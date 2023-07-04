One of the best things about summer is the fresh fruit that’s in season, like cherries, peaches, and most importantly, strawberries. Nothing beats a good old ice cream sandwich on a hot day, though, but what if you could combine the two for the ultimate summer snack? Well, thanks to a popular new TikTok recipe, now you can — sort of. The viral chocolate-covered strawberry bites taking over the FYP are sure to keep you cool and refreshed through any heat wave, and the best part is, they’re so easy to make.

The deliciously sweet snack began trending on the app in late May just in time for the warm weather, and now that it’s officially summer, there’s never been a better time to try it for yourself. The strawberry bites only require three simple ingredients — strawberries, yogurt, and melted chocolate — for a frozen treat that rivals your favorite ice cream bar, and you don’t even need a Ninja Creami to make it. It’s unclear who first introduced the recipe to the FYP, but clearly, the dessert has made its mark on #FoodTok and beyond, because the hashtag #strawberrybites has been viewed over 71 million times as of June 28.

Unsurprisingly, reviews of the trending treat have been overwhelmingly positive. After all, how can you go wrong with chocolate and strawberries? User @skylar_toth admitted that they thought the dessert was overrated at first, but after testing a batch for themself, the creator called it the “snack of the summer.” Meanwhile, @emiiyjade remarked the treat is “definitely worth the hype,” and @alainamichelleeee called the bites a “10/10.”

If you’re ready to see what the sweet flavor combo is all about, here’s how you can make the viral strawberry bites at home.

How To Make TikTok’s Strawberry Bites

According to this TikTok from @elysian.living, the first thing you’ll need to do is chop your strawberries into fine pieces (after you wash them, of course). Once you’ve done that, put the fruity pieces in a bowl, and add your favorite Greek yogurt on top. Then, mix the two ingredients together until the berries are fully covered in yogurt. You can also add a hint of honey if you’d like for added sweetness.

Next, scoop a spoonful of the mixture out of the bowl and place each helping onto a tray or into a container. Store the batch in the freezer until frozen, and when they’re good to go, you can either melt a few chocolate bars or use chocolate syrup to cover the bites. Put the freshly covered bites back in the freezer one more time, and enjoy.

If you want your dessert to have even more crunchy goodness, you can also add granola to the strawberry and yogurt mixture, per @purely_elizabeth.

Dipping a strawberry in chocolate is great and all, but once you try this trending strawberry bites recipe, there’s no going back. Happy summer snacking, y’all.