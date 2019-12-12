13 Peppermint Items At Trader Joe's To Grab Before They're Gone

If there’s one thing that says “HAPPY HOLIDAYS” loudly and with no discretion, it’s Trader Joe's peppermint products. You know, the ones that include the decidedly-more-seasonal sister of the year-round “regular” mint. If you’re looking to up your baked goods game or just want to indulge your tastebuds in as many seasonal flavors as possible, there is a Trader Joe’s peppermint product for you.

Despite what its pungency might suggest, some studies have found peppermint can help relieve stress and tension, something much needed during the holiday season. A 2009 study on the effects of peppermint published in the North American Journal of Psychology found, “Both cinnamon and peppermint [odor] administration led to increased ratings of alertness, decreased temporal demand, and decreased frustration” over the course of their research. Additionally, researchers found that peppermint scent, in particular, helped reduced both anxiety and fatigue. In other words, keeping some good-smelling peppermint treats in your home this month may be a treat for both your mind and your mouth.

If you want to get in the festive mood ASAP, here are 13 Trader Joe’s Peppermint Products that will do just the trick. So, if you’re not fully ready to be doused in holiday cheer, proceed with peppermint caution.

1 Candy Cane Joe-Joe's Amazon Don’t want to commit to a Joe-Joe completely covered in chocolate? OK, I guess. You can also get your chocolate and peppermint cookie fix with Trader Joe’s Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s. It takes your traditional Joe-Joe and spruces it up with some peppermint-flavored creme in the middle.

2 Candy Cane Joe Joe's Ice Cream Trader Joe's Why choose between ice cream and cookies when science has merged the two in such glorious, delicious ways? Per Trader Joe’s Fearless Flyer, the Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s Ice Cream “harmonizes cool peppermint and vanilla ice creams, punctuated by dreamy fudge swirls and chunks of Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s Cookies,” which is mostly an elaborate way to say “it’s good.”

3 Peppermint Hot Chocolate Trader Joe's Trader Joe’s Peppermint Hot Chocolate is what your cozy, winter evenings crave. In addition to the chocolate and peppermint flavors, the mix has milk powder that makes your drink creamy whether you use milk or hot water.

4 Cocoa Peppermint Almond Creamer Instagram/@TraderJoesObsessed I can attest to the deliciousness that is this creamer. If you’re looking to add a little bit of holiday cheer to your morning cup of coffee, this will turn your regular old brew into a make-shift peppermint mocha.

5 Chocolate Peppermint Almond Beverage Amazon If you’re looking for something less rich than a creamer but still want that cocoa and peppermint goodness, Trader Joe’s also sells Chocolate Peppermint Almond Beverage. Instagram foodie @TraderJoesObsessed captured it above in all its chocolate and peppermint glory. The creamer would be a great addition to a boozy milkshake or a buck wild, but seasonally appropriate, substitute for cereal milk.

6 Candy Cane Green Tea Amazon Even if coffee isn’t your thing, you don’t have to miss out on the peppermint beverage hubbub. Available on Amazon, the tea combines peppermint, vanilla and cinnamon. It’s also decaffeinated, making it perfect for sipping in bed.

7 Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix Trader Joe's If there was a Peppermint Mocha equivalent to a Pumpkin Loaf, it would be Trader Joe’s Chocolate Peppermint Loaf Mix. As Trader Joe’s Fearless Flyer describes, the mix “bakes up rich, moist, and deeply chocolatey, with just the right amount of mint flavor.” They recommend serving it with whipped cream or ice cream for an extra level of deliciousness.

8 Mini Peppermint Meringues Instagram/@traderjoesobsessed These bite-sized meringue cookies are what stale, diner-offered buttermints fear. They’re light and airy while still flavorful. Also, the serving size is 11, which feels like a gift in and of itself.

9 Peppermint Bark Trader Joe’s bark combines white chocolate, dark chocolate, and peppermint pieces all into one, glorious mix. Bring it to a holiday party. You won’t even have to lie and say it’s homemade because the bark is that good.

10 Peppermint Pretzel Slims Amazon If you’re looking for something salty and sweet, Trader Joe’s Peppermint Pretzel Slims will be the salve you seek. Coated in a layer of creamy white chocolate and topped with peppermint pieces, they’re the sweet and savory treat your winter needs.

11 Peppermint Bark Popcorn Amazon Another sweet and savory combo, Trader Joe’s Peppermint Bark Popcorn will be your go-to holiday movie snack.

12 Peppermint Flavored Mini Ice Cream Cones Trader Joe's Trader Joe’s Hold The Cone! Peppermint Ice Cream Cones prove that ice cream is a year-round treat. Filled with peppermint ice cream, this cone is dipped in a semi-sweet chocolatey coating, which Trader Joe’s accurately called “an ideal partner to this treat’s minty profile.”