Super Bowl LV is here to bring excitement, suspense, pride, shock, snacks, and cinematic commercials as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go head to head with the Kansas City Chiefs. But if you're the president of your local Tom Brady fan club, you know that the day after the Super Bowl is just as big of a game day. Because the day after the Super Bowl is when the Tom Brady memes roll in on social media.

On Feb. 7, Brady's 10th Super Bowl, we'll cheer, we'll cry, we'll yell, we'll hold our breath, and then we can finally laugh because the internet never fails when it comes to tweets, GIFs, and memes. Whether you're here for the memes because you're hoping they make you feel even better about your team, or you're here because you love Brady so much that four hours of live coverage isn't nearly enough for you, we can revel together is the unifying effect of a good internet meme.

If you're ready for all of Brady's quirks and charms to live on in .jpeg and GIF, eternally, here's collection of memes that will easily live on until the next game.

1 Maybe as a New England fan you can relate — or maybe you have friends who can and you want to subtweet them. Either way, this one's a winner.

2 You don't need to be a Brady fan —or even have an air fryer — to be questioning your life choices right now.

3 Another for your friends in Boston who are hurting right now.

4 What is time these days, anyway?

5 If your Patriots followers haven't fully blocked you on all platforms by now, here's another to start some drama with them.

6 If you're a Chiefs fan who's tired of the Bucs fans gloating in the second quarter, fill their feeds with some simple math.

More to come...