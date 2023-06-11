If You Have A Cat, These Clever Things Make Your Life So Much Easier

Cats are the best (sorry, dogs). But if you have a cat, you also know it can be a lot of work. That’s why I’ve put together a list of products that are so genius and clever, they just might make your life with your pet so much easier. From easy-to-clean brushes that keep your cat’s fur shiny and smooth, to treat-dispensing puzzles that can keep your furry friend busy while you work, these things are guaranteed to please, and they’re backed by thousands of glowing reviews.

So keep on scrolling for items that will make your day (and your cat’s) so much better. You’ll want to add them to your cart meow.

1 These Shields That Protect Your Furniture Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon If your cat loves to turn your furniture into a scratching post, these transparent plastic shields will keep it protected while blending in with the color of your upholstery. The large sheets can be cut to size, easily attach with self-adhesive backing, and there’s enough to cover a sofa. Plus, twist pins are included if you need extra hold. Available size: 12 x 17 inches (can be trimmed)

2 A Professional Grade Odor Remover With 75,000+ 5-Star Reviews Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s a reason why over 100,000 reviewers have given this stain-eliminating spray a solid 4.5-star overall rating and have called it a “miracle” and “game changer.” It’s safe to use around pets and kids, and suitable for anywhere stains happen — carpets, floors, furniture, clothes, and more. Not only that, but it also removes odors with natural enzymes. Available sizes: 32 oz., 1 gallon

3 A Scooper Holder For Containing Stray Litter iPrimio Universal Cat Litter Scooper Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keep your cat’s kitty litter from scattering just about everywhere with this handy scooper holder. It works with all types of scoopers and contains any excess litter or dust, which can then be thrown in the trash. The holder’s easy to clean and comes with four different colored paws to change up the look. Available sizes: Single, 2-pack, 3-pack

4 A Hair Remover That Reviewers Rave About ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $30 See On Amazon Over 140,000 reviewers on Amazon have given this cat hair roller a solid 4.5-star rating overall, calling it “the best” and “magic.” It picks up lint and hair with its reusable, non-sticky surface and then moves it aside for easy cleanup. Use it on clothes, carpets, furniture, blankets, and more for instant results.

5 A Stainless Steel Fountain That Encourages Cats To Drink More Water PETLIBRO Stainless Steel Water Fountain Amazon $53 See On Amazon If your cat needs some coaxing to drink from their water bowl, this fountain with moving water might be just what you need. It’s made of corrosion-resistant, dishwasher-safe stainless steel and features a super quiet pump. The fountain includes a double filtration system and comes with a filter and pre-filter sponge (get replacement filters here). Available sizes: 2 liters, 3 liters

6 This Waterproof Mat That Keeps Litter Areas Tidy iPrimio Large Cat Litter Trapper Mat Amazon $33 See On Amazon Prevent kitty litter from tracking all over your floors by placing this 30 by 23-inch foam mat down first. It has a perforated top layer that traps any stray litter on your cat’s paws and a waterproof base layer that keeps floors dry. To clean, just shake it out over a trash can or spray it off in the tub. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 2

7 An Adorable Sling For Taking Your Cat Anywhere iPrimio Cat Sling Carrier Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your cat close and your hands free with this sling carrier. It’s made of soft and breathable cotton with a reversible design and a safety latch so your pet is secure. The 14-inch pouch can hold animals up to 12 pounds and it’s machine washable for when it needs a cleaning. Available colors: 6

8 An Automatic Feeder That’s Easy To Set Up, According To Reviewers PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder Amazon $70 See On Amazon If you’re away for the night or just at work, your cat won’t miss a meal with this automatic feeder. Reviewers report that setup is easy, and you can use the LCD screen to set a schedule of one to six daily meals and record personalized messages. You can plug it in with the power adapter and install three D-cell batteries (not included) as a backup. Available sizes: 3 liters, 5 liters

Available colors: 2

9 These Foldable Ramps For Scratching & Climbing iPrimio Cat Scratch Ramps (2-Pack) Amazon $31.99 See On Amazon Channel your cat’s scratching away from your furniture and onto these ramps. They’re foldable for easy storage or travel and made of thick, corrugated cardboard that’s sturdy and durable. And since they have a ramp design, cats can also use them for hiding or climbing.

10 An Easy-To-Clean Brush That Cats & Owners Love Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush Amazon $18 See On Amazon With over 63,000 five-star reviews, both pet owners and animals rave about this grooming brush. One fan reports, “took a ton of hair off my cat within the first few brushings, and my cat loves it.” It’s made of soft bristles and rounded edges that give your cat a little massage, and the retractable bristles make cleaning easy. Available styles: Original, Sensitive skin (large), Sensitive skin (small)

11 These Lick Mats That Keep Your Cat Busy & Entertained LUKITO Licking Mat (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Distract your cat during grooming or your next Zoom call with these lick mats. They have a variety of textured surfaces to keep your pet interested and include a spatula for spreading their favorite treats or food. The back of the mat has suction cups so it stays secure, plus it’s dishwasher- and freezer-safe. Available colors: 6

12 A Convenient Litter System That Reduces Odor & Mess Purina Tidy Cats Breeze Litter System Amazon $92 See On Amazon If you’re looking to change up your cat’s litter box situation, this system might be the perfect solution. It uses pellets that create less mess and super absorbent pads that lock in urine, so there’s less odor and dust. The system comes with a scoop, four pads, and two months of pellet refills.

13 These Elevated Bowls That Support Kitty’s Natural Posture FUKUMARU Elevated Cat Bowls Amazon $38 See On Amazon Help reduce pressure and strain on your cat’s neck with these tilted, elevated bowls. The two ceramic bowls are sturdy to help prevent them from tipping over, and they’re removable from the waterproof bamboo base. Each bowl is microwave- and dishwasher-safe and can hold up to 9 ounces of food or water. Available colors: 2

14 These Chew Sticks That Clean Teeth & Freshen Breath Potaroma Silvervine Sticks (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only can these chew sticks clean your cat’s teeth and freshen their breath, but they can also help to relieve stress and improve digestion. They’re made of natural silvervine, which can be a potent alternative to catnip, plus other natural ingredients like raffia, sisal rope, and gall fruit. Each stick measures about 9 inches and you get three in this pack. Available sizes: 3 sticks, 6 sticks

15 A Self-Grooming Brush That Attaches To Corners & Includes Catnip yuntop Cat Corner Self Groomer (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Just attach this brush to a corner with the included screws or adhesive strips, and your cat can groom themselves. The brush is made of soft plastic bristles and includes an area for you to insert catnip to further entice your pet (catnip is included). One reviewer raves, “Easy to use, easy to clean, and animals are happy!” Available colors: 3

16 A Comfortable Window Hammock That Can Hold Up To 40 Pounds Pefuny Cat Window Perch Amazon $25 See On Amazon Give your cat their own place to rest in the sun with this comfy hammock. It has 3-inch suction cups that securely attach to windows, and the stainless steel cables make it sturdy enough to hold up to 40 pounds (which could mean multiple cats). The bed measures 26.4 by 14.6 inches and the removable flannel mat is machine washable. Available colors: 2

17 An Acrylic Cover For Protecting Your Keyboard L&QQ Clear Acrylic Keyboard Cover Amazon $53 See On Amazon Cats think every space in your home is theirs — especially your keyboard. Keep it protected with this transparent acrylic cover that can fit over 19-inch keyboards. The cover has smooth edges, 4.7 inches of space for your hands, and is sturdy enough for your cat to rest on while you try to get some work done.

18 An Interactive & Rechargeable Toy That Looks Like A Real Fish Potaroma Flopping Fish Cat Toy Amazon $13 See On Amazon This interactive toy looks and moves so much like a fish, your cat might think they’re playing with the real thing. It has a built-in motion sensor that activates when your cat engages with it and includes a catnip pouch (with catnip) to further excite them. The toy charges via USB and is machine washable (just remove the motor beforehand). Available styles: 4

19 A Toy That Keeps Cats Entertained For Hours, According To Reviewers UPSKY Cat Toy Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon Reviewers rave that this toy has kept their cats, and active kittens, entertained for hours. It’s made of durable, tear-resistant plastic and every part is detachable for easy cleaning. Inside, there are three bell balls and three colorful balls, and the base includes a nonslip mat so it stays in place. Available colors: 14

20 A Set Of Silicone Covers To Keep Wet Food Fresh Bonza Pet Food Can Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep your cat’s unused wet food fresh with the aid of these two silicone covers. They feature inside rings to help them fit over most cans, including ones that are 2.5, 2.9, and 3.3 inches in diameter. Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe, odorless, and an eco-friendly option.

21 A Litter Box That’s Hidden In A Stylish Planter Good Pet Stuff Hidden Litter Box Amazon $75 See On Amazon If you’re not too keen on the look of a litter box in your home, this planter might be a great option. It features a hidden litter box under a faux plant, with a removable top, plus a vented system and filter to keep out odors. In addition to the litter box planter, each order includes a filter, faux plant, and florist moss. Available colors: 3

22 A Bowl That Slows Down Your Cat’s Eating Cilkus Slow Feeder Bowl For Cats Amazon $12 See On Amazon Slow down your cat’s eating, and prevent bloat and indigestion, with this feeding bowl. It features a swirl pattern that improves their tongue’s agility and a smooth design that’s comfortable for cats to eat from. It’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning and there’s a nonslip rubber base that keeps it secure on the floor. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 3

23 A Treat Puzzle With Multiple Levels Of Difficulty Petstages Nina Ottosson Buggin' Out Puzzle & Play Interactive Cat Treat Puzzle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Treat puzzles can be another great way to slow down your cat’s eating while keeping them busy and occupied. This puzzle features 14 hidden treat compartments, which can be covered or uncovered to adjust the difficulty level for your pet. It’s BPA, PVC, and phthalate-free, and while the pieces aren’t removable, they’re easy to clean with soap and water.

24 A Clear Bubble Backpack For Taking Your Cat On The Go Lollimeow Pet Carrier Backpack Amazon $35 See On Amazon Take your cat on the go with this backpack. It features a soft flannel blanket and a comfy two-sided mat on the inside, and a clear, ventilated bubble so your cat can see their surroundings. There’s a built-in leash to keep them secure and an opening on one side for extra petting when they’re anxious. Available styles: 7

25 A Camera To Keep An Eye On Your Cat & Dispense Treats While You’re Away eufy Pet Camera & Treat Dispenser Amazon $200 See On Amazon This 360-degree camera not only tracks your cat while you’re away, but it can also dispense treats. The footage is clear HD during the day and powerful night vision when it gets dark, plus there’s no monthly fee. With the app, multiple users can log in to watch in real-time and you’ll get notifications for meows or movements detected. Available styles: 2

26 These Aloe Vera & Oatmeal Wipes That Reduce Dander Burt's Bees Dander Reducing Wipes (50 Count) Amazon $8 See On Amazon You can reduce your cat’s dander, while hydrating and conditioning their dry skin, with this pack of pH-balanced wipes. They’re made of inflammation-reducing aloe vera, soothing oatmeal, and other natural ingredients. There’s no fragrance and one reviewer reports that their cat’s dander became barely noticeable after regular use. Available styles: Dander wipes, anti-hairball wipes, deodorizing wipes, kitten wipes

Available sizes: 50-count packs of 1, 2, 3, and 6

27 A Soft, Cozy Cat Pillow That’s Machine Washable Les Arbres Fair Little Pillow for Cats Amazon $12 See On Amazon This cozy, half-donut-shaped pillow is a must-have for cats who love cuddling. It’s made of a soft, faux fur exterior and a plush filling that can also provide head and neck support to cats up to 10 pounds. Best of all, you can throw it in the washer and dryer when it needs to be cleaned. Available colors: 3

28 A Stress-Reducing Spray To Keep Your Cat Calm Feliway Pheromone Travel Spray Amazon $25 See On Amazon If your cat is experiencing stress and anxiety around travel, the vet, or loud noises, this spray might just help. It can provide a calming effect by mimicking your cat’s natural pheromones and prevent them from scratching and urine spraying. Just spritz on your pet’s carrier or directly onto objects at home. Available sizes: 20 milliliters, 2 fluid ounces

29 A Sharp & Easy-To-Use Pair Of Nail Clippers pet boussa Cat Nail Clippers Amazon $7 See On Amazon With an ergonomic grip and sharp stainless steel blades, these clippers can help give your cat’s nails an even trim. They’re designed for small to medium animals and one reviewer reports, “nice and sharp and easy to operate. There’s nothing like trying to clip a cat’s claws with dull clippers. These make a dreaded chore go much faster.”