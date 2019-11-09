It's time to brave the anarchy that is the Trader Joe's parking lot during the holiday season, y'all, because some of the bounty has already arrived. If you're a true TJ's stan, you already know that the store goes ham on seasonal products — my blood is about 90% pumpkin right now because of it — and though November has barely asserted itself on the Gregorian calendar, holiday products have already hit Trader Joe's. At the very least, a few of them have — a luckily, they all happen to be fan favorites.

While we can likely soon expect TJ's shelves to be groaning with the likes of cauliflower stuffing, hasselback potatoes, and eggnog greek yogurt (a gift from the gods; FIGHT ME), right now the offerings are fairly humble — at least, but TJ's usual holiday standards. But that doesn't mean these aren't worth getting in line for, especially since TJ's faves have a tendency to fly off the shelves. Here's a list of 11 holiday items that you can already buy — bearing in mind that TJ's all stock themselves a little differently, so you might have even more to score if you head in now.

Chocolate Advent Calendars

Emma Lord/Bustle

We already know that Trader Joe's is expected to bring back its advent calendar for dogs and launch a brand new advent calendar for cats this year, but in the meantime, the good old-fashioned advent calendars for humans have already arrived in a bunch of different festive holiday designs. Each of them comes with 24 little pieces of chocolate to count December down.

Candy Cane Joe-Joe's

Emma Lord/Bustle

Trader Joe's equivalent to Oreos is nothing if not versatile. Only a hot second ago you were enjoying Pumpkin Joe-Joe's, and already they've flown the autumnal coop for their more wintry, festive Candy Cane version. Peppermint Bark Oreos better watch their backs.

Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Joe-Joe's

Emma Lord/Bustle

If you were thinking to yourself, "If only someone took a Candy Cane Joe-Joe and made it extremely fancy," then your wish has already come true. Also returning this year are the extremely extra version of Joe-Joe's that come smothered in dark chocolate, carrying on with Trader Joe's time-honored tradition of taking a thing that is objectively delicious and then improving it by putting more chocolate on it.

Nantucket Style Cranberry Pie

Emma Lord/Bustle

What I appreciate most about this pie is that it looks like you put a whole ton of work into it when, in fact, you stuck it in the oven and pulled it back out. This returning fave is perfect for Friendsgiving, Thanksgiving, and pretty much any winter holiday you can close your eyes and throw a dart on the calendar for. Just make sure to stock up ice cream.

Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Cremes

Emma Lord/Bustle

Fans of all things peppermint will be tickled to find that their needs are definitely being prioritized in this year's holiday bounty — not only do we already have the majesty of the Candy Cane Joe-Joe's, but we have these Peppermint Cremes. Perfect for Christmas tea, an afternoon treat, or, if I am being honest with myself and my life choices, breakfast.

Marzipanstollen

Emma Lord/Bustle

New to TJ's this year are these mini Marzipanstollen, a fruit and nut bread with lemon and orange flavoring that comes topped with marzipan filling. They're a holiday tradition in Germany, and more often sold as larger cakes, but if you're not sure if you're ready to take the plunge then TJ's has this little version — perfect for sampling, and also the ideal size for a stocking stuffer.

Candy Cane Joe Joe's Ice Cream

Trader Joe's Candy Cane Joe Joe's Ice Cream is all your favorite holiday flavors in one! Candy canes, candy canes, and guess what? Even more candy canes. If you're looking for an acceptable way to ingest as many candy canes as possible this holiday, this $2.99 pint of candy cane ice cream is for you.

Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix

Trader Joe’s new Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix is basically a Starbucks’ Peppermint Mocha in a cake. If you’re looking for a way to drink your chocolate peppermint and eat it too, this $2.99 baking mix will do just the trick.

Maple Pecan Cookie & Baking Mix

Want to include a more unexpected cookie to your yearly treat exchange? Give the Maple Pecan Cookie & Baking Mix from Trader Joe’s a try. If you want to go all out, Trader Joe’s recommends serving them with Super Premium French Vanilla Ice Cream.

Candle Tin Trio

Trader Joe’s Candle Tin Trio is the Christmas scent combo your nose and heart seek. The seasonal candle bundle — which includes Cranberry Pine, Fresh Currant, and Nutmeg — will warm your home with holiday scents for $7.99.

Trio of Cookie Baking Mixes

If you can’t choose between which cookie to make this holiday season, Trader Joe’s Trio of Cookie Baking Mixes has you covered. The three-pack comes with mixes for Toffee Oat, Cinnadoodle, and Triple Chocolate cookies for just $8.99.

Again, this isn't an exhaustive list, because stock varies by store. That said, if you do happen to venture out, may the TJ's parking lot gods be ever in your favor.

Mia Mercado has contributed to this article.