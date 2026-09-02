In the world of TikTok song edits, you know you’ve made it when your comment section is mad at you for posting. So when Greg Marzinsky, known on TikTok as @gregory.nyc, reads comments like “damn you, Greg” or “Greg, I’ve had a long f*cking day,” he knows he’s doing something right.

That audience is, of course, Swifties. Marzinsky, a 29-year-old freelance marketing consultant and self-proclaimed Taylor Swift fan since 2008, has gained more than 475,000 followers by posting moody, aesthetic videos of New York City, set to Swift’s music. The result is, according to fans, emotionally devastating — the highest compliment one Swiftie could bestow upon another.

Originally from Massachusetts, Marzinsky moved to New York City in February 2020. During the pandemic, he made a habit of taking videos while exploring his new city, with Swift’s music playing in his headphones. They never really took off — that is, until the great three-day-long TikTok ban of January 2025.

“The day TikTok got banned, I walked out of the gym, and it was snowing beautifully,” Marzinsky says. “That post went super viral, just randomly, and then it kept building.”

Posted Jan. 19, the video shows snowy Manhattan street corners, lit with the glow of restaurants and local shops, set to the songwriting voice memo version of Swift’s “Cardigan.” Today, it boasts more than 220,000 views and 41,000 likes, but some of Marzinsky’s most popular videos now rack up millions — with his most successful, a rainy street scene featuring the devastating final line of “Loml,” reaching 9 million views.

Marzinsky was surprised by his initial virality. But over the course of 2025, he noticed likes from celebs like Tate McRae, Addison Rae, and even Swift’s protégé Sombr. What came as a greater shock, however, was that followers of his account — where he is relatively anonymous, never posting his own face beyond his black-and-white profile picture — would become so invested in the creator himself.

He first noticed the uptick in interest this June, when some TikTok users theorized he was actually a ghost account run by Swift (“a huge compliment,” Marzinsky says). Mostly, however, he’s become a celebrity among Swifties in his own right.

Many fans have created their own videos mimicking or paying tribute to his aesthetic, with commenters often proclaiming them “Gregcore.” Some have spotted Marzinsky while out and about in NYC or, on the more parasocial side, included him in TikTok’s “POV: you’re dating” trend. “Getting Gregged” has even become Swiftie shorthand for the emotional fallout of having one of Marzinsky’s moody videos appear unexpectedly on your For You page.

“‘Getting Gregged’ is really interesting,” Marzinsky says. “I kind of put it to the back of my mind because this happened so fast. There’s one video where the creator was bawling their eyes out, and the comments were like, ‘Oh, yeah, this happens to me, too,’ and I’m like, oh no!”

Marzinsky is not too worried about causing his followers emotional distress. After all, there’s precedent. “It's obviously [like] Taylor in the way she connects with people emotionally and how the songs make people feel seen,” he says. He’s even taken up the singer’s habit of dropping Easter eggs in his posts, although he sadly admits that “no one picks them up, ever.”

Unlike some followers speculated, he was not invited to Swift’s Madison Square Garden wedding. (He says neither she nor her team have interacted with his account.) But working with the singer is certainly a goal of his.

As for what it would mean to hear from his idol, he says, “I feel like I would go into shock.”

Ahead, Marzinsky shares his latest TV obsession, his other main pop girls, and what Swiftian era he’s in right now.

The Fast Follow With Greg Marzinsky

Which app did you rack up the most screentime on? How much?

Obviously TikTok. It’s probably eight hours a day.

Someone you’ve tried to evangelize your friends on?

There’s a TikToker in the West Village named Chris Heyn Jr. His aesthetic is really interesting. I’ve maybe sent my friends some shoes he was wearing or some kind of cool niche thing.

A TV show you can’t stop trying to get people to watch?

Industry. I really was searching for friends to talk about it with.

Last song you’ve let replay more than twice?

“The Prophecy” by Taylor Swift. I listened to it 20 times in a row the other day.

What era are you in right now?

I'm in a combination The Tortured Poets Department and Reputation era. It’s a really moody, stream of conscious, sad thing, but also Reputation is more about empowerment, coming back, and telling your own narrative.

Who is your main pop girl, other than Taylor?

Selena Gomez is the one — I’m trying to be diplomatic; I don’t know if any of the Swifties have beef with anybody right now.

What topic could you give a PowerPoint presentation on at a moment’s notice?

Taylor Swift's discography, and the importance of it, and the meanings — not attributing them to any men or anything, but what happened and the background of things. Not to be parasocial but in an appropriate manner.

What’s the most surprising hobby you’ve ever picked up?

I feel like creating TikToks is my one hobby. I’m really low-key. I was watching TikTok the other day, and someone’s red flags in dating was someone that has no hobbies, and I was like, “Oh no.”