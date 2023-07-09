Thousands Of Cat Owners Say These Clever Things On Amazon Made Their Lives So Much Easier

No matter how quickly you bond with your furry friend, there are always unforeseen challenges like picky eating, stubborn bathroom habits, and shedding. When I fostered a cat for six months, I was completely unprepared for how bored he’d get when under-stimulated — or how, if I didn’t clean out his litter box after every use, he’d find somewhere else to pee (like on my upholstery). Fortunately, if you’re a cat owner, Amazon is filled with clever cat products that make your life so much easier, and they’ve got thousands of reviews to back them up.

That’s why Bustle has compiled this list of editor and reviewer favorites that real cat parents swear by to minimize mess, odors, and boredom — they’re also all under $40, too.

1 This Lick Mat That Forces Your Cat To Slow Down While Eating Lickimat Casper Fish-Shaped Lick Mat Amazon $8 See On Amazon “I needed to find a way to stop my cat from scarfing and barfing,” one reviewer wrote, and “because the gaps are so small,” this lick mat worked significantly better than dishes with larger grooves. It works with most raw, wet, or chunky foods, and it’s easy to clean because it’s made from durable, dishwasher-safe silicone: “A quick scrub with a sponge after and it's clean and ready to be used again,” the reviewer raved.

2 Or This Stimulating Dispensing Ball For Dry Food PetSafe Meal-Dispensing Ball Amazon $8 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers switched to this food-dispensing ball to help their cats eat slower and stay entertained. “It keeps his food intake in check; he will kick the ball around the house until he is sated, but the extra work needed to get a bite of kibble stops him from eating when he’s not actually hungry,” one reviewer wrote. It comes in four colors, holds up to 85 grams of dry food, and has adjustable openings to you can customize the difficulty level. It’s also dishwasher-safe on the top rack. Available styles: 4

3 These Silicone Can Covers To Keep Unused Food Fresh Bonza Pet Food Can Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon “My cat eats half a can of food in the morning and the other half at night, and silicone can covers are so handy for keeping his food fresh in the fridge,” wrote BDG associate commerce editor Cristina Sanza. These covers are stretchy and have three rows of ridges to fit most cans between 2.5 and 3.3 inches in diameter. They’re also BPA-free, food-safe, and dishwasher-safe — not to mention much more eco-friendly than single-use foil and plastic wrap.

4 This Odor-Controlling Litter Pail That’s A “Game-Changer” Litter Genie Plus Pail Amazon $27 See On Amazon “The Litter Genie was my personal game-changer,” wrote Scarlett James, a BDG associate commerce editor. It’s marketed as the “ultimate cat litter disposal system” because it holds up to 14 days of soiled litter while minimizing trips to the trash and keeping odors in check. Just scoop the litter, drop it in the pail, and lock odors away by pulling the handle. The Plus also comes with a scoop and a scoop handle, plus one refill that lasts up to 30% longer than the standard kit.

5 The “Cadillac Of Litter Pans” If Your Cat Kicks Up Litter Catit Cat Litter Pan Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your cat tends to kick up their litter all over your floor, James also recommends this “high-sided box reviewers described as ‘the Cadillac of litter pans’ to contain some truly vigorous digging." Its raised edges and protective rim act as a shield to keep the mess inside, but its tapered design still makes it easy for your cat to get in and out. It’s also big enough for multi-cat households and can be used with any type of litter.

6 This Litter-Trapping Mat That’s So Easy To Empty Pieviev Cat Litter Mat Amazon $24 See On Amazon “I have purchased many, many litter mats. None of them ever did a very good job,” one reviewer wrote, but this cat litter mat is the exception. “Not only does it trap most of the tracked litter, but it then allows it to be reused by just pouring it back into the litter box!" The litter falls through the honeycomb holes and onto the waterproof bottom layer, so you can just tip and pour. It’s also easy to vacuum and hose off when needed. Available sizes: 24x15 inch — 30x24 inch

7 A Universal Holder For Your Cat Litter Scoop iPrimio Universal Cat Litter Scoop Holder - Adjustable to Fit Any Scooper - Patent Pending (3 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon One reviewer wrote that this universal cat litter scoop holder is “a very good size” — “large enough to fit my stainless steel scoop,” not to mention “very cute and sturdy.” Its two arms are adjustable to fit most sizes of handles, and it comes with both screws and drywall anchors as well as 3M adhesive tape. That way, you can mount it on the wall or stick it to the side of the litter box.

8 A Deshedding Tool That Minimizes Fur On The Furniture Hertzko Pet Deshedding Tool Gently Removes Shed Hair - for Small, Medium, Large, Dogs and Cats, with Short to Long Hair Amazon $22 See On Amazon “My cat has an impressive coat of fur — that tends to get everywhere,” wrote BDG associate commerce editor Cassandra Seale. “We aim to start every day with a brush-through from this deshedding tool. My cat enjoys it and the amount of fur that it captures is shocking. Even better, it doesn’t end up on the couch." The 4-inch blade is made from stainless steel for rust resistance, and it pops off the comfort-grip handle for easy cleaning when you’re done.

9 Or These Gloves That Are Great For Cats Who Don’t Like Brushing Pat Your Pet Grooming Gloves Amazon $14 See On Amazon Since these grooming gloves fit comfortably over your hands, your cat might simply think it’s petting time — but the textured silicone palms will loosen knots and minimize shedding. “One of my two rescue cats (indoors only) is hyper-sensitive to being touched on her body and she mats up every spring and won't let me brush her. This is the first device that she is allowing me to use,” one reviewer wrote. Another raved, “The cats loved being rubbed, and I can get to places that were hard to access before.”

10 A Window Hammock That Supports Up To 33 Pounds Pecute Cat Window Perch Amazon $24 See On Amazon “These things haven't budged since I put them up and my cat absolutely is obsessed,” one reviewer wrote about this window perch. Another wrote that the views outside the window keep their cats so busy, “They have stopped the annoying, obsessive behavior of knocking everything off the table.” Thanks to its triangular iron and wood frame, it’s sturdy enough to support up to 33 pounds. Its four strong suction cups install in minutes (without damage) on most flat, smooth surfaces, and the PVC mesh is waterproof and breathable.

11 These Pheromone Collars That Help To Calm Your Cat Pzlagia Cat Calming Collar (4-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon "These calming collars are my go-to, especially when I know that a stressful situation may be coming up for my cat — like, having houseguests over or going to the vet,” wrote BDG associate commerce editor Karen Belz. “They've made her a lot happier, and they're fairly easy to slip on, especially after your cat gets used to wearing them." They’re infused with pet-safe essential oils that mimic the pheromones released by mother cats, and since the collars themselves are made from TPE, they’re durable and waterproof.

12 These U-Shaped Pillows That Encourage Relaxation homelifthub Half Moon Pet Pillows (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon "I purchased this on impulse because it said it helps cats with getting needles,” one reviewer wrote. Their cat Jazzy had become skittish due to daily ear pricks from diabetes. Within two days of purchasing these half-moon pet pillows, however, “she went from being upset, running, and hiding as soon as I released her to relaxing and taking a snooze after her meds. Her last visit to the vet, I put another sprayed pillow in the carrier, she was calm during the trip and relaxed on her pillow during the examination.” Available styles: 8

13 This Silky Mat That Keeps Your Cat Cool NACOCO Pet Cooling Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon "I have a senior long-haired Maine Coon cat who does not take well to the heat in the summer,” one Amazon shopper wrote, but this pet cooling mat was a game changer. “He immediately took to it and has happily been on it every day since. It’s also the perfect size." The fabric is designed to remain silky and breathable, so you don’t need to freeze or refrigerate it. It’s also machine-washable and great for use outdoors or in the car. Available sizes: Small — Large

14 This Adorable Cat Hammock With A Built-In Scratching Mat PETKARAY Cat Hammock Amazon $30 See On Amazon According to one reviewer, this cat hammock serves two purposes: It keeps your cat entertained with a built-in scratching mat and pompom toy, and it spoils them with a cozy lounging spot that’s all their own. “Our cat is not declawed and has not ruined anything in our home since the day we adopted her. She loves her cat hammock and spends a lot of time just basking in her joy daily! Thank you!” The solid wood frame and non-slip feet can support up to 20 pounds. Oh, and it’s really, really cute. Available styles: 2

16 This Drinking Fountain That Filters Water & Prevents Splashing PETLIBRO Cat Water Fountain Amazon $37 See On Amazon “My cat’s favorite activity for years was splashing the water out of his bowl, and I’d often wake up to a river of gross cat water in my kitchen,” wrote Carolyn Menyes, BDG associate commerce editor. “I was surprised how simple of a solution this pet water fountain is. It’s whisper quiet, filters the water so I know my fur baby is getting clean drinks, and the tank is large enough that I can fill it up and know my cat will stay hydrated over a long weekend if I’m away. It sounds cliche, but the only thing I don’t like about this fountain is that I didn’t get it sooner.” Available styles: 5

17 This Enzyme Spray That Removes Stains & Odors At The Source Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator Amazon $29.99 $19.97 See On Amazon “I rely on this spray to neutralize odors when I’m cleaning the litter box,” wrote Sanza, “and it’s also great for cleaning up pet accidents around the house.” For cats who re-mark the same spots, this Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor spray does more than simply cover up the scent. Instead, the formula contains natural enzymes that feed on ammonia crystals and organic molecules until they’re entirely gone, so even your pet’s sensitive nose can’t detect them.

18 This Pop-Up Tent So Your Cat Can Safely Hang Out Outside Rest-Eazzzy Cat Tent Out Amazon $23 See On Amazon “My cat gets very jealous when his dog pal gets to go outside,” one reviewer wrote, so he “whines, scratches at the window [and] door, [and] even tries to escape.” This cat tent fixed all of that. It gives them a roomy spot to hang out in and allows for 360-degree views of the yard, but the metal frame and mesh fabric keep them safe and contained. You can also purchases tubes and extensions for even more activities, and other reviewers say it’s portable and easy to set up. Available styles: 11

19 This Puzzle Box Toy That’s Great For Solo Play Cat Amazing Sliders Puzzle Toy Amazon $27 See On Amazon “Cats and boxes, a classic combo,” wrote Jen Fiegel, a BDG senior commerce editor, this Cat Amazing Sliders puzzle toy “is fantastic for solo play, and is easily my cat's favorite toy.” The sliding inner boxes create an ever-changing maze of puzzles for your cat to solve, so they never get bored — especially since the hidden treats activate their natural hunting instincts. It’s made from industrial-strength cardboard and printed with metal-free inks, making it both durable and safe.

20 This Laser Toy That Engages Your Cats With Minimal Effort Saolife Automatic Cat Laser Toy Amazon $20 See On Amazon “I don't have much time to play with my adult cat and two kittens,” wrote one reviewer who works full-time at an office. This automatic laser toy keeps all three cats “entertained while we're not home, and then those moments when we are home but don't have the energy." It has three different speed options as well as different angle ranges for various room sizes, and it can be placed on a flat surface or adhered to a window using the suction cup. Best of all, it’s USB-rechargeable and automatically turns on when your cat is within range.

21 These Raised Cat Bowls For A More Ergonomic Eating Posture Kitty City Raised Cat Food Bowl Amazon $22 See On Amazon One reviewer loves these raised cat food bowls because they’re “so easy to clean” due to their dishwasher-safe plastic construction. They also prevent their cats from getting sick after feeding time, granted the raised design promotes a more ergonomic posture while eating. Last but not least, they come in two color combinations and have a sleek, modern design. Available styles: 2

22 This Automatic Cat Feeder That Delivers Perfect Serving Sizes On Time PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder Amazon $70 See On Amazon "This has been a game-changer in several ways,” Seale wrote about this automatic cat feeder. “Firstly, if I happen to be out during mealtimes I rest assured that my little furchild will be fed right on schedule. Also, I was never quite sure my food scoops were consistent and this delivers a precise amount every time. And, if drop my cat off with family or friends when I go out of town, this makes things much easier for the person taking over. Wins all around." It can even record a personalized 10-second message for your cat and release food up to five times a day. Available sizes: 3L — 5L

23 An Easy-To-Clean Massage Brush Both Pets & Owners Love Bonza Cat Brush Amazon $13 See On Amazon "I have been using the wire type of brush,” but “after a couple of minutes my cat starts biting,” one reviewer wrote. “This one, he just lays back and purrs. I love it and so does he." The Bonza massage brush has soft silicone bristles that (per its name) feel like a massage for your cat or dog. That said, the ergonomic grip and large teeth are designed to remove hair to minimize shedding — and the silicone screen even pulls out to clean all the bristles at once.

24 These Sisal Mats That Protect Your Sofa Arms Navaris Cat Scratch Mat Sofa Protector Amazon $31 See On Amazon “My beautiful cats were shredding my sofas to pieces,” one reviewer wrote. “I bought the plastic and it did not work, I bought the double-sided sticky protector, it did not work.” This scratch mat sofa protector, on the other hand — “they claw at it with all their might but it does not affect my couch." It’s made from natural sisal and the fabric straps adapt to most couches, especially since it comes in both right- and left-hand designs. Available styles: 3

25 A Reusable Roller That Picks Up Every Hair Using Static Electricity ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $25 See On Amazon "I've tried many different rollers, brushes, and vacuums over the years,” one reviewer wrote, but this pet hair remover was the only thing that actually picked up the fur from their white cat. “The static electricity generated picks up every single hair and piece of lint, and fast.” It’s also reusable since it holds ample fur in its large but easy-to-empty waste compartment.

26 This Well-Made Cat Toy That Works Like A Fishing Rod Kid Casters Cat Fishing Pole Toy Amazon $35 See On Amazon One reviewer wrote that this fishing pole toy is “probably the most fun I’ve ever had with a cat toy” — and “my cat is absolutely obsessed with it also.” It has 80 feet of line that retracts into the reel, and two different teaser toys that you can swap out to keep your cat stimulated. Reviewers have given it an average of 4.2 stars for durability, and a 4.4-star rating overall.

27 This Kit That Helps You Grow Nutritious Grass For Your Cat The Cat Ladies Cat Grass Growing Kit Amazon $15 See On Amazon "This was a lifesaver for my 5 [year] old cat who was starting to develop stomach issues,” one reviewer wrote about this cat grass-growing kit. “He was throwing up everywhere and now not at all." It comes with everything you need (including seeds, soil discs, and BPA-free grow trays) to produce a nutrient-dense blend of oat, barley, rye, and wheat grass. It also deters your cats from eating household plants, and it may help with hairballs.

28 A Soothing Compression Headband For Noise Reduction & Anxiety Relief ZONI Pets The Original Happy Hoodie Amazon $12 See On Amazon According to one reviewer, the original Happy Hoodie really “helps with nail cutting” as it “doesn’t allow my cat to see the clippers.” Other reviewers say it “works wonders” for animals who hate blow dryers, fireworks, thunderstorms, and new people. The soft, stretchy fabric secures the ears downward to reduce noise, while the gentle compression aims to soothe stressed pets. You can get it in four sizes and five colors for various types of breeds. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

29 This Sling Carrier For Cats Up To 12 Pounds iPrimio Dog and Cat Sling Carrier (Set of 2) Amazon $26 See On Amazon This pet sling carrier is the “perfect length for me to carry around my needy, disabled Persian cat” who “wants to be glued to my side but gets anxious walking by the other cats,” one reviewer wrote. It’s designed to support pets up to 12 pounds with its 26-inch strap, which comfortably secures over one shoulder for hands-free carrying. The material is also breathable, machine-washable, and reversible — plus the design includes a security strap and a pouch for your wallet or keys. Available styles: 5

30 This Interactive Digging Toy That Slows Eating Catit Senses 2.0 Digger Amazon $16 See On Amazon One reviewer has a cat who has “thwarted every. Single. Attempt. To slow his eating,” which resulted in a lot of throwing up with every other slow feeder they’d tried. However, the Catit Senses 2.0 Digger is the exception. “For the first time ever (I think) I've heard this cat chew his food. He gets one or two pieces at a time. He can ‘graze’ throughout the day, and it's a rewarding activity.” Put kibble or dry treats in the BPA-free cups, which stimulate a natural pawing behavior to get the food out — slowly. This interactive cat toy is also tip-resistant and easy to clean.