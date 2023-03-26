Think Having A Nice Backyard Is Expensive? These Clever Things Will Prove You Wrong

Turning your outdoor area into an oasis worthy of HGTV is actually cheaper and easier to achieve than you might think. Adding landscape lighting, for example, used to be an expensive affair, but now with solar-powered options, you can do it without breaking the bank. I’ve also rounded up genius products that make yard maintenance easy, as well as design-minded finds that turn your patio into an open-air living room.

There’s nothing like being outside, and these cheap and useful backyard upgrades will help you turn your backyard into the great outdoors.

1 These String Lights That Make Any Evening An Occasion Prextex Curtain Fairy String Lights Amazon $31 See On Amazon Turn any evening into an occasion with these fairy string lights that will make your porch or outdoor dining area look magical. This set has 300 warm white LEDs, and comes with a remote control that lets you toggle the settings, so you can make the lights twinkle, chase, and light up in waves — or you can simply set them to steady on. These are perfect for everything from romantic dinners to fun evenings with the kids.

2 This Hook That Makes Storing Your Hose Quick & Easy Flexi Hose Hook Amazon $7 See On Amazon With this wall hook that makes for convenient storage, you won’t ever accidentally mow over a stray hose again — and you won’t have to deal with a clunky eyesore cluttering your lawn, either. Made from sturdy, powder-coated steel, it can handle hoses from 25 to 150 feet long. Just mount it to the wall near your spigot using the included screws. You’ll be surprised how big a difference this small, cheap fix makes.

3 A Rechargeable Lighter That Even Works When It’s Windy Power Practical USB-Rechargeable Lighter Amazon $24 See On Amazon When it’s breezy, lighting candles or the grill is near-impossible — unless you have this rechargeable plasma lighter. The wind-proof lighter works in all kinds of weather, and has a 15-inch wand with an angle-adjustable head. And it’ll never run out of lighter fluid (since it doesn’t use any) — just recharge periodically. Available colors: 3

4 The Mosquito Net That Helps Prevents Bites EVEN Naturals Luxury Mosquito Net Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re one of those people who attracts mosquitoes like flies to honey, this mosquito net will make relaxing outside so much more enjoyable. Made from a durable, fine mesh material, it protects against even the smallest mosquitoes, but is large enough to cover your picnic table or hammock. The included kit makes it easy to hang wherever you want it.

5 These Color-Changing Wind Chimes That Are Solar Powered Toodour Solar Wind Chime Amazon $14 See On Amazon Instead of making noise when the wind stirs them, these light-up wind chimes change colors to give your yard an out-of-this-world aesthetic. They hang easily in a tree or from your pergola using the included screw hooks, and work using solar power, so no batteries are involved. You’ll enjoy eight to 10 hours of gently shifting colors on a full charge. Available styles: 11

6 These BBQ Lights That Illuminate Your Grill While You Cook Benicci Flexible LED BBQ Grill Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These grill lights are outfitted with strong magnets that let you attach them to the side of your barbecue, providing plenty of illumination when you’ve got steaks or burgers on the fire after dark. Battery-powered, they have a flexible gooseneck design, so you can aim the beam right where you need it. Use these for car repairs, too.

7 A Sail Shade That Provides Relief From The Sun Asteroutdoor Sun Shade Sail Amazon $38 See On Amazon Get a little relief from the sun while you’re dining, relaxing, or working outside with this shade that’s like a giant sail over your yard. Made from sturdy, UV-resistant fabric, it blocks sun rays to keep you cool. The shade is finished with stainless steel D-rings and comes with everything you need to install it between trees, a fence, your roof, or the side of your deck. Available sizes: 13

8 This Game That’s Like A Combination Of Darts & Horseshoes Elite Sportz Ring Toss Games Amazon $23 See On Amazon A cross between darts and horseshoes, this ring toss game is ideal for pick-up games on your back patio. An Australian import, the board is made from real wood and the rubber rings are safe for use in a group. It’s the perfect way to while away the afternoon, and you can choose from three sizes depending on how much outdoor space you have: tiny, classic, and giant. Available sizes: 3

9 The Solar-Powered Lanterns That Have A Nostalgic Vibe Outdoor Lights & Living Solar Outdoor Lamp (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a look that’s reminiscent of old-fashioned railroad lanterns, these outdoor lamps can be hung from railings, hooks, or your patio umbrella — or you can simply set them on the table. Solar-powered, they illuminate automatically at dusk, so you don’t even have to bother with switching them on. They’re durable and weather-resistant for long-lasting use.

10 This Hammock Swing That’s Built For Relaxing Afternoons Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock Swing Amazon $35 See On Amazon Hanging out in the great outdoors is even more relaxing when you’re kicking back in this hammock swing. Ideal for napping, reading, bird watching, and more, it’s made from durable cotton and engineered to hold up to 400 pounds. The wood spreader bar, ropes, and steel S-hook make for easy hanging.

11 A Multi-Tier Stand That Lets You Show Off Your Plants Bamworld Plant Stand Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from sturdy carbonized wood, this multi-tier plant stand can hold up to seven pots or other outdoor items to create an attractive and versatile display. Each 12-inch platform is designed for maximum stability, so you can put your heftiest plants on it. Available in a variety of styles, it’s easy to assemble. Available styles: 11

12 This Outdoor Rug That Adds A Warm Vibe To Your Patio nuLOOM Ranya Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Amazon $43 See On Amazon With an eye-catching geometric pattern, this area rug adds character and warmth to your outdoor space. Crafted from a waterproof, fade-resistant polyester blend, maintenance is easy with your vacuum and simple spot cleaning. Opt for the natural brown version pictured here, or go for shades like bright blue or understated gray. Available sizes: 9

13 The Patio Umbrella Light That’s Perfect For Al Fresco Dining Brilliant Evolution LED Patio Umbrella Light Amazon $15 See On Amazon It may look a little like a flying saucer, but this patio umbrella light is the easiest way to light up your outdoor table for dinner. Waterproof and durable, it comes with a remote control that lets you adjust the brightness and set timers. Just stick in three AA batteries, attach it to the umbrella pole, and you’re ready to go.

14 A Spray That Preserves The Life Of Your Deck Furniture Scotchgard Sun and Water Shield Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can keep your expensive outdoor furniture from getting faded by water or sun exposure with Scotchgard’s Sun and Water Shield. Suitable for use on a wide variety of textiles from cotton to polyester to suede, it sprays on evenly in just one pass. In addition to chairs and lounges, this spray also works great on non-furniture items like awnings and boat covers.

15 This Caddy That Makes Outdoor Dining A Breeze Superior Trading Co. Grill and Patio Caddy Amazon $35 See On Amazon Bring everything you need from the kitchen out to the grill or patio table — in just one trip — with this caddy that’s designed to hold everything from silverware to condiments to paper towels. The sturdy steel frame is powder coated to resist corrosion, and a wooden handle makes carrying easy. There’s even a hook on one side for tongs or a spatula.

16 A Planter That’s Made From Real Acacia Wood Villa Acacia Rectangular Planter Amazon $15 See On Amazon Including plants in your outdoor living space is a great way to add a splash of color, especially when they’re placed inside a gorgeous planter like this one crafted from premium tropical acacia wood. It’s lightweight enough to move around as needed, and has a drainage hole so excess water can escape. With a traditional, rustic appeal, it’s ideal for use as a window box, too.

17 This Expandable Hose That’s So Much Easier To Work With Flexi Hose Expandable Garden Hose Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made from lightweight yet durable latex, this genius garden hose expands to three times its original size so you can reach your whole yard — then it contracts again for compact storage. Despite its flexibility, the hose has been tested for up to 2,000 uses so it will last you years. You won’t feel like you’re wrestling an alligator anymore, thanks to its design that doesn’t kink and bend. Available sizes: 4

18 The Waterproof Pillow Covers That Give Your Outdoor Living Space An Instant Update MIULEE Outdoor Waterproof Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Change up the look of your outdoor living space quickly and easily with these waterproof pillow covers. An easy way to spruce things up, they’re made from sturdy polyester canvas and come in a panoply of colors so you can let your creative side run wild. Also dust repellent, these pillow covers feature a hidden zipper for a tailored look, and they’re machine washable for easy cleaning. Available sizes: 6

19 A Fire Pit That’s Small Enough To Sit On Your Table KIZZBY Tabletop Fire Pit Bowl Amazon $37 See On Amazon Add a dramatic note to your next outdoor dinner with this fire pit that’s designed for tabletop use. Handcrafted from concrete with a low-key industrial look, it works with rubbing alcohol to create a flame that’s perfect for adding ambience or even roasting marshmallows. Plus, it’s smokeless, making it a much more pleasant option than a full-size fire pit. Available styles: 5

20 This Spray That Removes Bird & Bug Stains STAR BRITE Spider & Bird Stain Remover Spray Amazon $14 See On Amazon Are you tired of birds and spiders staining your patio furniture cushions, grill, or the patio itself? With just a few spritzes, this cleaning spray quickly and easily removes stains caused by outdoor creatures. It’s safe for all kinds of fabric and won’t harm your floors or deck, either. With its natural formulation, you can feel safe using it around kids and pets, too.

21 A Grill Brush That Makes Quick Work Of Post-BBQ Cleanup Grillman Grill Cleaning Brush and Scraper Amazon $19 See On Amazon Make cleaning the grill easy on yourself with this grill tool that incorporates both a scraper and a brush for the ultimate in versatility. With an 18-inch easy-grip handle for leverage, it has a sturdy stainless steel design with woven braces for extra durability. The scraper incorporates grooves that are easy to use on any size grate, while the brush uses stainless steel bristles that pack on the cleaning power.

22 These Lawn Aerators That Attach Right To The Bottoms Of Your Shoes Abco Tech Lawn Aerator Shoes Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keeping your lawn healthy is as simple as taking a walk in these aerator shoes that are covered in sturdy metal spikes. Simply strap them onto your sneakers or boots, then tighten them using the durable, corrosion-resistant metal buckles. Go about your other outdoor chores and give your lawn a treatment at the same time — the shoes are sturdy and provide excellent heel support as you walk.

23 These Solar Lights That Illuminate Your Fence Otdair Solar Fence Lights (8-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Light up a fence, deck, or outdoor steps with these solar-powered fence lights. They install easily with the included screws and feature an array of color options, as well as your choice of warm white or bright white. Weather-resistant, they have a built-in dusk sensor that turns them on and off automatically. Available styles: 2

24 The Outdoor Curtains That Add Drama To Your Landscape RYB HOME Extra-Wide Outdoor Curtains Amazon $36 See On Amazon Outfit your dining area or deck with these outdoor curtains that create a dramatic look while offering added privacy. Made from durable waterproof fabric that’s triple-woven for outdoor use, they also block up to 95% of the sun’s harmful rays. They feature stainless steel grommets for easy hanging, and come in colors like biscotti beige, stone blue, and mocha. Available sizes: 19

25 A Pet Waste Scooper That’s A Must For Dog Owners Pawler Dog Pooper Scooper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Tired of stooping over to remove all the droppings your four-legged bestie leaves behind? This dog pooper scooper set features long handles, so you can clean up without bending down. The set includes a flat shovel, a sturdy metal rake that’s specially designed for teasing that waste from between grass blades, and a collection pan that transports everything to the trash.

26 These Gardening Gloves That Have Claws For Digging Into Soil Famoy Claw Gardening Gloves Amazon $8 See On Amazon These gardening gloves are outfitted with claw tips that are worthy of Wolverine — use them to plant flowers and seeds and you won’t even need a spade. The durable latex material is water-resistant and tough enough to stand up to soil, sticks, and thorns, while the stretchy elastic cuffs provide a snug but comfortable fit. Available colors: 2

27 The Thermacell Lantern That Repels Mosquitoes Without A Smell Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Lantern Amazon $24 See On Amazon If pesky mosquitoes are cramping your style when you’re outside — but you don’t like the strong scent of citronella — this Thermacell lantern is going to be your new best friend. Battery operated, it uses an EPA-reviewed repellent to fend off pests within a 15-foot radius. It’s a breeze to operate, and the cordless design means it goes wherever you go. Available styles: 3

28 A Combo Stool & Kneeler For More Ergonomic Gardening Sunix Folding Garden Kneeler Amazon $40 See On Amazon Gardening can be hard on your back and knees, but not with this folding stool that works as both a seat and a kneeler. The sturdy steel frame can hold up to 330 pounds, but the stool itself only weighs 7.5 pounds, making it easy to tote around your yard. The foam padding is soft on joints, and the built-in side pockets are perfect for tools and gloves.

29 This Cute Side Table That Gives You A Place For Your Drink Grand Patio Side Table Amazon $40 See On Amazon This side table makes a cute and cheerful addition to your patio decor, and it’s perfect for citronella candles, drinks, or appetizers. Made from powder-coated steel, it can hold up to 50 pounds and is designed to stand up to the elements. Plus, it comes in a rainbow of colors, including sage green, peacock blue, and bright red. Available styles: 25

30 The Wall-Mounted Rack That Holds All Your Yard Tools Stalwart Yard Tool Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Clean up your garage or shed in a hurry by using this wall-mounted rack to organize your yard and gardening tools. It features five adjustable slots for rakes, shovels, and spades, as well as six retractable hooks that are perfect for gloves, dust brushes, and your baseball cap. The included hardware makes it easy to install within minutes.

31 A Weighted Napkin Holder That Stands Up To Windy Conditions Spectrum Diversified Weighted Napkin Holder Amazon $21 See On Amazon Featuring a weighted arm, this napkin holder is designed so that your napkins won’t fly away if a breeze kicks up when you’re dining outside. It’s made from sturdy steel and has an industrial-chic design that’ll upgrade the look of any patio. Available styles: 2

32 This Rolling Cart That Lets You Bring Your Tools With You As You Work AMES Rolling Lawn & Garden Storage Cart Amazon $40 See On Amazon Make yard chores go a little more seamlessly with this rolling cart that lets you bring small tools, plants, and other equipment with you while you work. The 5.5-inch wheels roll easily along grass and concrete, and the integrated handle means you can carry it, too. The lid is sturdy, so when you flip it down, you can use the cart as a seat.

33 These Break-Resistant Tumblers That Keep Your Beverages Chilled FineDine Triple-Insulated Wine Tumbler (4-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made from durable stainless steel, these triple-insulated tumblers maintain the temperature of your cold beverages for up to six hours for maximum enjoyment. Just as good, they’re break-resistant, so you can sip outside in peace. They’re fitted with BPA-free lids that have sturdy rubber gaskets to prevent spillage. Choose from more than two dozen colors and styles. Available styles: 25

34 The Giant Scoopers That Make It Easy To Pick Up Leaves Pure Garden Grabbers Amazon $16 See On Amazon These oversized scoopers speed up the process of moving yard waste, mulch, and leaves, so you can finish your yard chores in record time. Made from durable plastic, they’re outfitted with wrist guards to help prevent strain. The slots make them easy to hang on a hook when you’re done.

35 A Garden Hose Nozzle With 10 Spray Patterns For All Kinds Of Jobs Almadirect Garden Hose Nozzle Sprayer Amazon $17 See On Amazon This hose sprayer head lets you choose from among 10 settings to get just the right one for the task at hand, whether you’re looking to mist, sprinkle, or jet spray. A simple flick of your thumb toggles the setting, and the slip-resistant grip is designed for comfortable use. The sprayer’s connector is designed to fit most standard hoses. Available colors: 2

36 An Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With A Built-In LED Light DiKaou Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $32 See On Amazon Set the mood in your backyard with this outdoor Bluetooth speaker that doubles as an LED lantern with a warm, ambient glow. The compact speaker is small enough for tabletop use, and connects to devices from up to 33 feet away. This clever gadget plays music for up to eight hours on just one charge.

37 The Pop-Up Tents That Protect Your Food From Flies PicniKing Picnic Food Covers (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Backyard picnics can be so relaxing — unless you’re spending all your time swatting flies away from your food. These food covers keep pests out of your watermelon, ribs, and other delicious dishes, so you can eat in peace. Made from fine mesh, they pop up for easy use, then collapse again for compact storage. Each set comes with one large cover and two small covers.

38 The Solar-Powered Lights That Illuminate Up To 800 Square Feet CANDLITE Solar Outdoor Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $31.99 See On Amazon Illuminating up to 800 square feet, these wall-mounted solar lights have a motion-sensor setting that’s ideal for quick trips outdoors, but they also have an always-on setting for late-night hangs. They’re weather-resistant for long-lasting use, and the angle-adjustable heads let you direct the beams exactly where you want them. The included screws and brackets make them easy to hang.

39 A Garden Border That Doesn’t Require Digging For Installation EasyFlex No-Dig Garden Border Amazon $24 See On Amazon Highlight your planted beds with this decorative garden border that doesn’t require digging for installation — just hammer the spikes right into the soil. With a classic Adirondack design, the border is flexible, so you can bend it to encircle trees, mailboxes, or garden beds. Choose from four colors: white, brown, black, and gray. Available sizes: 2

