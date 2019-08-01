In this July 7 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in friendly and innovative Aquarius today, keeping us in the mood to connect with friends and those within our network or community. Though with the Moon brushing up against the Sun in tenderhearted Cancer in the late morning, we're reminded to try and be objective and not to take things too personally when dealing with difficulties with others.

Meanwhile, the Moon spends the day Void-of-Course (aka the period of time when the Moon is transitioning between signs), which means the day is best used for relaxing and taking a time out rather than working hard. For those of us that need or have to work, this also a time that's best used for handling things that are already on our plates instead of beginning anything new, especially with communicative Mercury still retrograde in go-with-the-flow Cancer.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Today's a good day to connect with your peeps, particularly if you're in need of a pick-me-up or some camaraderie. Too, in what ways can you give back to your community? Offer what you can.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're focused on your goals but be mindful about what you give your attention to, as not everything or everyone is worth it. You don't need to fight for anyone else's validation or approval right now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

An opportunity could present itself today. Though before you jump on anything, consider if it's really worth it for you. You don't have to say yes to everything that comes your way. Think it through.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're craving some closeness and attention now, but take care that you're not settling to get it from just anybody. Be discerning with your heart and your energy. Remember how much you have to offer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Partnership is the focus today, and you're called to team up with others, even if it makes you feel vulnerable to do so. You could use a helping hand. On the flip side, look at where you can be of help to someone else.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As you tackle your to-do list and work on helping others, make sure that taking care of your health and well-being is also on the list. Remember, you don't have to be a superhero. Just do the best you can.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your creative juices are flowing today, making it a good time to finish up a creative project or follow through on something you've been working on. Too, make sure to make some time for fun. You deserve.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Home and family are the focus today, as you could be in need of support from your loved ones, or they could need support from you. Get your emotional nourishment. Your spirits could use a boost.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're never short on words and opinions, but today, it may be best to be more thoughtful about what you say and who you're saying it to. If feeling restless, try to channel the energy into something productive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You value your ability to hold your own, but today, you're reminded that the people and relationships in your life are valuable, too. Give thanks for the people that have shown up for you. You can't always go it alone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's all about you and what you're feeling today, and if you're feeling rundown, now's the time to pamper yourself. It's also a good time to let others know what you need. Prioritize yourself and your day.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling more tired or down than usual, which is a good sign that you need a timeout. Seek out the things that inspire and uplift you as that's where your treasure is today. You don't have to be "on."