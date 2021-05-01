TikTok Is *Obsessed* With These 43 Amazing Products Under $20

TikTok has become more than just a way to pass an hour (or five) — it’s become an easy and free way for brands to share their products and customers to discover new favorites. From clothing and skincare to decor and cleaning items, TikTok has launched many a product’s career thanks to the loyalty and viral nature of TikTok and its users. The ridiculously low price tags are just a bonus. TikTok is *obsessed* with these 42 amazing products under $20 — and I compiled them all in one easy shopping list for you.

If you spent any time on the viral app, I’m sure you’ll recognize many of these items — like the leggings that have everyone recording their partner’s reactions or the exfoliating facial cloths that give you smooth skin for $7. But other products may be new to you — like the volcanic face roller that controls shine or the shower head that filters your water so that your hair and skin are as soft as possible. And best of all? These innovative products are all less than $20.

By the end of this list, you’ll be saying “TikTok made me do it” and you won’t regret it one bit. The reviews, ratings, and TikTok support speak for themselves — and the prices are just icing on the cake.

1 An Affordable Way To Create Your Smart Home Gosund Smart Outlet Amazon $16 See On Amazon Control the lights, music, and any other appliance in your home without the hefty price tag of converting your home to smart devices with this smart outlet for less than $20. It plugs into a typical wall outlet and offers six outlets and three USB ports. Anything you plug into the outlet extender can be controlled with your voice using your Alexa or Google Home or with an accompanying app, which you can use to set timers and countdowns. Additionally, the outlet has a fireproof shell and protects your devices from overloading. It’s an affordable and easy way to connect your home and control it all with one app.

2 The Viral Leggings Everyone Can’t Stop Buying JGS 1995 High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $10 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings have become a viral sensation thanks to the included backside push-up feature. The textured leggings are perfect for lounging around the house, working out, or running errands. They have four-way stretch and are completely opaque so you can feel comfortable wearing them to yoga class. They’re lightweight, wick moisture, and come in 35 colors and patterns including tie-dye options. And the price is hard to beat.

3 A Desktop Ring Light For Recording Videos Anywhere CoutureBridal Desktop Selfie Ring Light Amazon $19 See On Amazon Look your best in your next viral video with this desktop ring light that doubles as a tripod to hold your phone. Customize the lighting to your preference by choosing among 10 brightness levels, a dimmer, and three modes: white, warm yellow, and warm white. It’s powered by a USB cable, so it’s easy to use anywhere, and the ring light is completely adjustable to catch a variety of angles. The remote-controlled shutter is perfect for recording your next TikTok dance.

4 This Cheap Milk Frother For Making Lattes At Home Zulay Milk Frother Amazon $13 See On Amazon Don’t waste tons of money on Starbucks — learn to be your own barista with this electric milk frother. Now you can make custom, TikTok-worthy lattes right at home. Just stick the steel whisk into your favorite coffee, matcha, or protein drink, and turn it on. The spinning whisk creates rich, creamy foam from milk or a milk substitute in just a few seconds. To clean it, just rinse it in hot water and let it dry. This one has nearly 7,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating from customers.

5 A Personal Blender For Smoothies On The Go Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $20 See On Amazon The internet cannot get enough of this convenient (and super affordable) personal blender that makes it easier to enjoy affordable smoothies, even when you’re on the go. Mix all your smoothie fixings in the convenient, BPA-free sports bottle. It attaches to a small blender motor to mix everything up and then it’s ready to grab and go, thanks to its 14-ounce personal to-go cup with a lid that is conveniently dishwasher-safe. The blender has sharp, stainless steel blades that crush ice, plus it’s earned more than 17,000 reviews.

6 This 10-Pack Of Motion-Sensor Lights For Just $22 URPOWER Motion Sensor Lights (10-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon TikTok loves these renter-friendly and well-priced slim lights that you can stick anywhere in your home. They have a convenient magnetic back, as well as an adhesive option, so you can stick them in the hallways, on the stairs, or in a closet for a little extra light. Plus, the lights are motion-activated — and cost hundreds less than you’d spend with professionals. In motion-activated mode, they can last up to two months. One reviewer cited, “I have a long hallway to a bathroom that does have overhead lights. But there are several switches and a couple of plates- I got sick of fuddling for switches in the dark. I installed one at the bottom corner of the hallway and it works perfectly. Every time I walk by at night they turn on without fail.”

7 The Night Light That Projects The Moon And Stars Luckkid Baby Night Light Moon Star Projector Amazon $16 See On Amazon Kids and adults alike are over the moon about this nighttime sky projector. Turn it on and watch as it projects stars and moons onto your ceiling or wall. It’s a soft light, perfect for falling asleep or just relaxing and it has nine different lighting effects that can be controlled with the buttons on the device. It’s earned more than 11,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating.

8 A Mini Bag Sealer To Keep Snacks Amazingly Fresh EZCO Mini Bag Sealer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Snackers are obsessed with this amazing $15 find: a mini bag sealer. It will keep your opened snack bags fresher, longer. The small, battery-powered vacuum sealer heats up in three to five seconds and is then ready to seal the bag's opening. It keeps moisture and air out so food stays fresh, plus it has a convenient hook to hang it up when you're not using it. It comes in three colors and takes two AA batteries, which are included.

9 The Door Opener That Eases Your Worries About Germs Sweetums Signatures Non-Touch Door Opener (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon This door opener is a multi-tool that makes it easy to open and close doors without having to touch them. Stay away from germs at the gas station or at checkout with the built-in stylus that can be used to push buttons or sign screens for payment. It attaches to your keychain so you can always keep it by your side. Each order comes with four touchless keychain tools to share with the family or keep on multiple sets of keys.

10 A Suction Cup Shower Mirror That Won’t Fog Up HoneyBull Shower Mirror Amazon $20 See On Amazon Avoid the mess of shaving in the sink and add this mirror to your shower. It won’t fog up and even has a built-in hook to hold your razor and allow it to dry. It’s easy to install — just attach the large suction cup to the wall of your shower and you’re ready to go. It’s made of durable plastic, has a 360-degree swivel, and is compact and lays flat so you can take it with you while you travel. It’s available in black and white.

11 The Portable Door Lock For Safety On Your Next Adventure AceMining Portable Door Lock Amazon $15 See On Amazon This portable door lock adds an extra level of safety to any door — anywhere, which makes it an inexpensive, must-have travel accessory. Use it while staying in a hotel or alone at home. The upgraded design fits most doors and adds an additional lock to protect you. It's easy to install — you don't need any tools or additional materials. One reviewer noted, “I bought this portable lock for my daughters who like to travel all over the world. It is easy to use and gives the comfort of being safe. I recommend this item to anyone who needs privacy and safety wherever they are.”

12 A Wireless Charging Dock For Your Phone And Watch iSeneo Store Wireless Charger Amazon $17 See On Amazon Gen Z and Millennials disagree about plenty, but both generations agree that a good charging station is life-changing. That’s why they’re obsessed with this $17 wireless charger that can simultaneously power up your phone and Apple watch. It even doubles as a charger for your Airpods. The best part? It's all wireless — just set your devices down and watch them charge quickly. It can even power up devices through cases and keeps them neatly organized by your bed or desk.

13 A 4-Piece Wine Kit For Opening And Enjoying Vino Tyzine Wine Cork Remover (4 Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This wine cork remover pack makes the perfect gift for a fellow wine enthusiast. It comes with everything you need to open and enjoy your favorite bottle, including a foil cutter, corkscrew, aerator oiler, and vacuum stopper. This high-quality set is affordable and compact enough to take with you anywhere. It’s compatible with most wine bottles and removes the cork without damaging it or leaving behind debris. The aerator optimizes your wine’s flavors and the vacuum stopper keeps it delicious until your next glass.

14 This Shower Head That Filters Water Nosame Shower Head Amazon $20 See On Amazon Did you know that unfiltered water contains an abundance of minerals that can create buildup and residue on your skin and hair? As seen on #CleanTok, this filtered shower head removes impurities from your water to make every day a spa day. It has a multi-layer filtration system that removes excess minerals and softens hard water, as well as three pressure modes: rainfall, massage, and jetting. It attaches to most standard showers and comes in a variety of colors to match your bathroom.

15 A Cable Management Box To Hide All Of Your Cords D-Line Cable Management Box Amazon $17 See On Amazon TikTokers are crossing home projects off their list, and this cable management box has become the go-to tool for solving clutter woes. This box can fit a standard six to 12-outlet power strip. It has three access points: one on either of the short sides of the box, as well as one at the top. Plug everything into your power strip and shut the lid to conceal the mess — an inexpensive solution to the gaggle of cords in your home. It has a convenient flip door on the top so that you can access your cords when you need them without disassembling the box. It’s available in two colors — white and black — and there’s a desktop option that includes a stand for your tablet or other devices.

16 An Inexpensive Mascara That Adds Sky-High Length Maybelline Sky High Washable Mascara Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re looking for volumizing mascara that will make your eyes pop on camera — you’ll love this inexpensive option from Maybelline that’s scored more than 24,000 reviews. It comes with a flexible brush that bends to add volume and length to each lash and is made with bamboo extract for a highly pigmented color that won’t weigh them down. It’s available in washable and waterproof options, as well as black and brownish-black.

17 This Laptop Stand With A Spot For Your Phone LifeLong Store Laptop Stand Amazon $15 See On Amazon Scrolling TikTok while you’re on a Zoom call? We’ve all been there and this laptop stand helps you do a better job of disguising it. It can adjust to countless angles and heights, so you can work from the couch, bed, or on the back patio, more comfortably. It holds laptops that measure up to 17-inches wide — plus folds flat so it's easy to store and transport. It even has slats in the design to allow heat from your laptop to escape, keeping your battery cool.

18 An Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask For Soft Feet Aliver Foot Peel Mask (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Pamper yourself at home with this cult-favorite foot mask, which boasts more than 20,000 reviews and gets rid of dry skin on your feet. They’re made with exfoliating plant extracts and soothing lavender to treat dry and callused feet while offering a pleasant spa-like scent. Just slip your foot into one of the moisturizing booties, wear them for an hour, and wait a few days to allow the natural ingredients to do their work, gently exfoliating and renewing your skin.

19 This Remote-Controllable LED Rope Light Ambaret LED Rope Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon These color-changing lights are over 40 feet long and can be remotely controlled, synced with music, and put on a timer to save money. Choose from more than 20 million color variations and dim the brightness to your exact specifications. Just plug them in and select from the remote. They have self-adhesive tape that makes it easy to install them anywhere you want a party atmosphere.

20 A Cleverly Designed Salad Container With A Thrifty Price Bentgo Lunch Container Amazon $15 See On Amazon This salad lunch container just makes sense so it’s no wonder it has become a viral sensation. It keeps your salad from getting soggy thanks to its clever design with separate sections for each ingredient of your salad. The bottom compartment holds your salad of choice while the top compartment cradles toppings and dressing. The leakproof design keeps your food fresh without any spillage. Plus, it's BPA-free and can go in the microwave and dishwasher.

21 The Gentle Facial Wash That Went Viral On TikTok CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser (16 Oz) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This affordable everyday face wash has a cult following, with more than 48,000 reviews — many of which credit TikTok with discovering it. One reviewer noted, “Tiktok made me buy it. Will most definitely be repurchasing! It’s moisturizing and leaves my top layer of skin looking and feeling smooth.” This creamy, non-foaming cleanser is packed with ceramides, which help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier. It’s tough on dirt, oil, and makeup, but gentle and moisturizing enough to keep your face feeling hydrated and never greasy. It’s also safe for sensitive skin. Best of all? It’s only $12.

22 A Face Serum That Helps Lock In Moisture The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 (1 Oz) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Hyaluronic acid is a top skincare trend for its ability to moisturizing skin. This serum is also packed with Vitamin B5, which also increases hydration. Some reviewers describe the texture as sticky and suggest using two or three drops a day to help your skin retain moisture. One reviewer noted, “All of my face is smoother, acne more under control, products go on smoother and I need less of them as well. My skin tone is more even, less reddish pink from current and past acne.”

23 This Vegan Lip Gloss Made With Coconut Oil Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy (0.35 Oz) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Rescue sunburnt or chapped lips with this vegan, organic lip gloss that looks and feels incredible — and is a steal of a deal. It’s made with coconut oil, Vitamin E, and shea butter that hydrates and nourishes your lips. It goes on like lip gloss and has a similar shine, however it is flavored and smooth like a chapstick. It’s safe for sensitive skin and made without any parabens, silicone, or phthalates. It’s available in clear or tinted glosses.

24 An Affordable Exfoliating Spa Treatment At Home Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Scrub (10 Oz) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Reveal your healthier skin after a few at-home spa sessions using this brown sugar body scrub. It can help clear scars, stretch marks, calluses, and even acne. It’s a 100% natural formula that exfoliates and moisturizes simultaneously to reveal clearer skin. You can use it on your face and body and works wonders before waxing or shaving. It’s earned more than 5,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. Plus you get 10 ounces for just $15 — much less than a trip to the spa.

25 A Full Coverage Powder Foundation For $12 L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24 Hour Foundation Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you want a full coverage foundation that won’t look caked on, this waterproof powder is for you — and the $12 price tag isn’t too bad either. It has a weightless texture that covers like liquid foundation yet mattifies and stays breathable for up to 24 hours. It stays put while you sweat and won’t transfer to your clothes. If you have oily skin, this foundation is for you — it controls shine and has a blurring effect to create an even-looking complexion. It’s available in 16 shades that look natural and beautiful.

26 This Volcanic Rock Face Roller That Absorbs Oil Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you want to keep your skin and makeup looking flawless all day long, this low-price oil-absorbing face roller is for you. The roller is made of volcanic stone, which soaks up oil without messing with your foundation. Roll it on your face to eliminate shine. It works similarly to blotting paper, however, it’s less wasteful since it can be reused. Just wash the stone with a gentle cleanser and air dry it before putting the lid back on. Keep it in your purse for on-the-go touch-ups or while traveling. Many reviewers credited TikTok for introducing them to this revolutionary, yet reasonably priced product. “This rolling device is like pure magic. Or voodoo?! You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again!”

27 This Shaving Powder For Men That Went Viral Softsheen-Carson Magic Shaving Powder (4.5 Oz) Amazon $2 See On Amazon This shaving powder is designed to make it quick and easy for men to shave without a razor. The product went viral on TikTok with more than 52 million views and has since earned more than 28,000 reviews on Amazon — in part because of its incredibly low price of just $1. The 4.5-ounce container works in just four minutes and eliminates hair for up to four days. It’s available in four different formulas: skin conditioning, with fragrance, regular, or extra strength.

28 A Set Of Exfoliating Towels Perfect For Smooth Skin Exfoliating Towel (8-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These exfoliating washcloths exfoliate skin to make it soft and smooth and come in a pack of eight. After soaking in a warm bath, gently scrub your skin to remove dirt and dead skin — reviewers say the cloths may be too abrasive for your face, but are perfect for the body.

29 The Shower-Proof Case For Your Phone Spread Pixie Dust Store Shower Phone Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you use shower time to recharge for the day ahead, you’ll love this waterproof wall mount that holds your phone so you can keep scrolling while you relax in the shower. The flexible touch screen window is waterproof and won’t fog up, plus it’s designed to offer HD perspective. It is easy to install and provides 360-degrees of water protection. One reviewer noted, “Super easy install and has held up through daily hot showers. I have a ceramic tile shower and it adheres to the wall without issue. I’ll be purchasing one for every shower in my home.”

30 A Digital Alarm Clock With A Cool Mirrored Background Miowachi Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $19 See On Amazon Style meets function with this digital clock that has a mirrored background and large LED numbers. You can read the clock from several feet away, plus it has three adjustable brightness levels. The snooze button can be set anywhere from five to 60 minutes if you want to get a little more rest and it features two USB ports so you can charge your phone or other devices while you sleep.

31 An Essential Oil Diffuser For Your Car’s Cup Holder One Fire Store Car Diffuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Diffuse essential oils in your car to keep you calm in traffic with this mini USB diffuser. It’s lightweight and about the size of a small coffee, so it fits perfectly into your cup holder. It’s powered by a USB cable and has two modes: intermittent and continuous. All of the buttons are on the top, making it easy and safe to operate. One reviewer noted, “I used this diffuser for a 16-hour road trip (8 hours each way). I would say it lasts about 3 hours until you have to refill the reservoir again. It worked seamlessly, fit perfectly in my cup holder, diffused plenty of mist but not an overwhelming amount.”

32 A Phone Lanyard For Shooting TikTok Videos Doormoon Phone Lanyard Tether With Patch Amazon $10 See On Amazon Hang onto your phone — securely — and experience fewer drops with this universal phone lanyard. Take it on your next adventure and get the best shots without worrying about losing your device. This lanyard has a coiled chain that tethers your phone to whatever you want — with a clip that attaches to your backpack or belt loop. The adhesive tether secures to any phone or case so installation is a breeze.

33 This Jar Opener Set That Opens Any Size Jar Meyuewal Jar Opener Amazon $10 See On Amazon Open jars more easily with this multitasking jar opener set, which serves five unique functions — and is just $10. The tool comes with a bottle opener, bottle twist off, can opener, seal release, and soda can opener, and the jar opener itself has four different size openings to crack open even the most difficult jars. One reviewer cited, “These tools are lifesavers. Out with the old ways, silicone sheets, hot water, killing my hand...no more! Much sturdier than I thought it would be. They are also bigger than I thought, but they still fit in my utensil drawer. Now I can open jars and bottles with ease.”

34 These Silicone Covers That Stretch Over Any Container True Nature Silicone Food Covers (12-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re trying to eliminate single-use plastic, these silicone lids are versatile and convenient. They stretch over jars, cups, bowls, or other containers so you can stop searching for matching lids. These BPA-free lids, which come 12 in a pack, are safe to wash in the dishwasher or heat up in the microwave. They create an air-tight seal over your leftovers and are reusable.

35 The Hair Coils That Won’t Damage Your Locks Kitsch Mega Hair Coil Set (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon #HairTok is a place to share resources for how to make your hair healthier and grow faster. One of the big tips TikTokers share is to avoid typical hair ties that can cause damage to your hair. These hair coils are the perfect solution. They're made of smooth plastic spirals that prevent tangling and breakage. This four-pack is affordable and the ties are waterproof. If they get stretched out, just heat them with your blow dryer and they shrink back to their original size.

36 This LED Light Bulb With An Epic 3D Firework Display FEIT Infinity 3D Fireworks Effect Light Bulb Amazon $16 See On Amazon It’s no surprise that this amazing light bulb with a fireworks effect is gaining popularity thanks to TikTok. The visually stunning LED bulbs are perfect for adding color and mood lighting to any room or outdoor space. The vintage-shaped bulb displays a 3D firework effect inside the bulb and lasts for up to 10,000 hours. It won’t overheat and can be used outdoors or in damp locations. One reviewer noted, “This is a very cool mood light. It is not meant to really brighten a room, however, it looks exactly like the picture when turned on. When off, it’s a cool Silver color.”

37 A Bluetooth Speaker For Singing In The Shower SoundBot Waterproof Bluetooth 3.0 Speaker Amazon $15 See On Amazon Listen to your favorite music anywhere — including while you’re taking a shower or bath — with this water-resistant shower speaker. It connects to Bluetooth to play music from your favorite device and attaches to shower walls with a large suction cup. All of the buttons are on the front and clearly marked, including one for answering phone calls. It comes in six colors and has more than 12,000 reviews.

38 The Waterproof Trash Can For Your Car Knodel Car Trash Can Amazon $10 See On Amazon This affordable trash can makes it easier to keep your car tidy. For just $10, you get this waterproof 2-gallon trash can that can be hung on your headrest with an adjustable strap. It has two mesh pockets and one with a zipper for additional storage. Plus, the waterproof lining is also insulated so it doubles as a cooler or lunchbox. It can be fixed in the backseat, front seat, or even between seats to make it easy to toss trash while you’re on the road. It’s also available in a larger size and .

39 An Elastic Band Remover That Won’t Cut Your Hair Teenitor Ponytail Remover (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon TikTok may have you trying new hairstyles, but those small plastic hair bands are so difficult to remove. This nifty elastic band remover quickly snips the band without catching your hair. It has a stick-and-hook design featuring a stainless steel blade that makes the process a breeze. It’s just $5 and eliminates the possibility of pulling or ripping out your hair. This pack of three is a must-have for moms, little kids, and anyone looking to switch up their looks.

40 This Makeup Storage Set To Keep Brushes Looking New LORMAY Makeup Brush Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon This silicone organizer and brush cleaning mat are gaining popularity for their affordability and functionality. This two-piece set features a wall-mounted silicone makeup brush organizer that allows your brushes to air dry between uses — keeping them clean and fluffy. The cleaning mad features a variety of raised grooves where you can gently clean brushes from makeup residue. This set frees up space on your counters and ensures you stay on top of taking care of your brushes. The set comes in three colors: mint, black, and pink.

41 These Silicone Ice Trays That Make 74 Cubes TGJOR Ice Cube Trays (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These silicone ice trays, which come in a pack of two, can make up to 74 cubes of ice at a time and for just $11. The high-quality silicone makes it easy to remove ice cubes from the trays — which are safe in the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher. They have a non-stick surface that makes them easy to clean, look beautiful in glasses, and save space in your freezer. Use them to craft homemade cocktails or fill the trays with your favorite drink to avoid watering down your beverage.

42 A Stylish Pair Of Blue-Light Blocking Glasses Feirdio Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Protect your eyes while you’re scrolling #FYP with these lightweight blue-light-blocking glasses. As their name suggests, they block blue light from tech devices and can prevent eye strain and headaches in the process. They come in packs of two with a number of color options like black, transparent, beige, and pink. They’ve earned more than 28,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.