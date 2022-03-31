If breakfast isn’t a priority for you yet, TikTok is about to change your mind. The first meal of your day doesn’t have to be boring even when you’re in a rush and people on the app are trying big-batch recipes that make planning for breakfast a breeze. Enter Baked Berry Oatmeal, the latest recipe racking up likes on TikTok that will help start your day with something sweet all while being incredibly simple to make.

The #BakedBerryOatmeal tag on TikTok has over 197,000 views and is one corner of OatmealTok getting a lot of love. Oatmeal recipes have clocked in over 1.2 billion views on the app, so it seems oat-based recipes are having a serious moment right now. Baked Berry Oatmeal is one way users are getting their fruit fix too, and a March 2022 survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Jennie-O found that 42% of people like switching up recipes by finding subtle ways to add fruits and vegetables to the mix. Similarly, 40% of people like contrasting flavors like salty and sweet, which can also be accomplished with different add-ins to your oatmeal.

For the basics of the now-viral dish, you’ll need bananas, oats, chia seeds, or similar seeds like hemp, milk, and frozen berries. For additional flavor and texture, some people on TikTok have added ingredients like coconut flakes, chocolate chips, sprinkles, or icing — basically, anything goes.

To recreate the TikTok darling at home, you’ll start by smashing a banana into an oven-safe dish. For recipes like this, it’s always smart to use an overripe banana to make smashing easy and for guaranteed sweetness. Then, you’ll top with your oats, seeds, and mix in your milk of choice. Once you stir those ingredients together, top the mixture with the frozen berries of your choice and any other toppings you may be adding before baking it for 25 minutes at 350 degrees. Of course, that time and temperature may differ depending on your baking dish and the measurements you used.

Below, find some inspiration for how you can attempt Baked Berry Oatmeal at home, including fun ways to customize it to your liking. According to the survey, people think they make about four social media-worthy meals in a given week, so you might want to go ahead and film your Baked Berry Oatmeal process for TikTok or the ‘gram just in case. Phone always eats first.

User @Rosalynndaniels shared her measurements for making your own baked berry oatmeal, including a dash of cinnamon for leveled-up flavor.

No need for fresh berries to top your oats, in fact, frozen berries work just fine.

More dessert-inspired versions of baked oatmeal still start with the same banana and oats but add other ingredients like caramel, apple, and chocolate.

This cookie-baked oatmeal looks so rich you’ll almost forget it’s made with banana and oats.