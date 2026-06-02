Uber Just Made It Easier To Plan A Vacation

When planning a girls’ trip, the last thing you want to think about is logistics. Sure, you’re the planner friend of the group and have a knack for keeping track of travel details, but wouldn’t you much rather focus on packing your ‘fits and curating the perfect vacation playlist?

Thankfully, Uber introduced new features just in time for summer, and they should make planning a breeze. While you may already use Uber mostly to catch rides or order food, the app has expanded to include all things travel too. Via a partnership with Expedia Group, users in the United States can now book a stay at nearly 700,000 properties in destinations around the globe through the app. Later this year, vacation rentals from Vrbo will be added too.

To use the new Hotels feature on Uber, tap the “Hotels” icon on the home screen, enter your travel destination, then scroll through the available listings. You can view the hotels in a list format or on a map to check what’s nearby, and you can refine your search to make sure it’s exactly what you want. Use filters like guest ratings, price, accessibility, or check off available amenities like “pools” or “spas” to see your options.

Imgorthand/E+/Getty Images

Finding a hotel is now as simple as calling a ride, and the booking confirmation will be stored right there in the Uber app so you don’t have to shuffle through your inbox when you get to the front desk. If you join Uber One (a $9.99/month subscription that offers savings on Uber and Uber Eats) you’ll see how many credits you earned via the hotel booking, which you can use toward future rides or orders. You’ll also receive a 20% discount on a rolling list of 10,000 hotels, plus 10% back in Uber One credits on all bookings.

As of June 1, you can access Travel Mode in the Uber app, which functions as a personal concierge. This feature guides you through busy airports so you can easily locate your connecting flights, offers curated recommendations for local hot spots — perfect for when you want to grab a drink in a new city — and it includes restaurant reviews from OpenTable so you can assess the vibe of a spot before showing up.

Forgot your toothbrush? You can even order “room service” through the app and have travel essentials delivered right to your hotel door. It’ll make for the most seamless vacay, so you can focus on your beachside brunch instead of managing your bookings.