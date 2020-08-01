45 Things You Didn't Know You Needed Off Of Amazon

Whether you're shopping around for things that'll make your day-to-day life easier or just trying to reduce clutter around the house, there are tons of useful products on Amazon that'll help. Sure, some of them might seem like commonplace items that you're used to seeing around here and there. However, you'll probably find that many of them have the potential of becoming new favorites that you never knew you needed.

Still, to ensure the items that you're adding to your cart won't end up at the bottom of your junk drawer, you should always remember to pay close attention to customer reviews. That way, you'll know exactly what you're getting (and why people love it so much). To make your overall shopping experience a tad easier, I've compiled a list of popular products that Amazon customers can't get enough of. Ranging from chic, wireless cabinet lights to a toilet night light that brightens the bowl with cool colors, the products featured on this list run the gamut.

In other words, this list of must-have items on Amazon offers a little bit of everything. Again, you probably didn't even know you needed some of these things — so fill your cart and discover your next go-to buys.

1 These Reusable Mesh Bags For Your Produce Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags Set Amazon $10 See on Amazon These eco-friendly mesh bags help preserve and protect your fruits and vegetables without the use of plastic. Made of see-through, breathable mesh materials, they're BPA-free and can be reused over and over to eliminate waste. They're offered in a variety of sizes to suit your needs and come with color-coded drawstrings and tags that help you keep your snacks neatly organized.

2 The No-Tie Elastic Laces That Keep Your Sneakers Snug Lock Laces - Elastic No Tie Shoelaces Amazon $8 See on Amazon These no tie shoelaces alleviate the nuisance of having to tie your shoes over and over again. They come in one size, making them compatible with most lace-front sneakers — and they can be customized to fit as loose or snug as you desire. The laces are even offered in a variety of colors to match different styles.

3 The Cooling Bed Sheet Set That Comes In Tons Of Colors VAELY Cooling Brush Microfiber Bed Sheets Amazon $34 See on Amazon Made of breathable microfiber material, this bed sheet set is exactly what you need to get a cool and comfortable night's sleep. They're shrink- and wrinkle-resistant and come in a variety of colors to match your bedroom decor. Each set includes four standard pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet with deep pockets, giving you everything you need in one package.

4 These Coil Hair Ties That Don't Get Tangled Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties Amazon $8 See on Amazon Safe and gentle for you tresses, these coil hair ties make securing your ponytail a breeze. They're designed to distribute the tension placed on your hair, relieving tight and uncomfortable hair styling.This set comes with eight coils in total – all shaded to match brunette hair.

5 These Felt Pan Protectors That Prevent Scratches In Storage BOYAN Pots and Pans Protectors Amazon $10 See on Amazon Designed to protect pots, pans, and other dishes and bowls from damage as you stack and store them, these dividers help prevent scratches and sticking. They're made from polyester felt that's non-slip, and each protector is washable. Plus, they can be cut to fit your needs.

6 These Silicone Stretch Lids That Keep Food Fresh unwasted Silicone Stretch Lids Set Amazon $16 See on Amazon This set of silicone stretch lids keep your prepped food and leftovers tightly sealed. Offered in seven varying sizes, they adjust to fit the top of any bowl, dish, cup, or jar as needed. Each elasticized BPA-free top is airtight, reusable, and leak-proof to keep its contents fresh.

7 The Blue Light-Blocking Glasses That Alleviate Visual Fatigue Livho 2 Pack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $14 See on Amazon With these blue-light blocking glasses, you'll be able to eliminate the distress and eye fatigue that comes from long periods of on the computer, gaming, or working under fluorescent lights. These lenses also provide UV-400 protection as well as glare reduction, while the plastic frames are lightweight, comfortable, and easy to wear.

8 A Shower Curtain That Fights Mildew And Unwanted Odors LiBa Mildew Resistant Shower Curtain Amazon $10 See on Amazon This mildew-resistant shower curtain liner will help increase the longevity of your decorative curtain. Made with odor-protecting and water-repellent properties, it's designed to stop microorganism growth that causes mildew and unwanted scents. It also features heavy-duty magnets on the bottom to keep it in place while in use.

9 This Extra-Long Bath Mat That Stretches To Fit Your Tub SlipX Solutions Non-Slip Bath Mat Amazon $15 See on Amazon This bottom of this extra-long bath mat is non-slip and studded for comfort and grip while you shower. Sized at 16-by-39 inches, it'll nearly cover the full length of your tub. Plus, it's offered in a large variety of colors for your choosing.

10 An Outlet With A Built-In Timer To Help Save Energy Belkin Conserve Energy Saving Outlet Amazon $19 See on Amazon This timer outlet eliminates the worry of turning off devices such lights, curling irons, heaters, and more. It offers three timer options that can be set to shut electronics off at 30 minutes, three hours, or six hours. This device attaches directly into one of your existing home outlets and is super easy to use.

11 A Motion-Detecting Night Light That Offers A Soft Glow myCozyLite LED Plug-in Nightlight Amazon $10 See on Amazon You never have to worry about bumping around in the night again, thanks to this plug-in night light. It offers diffused lighting that it's too harsh when going from dark to light, and it operates through a sensor that detects when someone walks into the room. The compact size and soft glow make it an attractive addition to any room that needs a lighted pathway.

12 A Long Exfoliating Scrubber For Hard-To-Reach Places Suntee Exfoliating Back Scrubber Amazon $9 See on Amazon Exfoliate and soothe hard-to-reach places with the back scrubber. It's extra-long and comes with two handles for easy maneuverability while dual side exfoliation offers two separate textures. Use the coarser side for more exfoliating and the other softer, honeycomb side for polishing and massaging.

13 These Magnetic Phone Mounts That Attach To Your Car Vents WizGear Magnetic Phone Car Mount Amazon $12 See on Amazon Mount your phone to your dash quickly and easily with one of these magnetic car mounts. The rubber base attaches to your car vent and uses a powerful magnet to keep your smartphone in place as you drive (after you apply the included magnetic plate to your actual phone). You can easily swivel your device however you'd like as the base of the mount remains steady, giving full screen access while it's attached.

14 An Outlet Port With A Built-In Shelf For Your Devices Allstar Innovations 8 Port Socket Shelf Amazon $25 See on Amazon Easily store your phone and other devices as they power up with the help of this outlet shelf. It serves as a perfect holding solution for charging cell phones, speakers, and other electronic devices, because it features an 8-by-3.25-inch platform above the outlets. Equipped with six traditional outlet extenders and two USB ports, you simply attach this device to your existing wall outlet and you're set.

15 This Silk Pillowcase That's Smooth On Your Hair And Skin ZIMASILK Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 See on Amazon The smooth texture of this silk pillowcase is great for protecting your hair and skin as you sleep, because it's gentler than cotton. Made of 100% mulberry silk, it features a hidden zipper that prevents the pillow from slipping out of place. This design is offered in a myriad of different colors to complement any bedroom's decor.

16 A Detangling Brush That Combs Gently Through Wet Or Dry Hair Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $10 See on Amazon Great for removing knots and tangles from both wet and dry tresses, this detangling brush is a must-have for all hair types. It offers bristles of varying lengths and works particularly well at sorting and gliding through hair while minimizing breakage. Designed with an ergonomic handle for easy gripping and use, this is sure to become your new favorite hair tool.

17 A Hair Catcher That Helps Prevent Drain Clogs In The Shower LEKEYE Shower Drain Hair Catcher Amazon $10 See on Amazon There's nothing worse than having a clogged drain that's full of hair and debris. Thanks to this shower drain hair catcher, you'll never have to worry about that again. It features small hole pattern that collects and holds everything before it enters the drain in the first place. The catcher — which comes with a snug silicone ring that keeps it in place — is also quick and easy to install.

18 These Colorful Cable Ties With Velcro Closures Avantree Reusable Cable Ties Amazon $7 See on Amazon Keep your cords, wires, and other cables tangle-free with these reusable cable ties. They're made to wrap around and neatly seal with a velcro tab, and they come in a pack of 20. They're also offered in bright colors to help you keep things sorted.

19 These Copper Compression Support Sleeves To Help Relieve Foot Pain Copper Compression Arch Support Sleeves Amazon $14 See on Amazon These copper compression sleeves help support your arches and alleviate the pain of fallen arches, flat feet, bunions, plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, and more. They're made of copper-infused fabric with compression that offers comfort and support. These are thin enough to be used with or without sneakers and shoes, and they can even be worn in conjunction with socks.

20 A Magnetic Bin That Holds Lint And Other Laundry Room Items A.J.A. & More Lint Holder Bin Amazon $20 See on Amazon Mount this bin on the side of your dryer for easy disposal of lint. It attaches with the help of a built-in magnet and can be used to hold and store other items such as dryer sheets and lint brushes. It's decorated with cursive lettering and is offered in off-white, matte black, and light gray for your choosing.

21 This Silicone Handle Set For Dealing With Hot Pots And Pans Emoly Silicone Hot Handle Holders Amazon $9 See on Amazon Protect your hands as you cook with these handle holders. Each one is made with durable silicone that's backed by a double layer of cotton to offer protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Designed to fit most cookware handles, this three-piece set is machine washable and easy to store while not in use.

22 A Lavender-Scented Lotion Made With Shea Butter, Aloe, Jojoba Oil, And More The Honest Company Truly Calming Face + Body Lotion Amazon $9 See on Amazon Slather this calming lotion all over your face and body for smooth, nourished skin. It's gentle enough for sensitive or dry skin that might need a little extra TLC, because it's formulated with ingredients like organic shea butter, lavender oil, olive oil, chamomile, calendula, jojoba oil, aloe, safflower oil, and more. Plus, it leaves behind a soothing lavender scent that you're sure to love.

23 This Motion-Activated Toilet Night Light That Shines In Different Colors SUNNEST Toilet Night Light Amazon $9 See on Amazon Using the bathroom at night will be even easier with this toilet night light in your bowl. The kit provides a bulb with eight motion-activated colors that illuminate when you enter the room. It operates on three AAA batteries, and it's easy to install with the flexible neck that grips the seat rim.

24 The Reusable Notebook That Uploads Your Notes To The Cloud Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $25 See on Amazon This reusable notebook not only eliminates waste, but it also allows you to write and upload your notes to some of the most used cloud services including Google Drive, Dropbox, and iCloud. This futuristic set comes with one high-tech notebook, an erasable pen, and a microfiber cloth that helps you wipe the pages clean when you're through.

25 The Vegetable Chopper With A Container That Catches Everything Brieftons QuickPush Food Chopper Amazon $21 See on Amazon Mince, dice, and chop all of your food items in this convenient vegetable chopper. It's made with stainless steel blades that are durable enough to chop through the toughest of vegetables. Meanwhile, the device's bottom container has the capacity to catch and hold up to 8 cups of chopped produce. The entire chopper is BPA-free and also comes with a scraper that helps clean and remove food that may get lodged in its grooves.

26 These Rechargeable Lighting Bars That Are Motion-Activated LightBiz LED Closet Light Amazon $31 See on Amazon These light bars can be stuck in anywhere that could use a little more brightness. Great for closets, under the cabinets, in laundry rooms, and more, they can be hung easily without the use of hardwiring (because they're rechargeable via USB). The lights can detect motion before turning on, so don't worry about searching for the light switch.

27 The Foam Cleaning Sponges That Can Be Used Without Soap Dr.WOW Multi-Functional Melamine Foam Cleaner Amazon $13 See on Amazon This 50-pack of multi-functional foam cleaners can clean without the use of detergents and soaps (just wet them with water, and you'll be all set). They're great for scrubbing tough stains in the bathroom, kitchen, and more — and they can even be cut into any shape to suit your needs.

28 A Refrigerator Deodorizer That Keeps Your Kitchen Smelling Fresh NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer Amazon $11 See on Amazon By placing one of these refrigerator deodorizers in your fridge, you'll essentially neutralize and prevent unwanted odors before they start. They come ready to use, so all you have to do is open the package and place the deodorizer inside. It also helps combat mildew and mold.

29 This Collagen Mask That Soothes And Smoothes Dry Lips Avashine Lip Sleep Mask Amazon $13 See on Amazon Use this collagen lip mask to smooth and soothe dry, chapped lips. It's enriched with a collagen peptide formula that works to quickly renew your lip's out layer. Just lather it on before bed and remove it in the morning with a cotton pad. Then, your lips should feel totally rejuvenated.

30 A Jewelry Holder That's Sleek And Expandable Keebofly Jewelry Tree Stand Organizer Amazon $18 See on Amazon Do you have extra-long necklaces that you want to display (without the bottom halves getting bunched up)? If so, add this jewelry holder to your desk. It has an adjustable T-shaped top that can expand to hold long necklaces — and the arms underneath are equipped with holes for earrings. The base is also rimmed, so you can store other accessories without worrying about them sliding around.

31 A Hair-And-Scalp Massager That Fits In The Palm Of Your Hand MAXSOFT Hair Scalp Massager Amazon $9 See on Amazon Go ahead and shampoo with this easy-to-use scalp massager for relaxation while you wash your hair. Made with silicone bristles, it helps deep-clean your scalp while stimulating blood circulation. Thanks to the built-in grip, it's designed to fit comfortably in the palm of your hand and is available in three colors for your choosing.

32 These Gentle Hair Scrunchies That Are Lined With Silk Mcupper 40 Pcs Hair Silk Scrunchies Amazon $10 See on Amazon These satin hair scrunchies are soft and gentle on the hair. Made to be flexible and durable, they secure tresses without getting tangled. The pack of 40 comes in a variety of colors that you can keep for yourself or share with family and friends.

33 A Cell Phone Lens Kit With 11 Attachments For Professional-Looking Pics Mocalaca Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit Amazon $25 See on Amazon Brush up on your photography skills with this cell phone camera lens kit. It offers 11 cell phone lens attachments that give you the ability to create different types of photos. The included clamp allows you to attach and detach each lens easily, and the kit is compatible with most cell phones.

34 The Color-Coded Resistance Bands That's Easy To Travel With Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands Amazon $14 See on Amazon Strengthen and tone your muscles with this set of resistance loop bands. They come in varying levels of resistance and are color-coded to keep you organized. This set comes with its own carrying case and manual, so it's easy to take with you anywhere you go.

35 A Himalayan Salt Body Scrub Enriched With Almond Oil, Lychee Oil, And More Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub Amazon $15 See on Amazon Made with various natural ingredients like lychee berry, sweet almond oil, and vitamin C, this Himalayan salt body scrub is rich and nourishing. It detoxifies and exfoliates, leaving behind softer and smoother skin after each use. Simply massage it into your skin as you shower and feel the invigorating results.

36 This Frozen Moisturizer That Helps Hydrate And Rejuvenate Your Skin VUE DE PULANG Frozen Cream Hydrating Moisturizer Amazon $18 See on Amazon Freeze this cream and then spread it all over your face for a refreshing and moisturizing finish. It provides intense and immediate hydration to the skin and works to reduce the appearance of your pores. Free of harsh ingredients, this cooling product is great for sensitive, tired skin, helping to rejuvenate and revitalize it with every use.

37 A Pack Of Eco-Friendly Toothbrushes Made With Bamboo Isshah Bamboo Charcoal Toothbrushes Amazon $7 See on Amazon Made of eco-friendly bamboo, these toothbrushes are fully biodegradable to help eliminate waste. They're also offered in a pack of four, so you can share with your family or roommates. The charcoal bristles have been treated with carbon and come together inside a smooth handle that's comfortable to grip (and completely free of plastic).

38 These Cold Therapy Socks That Come With Adjustable Compression Bands NatraCure Cold Therapy Socks Amazon $25 See on Amazon Treat and soothe tired feet with this pair or cold therapy socks. After putting the cooling gel packs in the freezer, simply place them into the sock pockets for fast relief. Each sock comes with an adjustable hook-and-loop strap for added compression to help treat inflammation and swelling.

39 A Sweep-And-Squeegee Set That Can Handle Liquid Spills Full Circle Counter Sweep & Squeegee Amazon $8 See on Amazon Quickly clean up table and countertop messes with this sweep and squeegee set. The small brush easily picks up crumbs while the squeegee portion works to push remnants and other debris — including liquids — into the sink or another vessel. This set fits neatly together and can be stored in any closet or small area with ease.

40 This Diamond Cleaner That Makes Your Jewelry Look Like New CONNOISSEURS Diamond Dazzle Stik Amazon $12 See on Amazon Your jewelry will be shining bright in no time after using this Diamond Dazzle Stik. Use it like a pen to clean behind your gems and their mountings. Simply twist it open and apply the cleaning solution where you need to.

41 A Plush Eye Pillow That Can Be Used Hot Or Cold DreamTime Inner Peace Eye Pillow Amazon $15 See on Amazon With this eye pillow, you'll be able to enjoy both cold and heat therapy. It comes with a removable outer cover that's easy to launder in the washing machine, and the inner lining is able to spread the hot or cold temperature evenly. This mask is offered in four different colors and is sure to become your new best friend whenever you have a headache or simply need to cool down during a nap.

42 An Epsom Salt Solution Infused With Moisturizing Shea Butter Tree Hut Shea Moisturizing Epsom Salt Amazon $7 See on Amazon Enriched with natural shea butter, this epsom salt solution helps moisturize and treat dry skin. It's also backed with coconut and Iime extracts, so it smells refreshing which makes for a relaxing and calming bath time. This formula is also free of both parabens and formaldehyde donors.

43 These Spiked Dryer Balls That Help Reduce Wrinkles Life Miracle Non Toxic Dryer Balls Amazon $10 See on Amazon This set of spiked dryer balls will help keep your clothes fluffy and wrinkle-free as they tumble in your machine. They work to naturally soften fabrics and can drastically cut the drying time down by at least 25%. Each one also features a reservoir where you can add your favorite aromatherapy oils or perfumes.

44 This Hair-Finishing Stick That Tames Unwanted Flyaways BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $8 See on Amazon Smooth unwanted flyaways and other rogue strands of hair by using this hair-finishing stick. Made of non-greasy and natural, plant-based ingredients, this hair wand glides on where you need to control your unruly tresses. It's completely transparent, so it works on all hair colors and types to create a polished finish.