern, and strong!”