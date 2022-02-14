Tech
The new guidelines bring a stricter approach to the For You page.
On Feb. 8, TikTok updated its community guidelines to explicitly ban deadnaming, promoting disordered eating, and other harmful behaviors. Here's a brief run-down on the app's new regulations.
Mark Kerrison/In Pictures/Getty Images
According to a TikTok newsroom post, TikTok has expanded its bans on “hateful ideologies” to include deadnaming, misgendering, misogyny, and “content that supports or promotes conversion therapy programs.”