You probably have a go-to Chipotle order already, but a bowl going viral on TikTok might make you think twice before approaching the counter. The order has all the fixings you could want in a Chipotle order, including queso, salsa, and sour cream, and based on the reviews, it looks like TikTok swears by the trending hack.

If you’ve been seeing the tasty dish making its rounds on the FYP, you can thank user @eatwithchante, who first posted a video of the Chipotle hack on March 9, then shared the recipe again on May 2. According to the creator, the order contains double chicken as its protein, as well as white rice, pinto beans, cheese, corn, red salsa, sour cream, queso, and vinaigrette in a bowl. If that sounds similar to your usual order, just wait, because the foodie doesn’t stop there. Instead of eating the meal straight out of the bowl, the TikToker scoops the grub out with a chip and pours chipotle-flavored Tabasco sauce on top before each bite. Genius.

Though the creator doesn’t give a review of the order in either video, it was enough to convince fans that the dish is worth trying. The original TikTok has over 2 million views and nearly 285,000 likes, while the newer vid has over 1 million views and 150,600 likes as of May 15.

If you’re looking for an actual testimonial before you try it for yourself, don’t worry, because plenty of users are giving their two cents on the order — and the reviews are glowing.

@Gifted_nali said they’d be mad if the order doesn’t stack up to their usual Chipotle meal, but luckily the creator liked it so much they admitted that they would get it again.

User @xdeasha admits they’re easily influenced, but after a few bites of the viral order, the Chipotle fan shared, “This is how I’m getting my bowls from now on.” @Iamlexystinson shared the same sentiment when they tried the bowl, so you know it’s good.

You don’t have to follow the recipe to a T for the order to leave an impression. After @sincerely.sucriya added peppers to their order, the TikToker claimed they’re “never eating” a Chipotle bowl any other way. “It’s that good,” said the creator.

@Derri.berrii, on the other hand, got a nice helping of guac on top of their order and still called it a “10/10 must try.” Sounds like an endorsement if I’ve ever heard one.

There aren’t many things that can get us to stray from our usual orders at Chipotle, but judging by the response on TikTok, it looks like the double chicken bowl hack is totally worth the swap.