9 Trader Joe's Items That Will Simplify Your Thanksgiving Dinner

Your heart is racing. You've broken out in a cold sweat. Your hands are trembling. Your entire life flashes before your eyes in but a moment. I'm not talking about a near-death experience. I'm talking about hosting Thanksgiving dinner for the first time — which is pretty much the same thing, when you think about it. Take some advice from this gal who has burned many a-dinners, and add to your grocery shopping list these 11 Trader Joe's items you need at the Thanksgiving table this year.
For years, Trader Joe's has come to the rescue for people from all walks of life who have one thing in common: they can't cook to save their lives. With all kinds of delicious frozen meals, ready-to-eat (and simply amazing) desserts, and the cheapest booze you can find, Trader Joe's is the place to shop this turkey day, especially if you're responsible for feeding everyone.
There is no fear quite like that of preparing Thanksgiving dinner for the first time. I did it myself when my partner and I moved into our first home together. I figured that if nothing else, since it was just the two of us, we were the only ones I might accidentally poison with my homemade gravy, and not some unsuspecting second cousin or grandma. (Silver linings!)
If you're no Martha Stewart in the kitchen and could use a little help this holiday (couldn't we all?), stop by your neighborhood TJ's and grab these items.