Unbelievably Clever Things For Your Home That Have Near-Perfect Reviews

Does anyone know how we ever shopped without reading reviews first? Like, how did our grandparents purchase a coffee maker without seeing it on TikTok and scrolling through thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon? Lucky for us, we live in the day and age of shoppers reviewing literally everything, whether it’s a sponge or a vacuum cleaner.

Speaking of reviews, we have compiled a list of unbelievably clever things for your home that have a near-perfect rating from happy buyers. There’s a stainless steel odor-absorbing bar with more than 13,000 five-star ratings that’s basically magic and removes those lingering garlic and fish odors from your hands. Our list also includes the super popular non-slip velvet hangers that thousands of shopper swear by, and 38 other items they claim are “must-haves” and “the best invention ever” — read on to find out what you absolutely need in your life.

1 A Cold Brew Coffee Maker With Over 3,500 5-Star Reviews Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $17 See On Amazon Pour yourself a barista-style cup of cold brew using this coffee maker that’s a reviewer fave with a 4.6-star rating after over 6,000 reviews. The glass carafe has measurement markers for ease of use, a silicone base for stability and an airtight cap to ensure freshness. To use this cold brew coffee maker, just pour coarse ground coffee into the built-in mesh filter, add water, and refrigerate for up to 24 hours. You can also use the carafe to steep loose leaf tea to make a delicious cup of iced tea.

2 These Velvet Hangers That Thousands Of Shoppers Say Are The Best Out There Zober Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Save precious hanging space and streamline your closet with a set of these non-slip velvet hangers. They come highly recommended by thousands of shoppers who call them the best hangers they’ve used and say they’ll never go back to plastic hangers again. The soft velvet material helps grip your garments to prevent them from falling and the hangers’ thin profile allows for more clothing to fit on your closet rails. The set is available in seven colors.

3 A Wooden Tree Coat Rack That’s As Stylish As It Is Practical Zober Tree Coat Rack Amazon $28 See On Amazon Place this wooden tree coat rack in your entryway or bedroom for a stylish and practical way to hang up your clothes and accessories. The six-hook tree is sturdy and easy to assemble, takes up minimal space and is available in six colors to fit in with your home decor. The coat rack is also adjustable in height — you can use all or only some of the sections depending on whether it will be used by adults or kids.

4 A High-Pressure Shower Head One Reviewer Called “Hands Down The Best Purchase They’ve Ever Made” NOSAME Shower Head Amazon $18 See On Amazon Take your morning shower to the next level with this high-pressure shower head that has three spray settings and helps save up to 30% more water. It has a special filtration system that removes impurities and softens hard water, which is beneficial for both your skin and hair. The cool see-through design gives it a unique look, and the shower head can easily be attached to any standard shower hose.

5 These Airtight Food Storage Containers That’ll Make It Look Like You Hired A Professional Organizer Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Get rid of the half empty bags and boxes in your pantry and store staples in these airtight food storage containers instead. Not only will they keep your ingredients fresher for longer thanks to the locking lid mechanism, but they’ll save valuable space, help you declutter and they’ll make your pantry look like it was organized by a pro. The six-piece set includes chalk labels and markers and has thousands of near-perfect reviews that say you should definitely add it to your cart.

6 These Bamboo Drawer Dividers To Finally Tackle The Scary Mess That Is Your Utensil Drawer Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Clean out and organize your utensil drawer with these extendable bamboo drawer dividers that are a sure thing — they’ve garnered an overall 4.8-star rating from more than 5,500 shoppers. The dividers fit in all standard drawers and have a built-in spring that keeps them in place. They can be set up horizontally or vertically and the bamboo material is water-resistant and easy to keep clean, so all you need to do is wipe it down from time to time.

7 A Wireless Doorbell With Multiple Color, Chime & Volume Options SadoTech Wireless Doorbells (3-Piece Set) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Replace your old doorbell with this wireless one and customize its chime, color and volume level for less than $30. The set includes a doorbell and a receiver that you can plug in inside your home, and comes with a battery that lasts for up to three years. The receiver has up a 1,000-foot range and there is an option to purchase more than one. More than 25,000 people have given this wireless set a five-star rating based on how easy it is to set up, how well it works, and the fact that you can choose from over 50 chimes—including holiday tunes.

8 This Bidet Attachment That Gives You The Benefits Of A Bidet For Less Than $30 Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you thought you didn’t have the budget for a bidet, turns out you can purchase this $28 bidet attachment that hooks onto any standard toilet. It’s a fave with a 4.5-star rating after 17,000 reviews, and you can install it within minutes (tons of reviewers can confirm this) and operate it using the dial that controls water pressure. The attachment is made from plastic, so there’s no risk of it rusting.

9 These Wireless Motion Sensor Lights To Make Your Stairs Safer & Sleeker Brilliant Evolution Motion Sensor Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Install these wireless motion sensor lights on your stairs and don’t stumble in the dark again. They detect motion from up to 10 feet away and automatically turn off after 30 seconds to conserve energy. You can either attach them to your stair risers using screws or heavy duty adhesive tape, both of which are provided. The lights have impressive reviews, mainly because of how much light they give off without the need to turn on an overhead light.

10 A Mop & Broom Organizer To Help You Declutter Greenco Mop and Broom Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Get your mops and brooms off the floor and neatly place them in this wall organizer that’ll help you declutter your space. It features five holders for large tools and six hooks for smaller cleaning items, all of which have a tight grip so items stay in place. Attach the organizer to a wall or the inside of a closet or cabinet door using the provided screws.

11 These LED TV Backlight Strips That’ll Turn Your Living Room Into A Movie Theater Power Practical LED TV Backlight Amazon $25 See On Amazon Enhance your movie nights by installing these LED TV backlight strips to the back of your TV and instantly enjoy greater contrast and richer colors. The light strips can be cut down to size to fit your TV and are easy to attach using the provided adhesive tape. The backlight is USB powered and has in-line controls that allow you to control the brightness and choose from 10 different settings. Reviewers also love that you can change light colors and say it has truly improved their TV quality, so it’s no wonder they have a near-perfect rating after 11,000 reviews.

12 These Rug Corner Grippers So You Never Trip Over That Kitchen Runner Again StepNGrip Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re tired of tripping over that one rug over and over, get these rug corner grippers that will keep it in place. The grippers have a strong adhesive that attaches them to the floor without leaving any residue behind. The adhesive gel is renewable so you can lift the rug to clean underneath it and then lay it back down. Reviewers say they’ve had the grippers for months and they haven’t budged and keep corners from curling up.

13 These Flameless Candles That Have Over 17,000 Perfect Ratings Vinkor Flameless Candles (Set of 9) Amazon $23 See On Amazon With over 17,000 five-star reviews, these flameless candles are an Amazon favorite you’ll want to add for your home, too. The 10-piece set includes pillar candles in six different sizes and is available in ivory and burgundy colors. The candles are battery operated and come with a remote for ease of use. The remote has three automatic shut off options and you will love how realistic these “dancing flame” pillars are. You get all the glow and ambience of a candle without the dripping and fire hazard.

14 A Lazy Susan Turntable That’ll Be The Most Versatile Kitchen Accessory You Own Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $17 See On Amazon Organize your pantry, serve fancy charcuterie, or frost a cake using this bamboo lazy Susan turntable that’ll likely be the most versatile kitchen accessory you own. The 14-inch tray with an impressive 4.6-star rating spins 360-degrees and can be cleaned using warm soapy water. If you’re looking for a way to declutter your cabinets and shelves, this’ll help you do it — it’ll keep everything visible and easily accessible so you don’t have to rummage through countless items just to get to what you need.

15 This Extendable Bamboo Bath Tray For Ultimate Relaxation Homemaid Living Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $45 See On Amazon Make your bubble bath even more relaxing by propping up this extendable bamboo tray that one shopper said has a spot for “everything you need” — a glass of wine, a book, a candle and anything else to help you relax. The wood is water-resistant, the tray comes in four different stain colors and fits over any standard bathtub. It comes highly rated with an overall 4.6-star rating from more than 3,000 customers and would make a great gift for any bath lover out there.

16 A Craft Cocktail Shaker Set That Includes Everything You Need To Mix A Great Drink Mixology & Craft Cocktail Shaker Set (11-Piece Set) Amazon $31 See On Amazon Whether you’re an experienced mixologist or want to try your hand at making new drinks, this 11-piece cocktail shaker set comes with everything you need. It includes a stainless steel jigger, two tins and pourers, a muddler, bar spoon, tongs and three different strainers. The set looks sleek and stylish and is the perfect addition to your bar cart, and it also comes with recipe cards so you can make delicious cocktails to serve at your next party.

17 This UV Flashlight For An Easy Way To Spot Stains ANGRY ORANGE UV Flashlight Amazon $13 See On Amazon Use this UV flashlight to make stains glow in the dark. The ultraviolet blacklight works on multiple surfaces, including carpet, upholstery and mattresses, as well as hardwood floors and tile. Shoppers say they’re surprised at how well it works at detecting old stains, particularly dog and cat urine, so if you have a furry resident in your home, get this $13 flashlight, you won’t regret it.

18 A Shopping Bag Saver To Organize That Giant Pile Of Plastic Bags You’ve Accumulated Greenco Plastic Bag Saver Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep shopping bags out of sight, accessible and compactly organized using this clever plastic bag saver. The brushed stainless steel container has two extra-wide openings so you can quickly grab a bag when you need it and can either be placed on the floor or mounted on the wall inside a closet or cabinet. Thousands of people have given it near perfect reviews and love how simple it is to install, how many bags it fits and easily you can grab them.

19 These Tiered Pants Hangers To Increase Closet Space By 50% Zober 4-Tier Pants Hangers (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re working with a teeny-tiny closet, you know how important it is to maximize space, and these four-tier pants hangers do just that. They’ll give you up to 50% more closet space while keeping your garments neatly hung. Each hanger has rubber coated clips that have a tight grip without causing snagging or damage and work for not just pants but also skirts, shorts, dresses and more. With more than 5,000 close-to-perfect ratings, you know you can count on these hangers to help you declutter and get organized.

20 These Vacuum Storage Bags That’ll Give You Up To 80% More Storage Space SPACE MAX Vacuum Storage Bags (6-Piece Set) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Store away out-of-season clothes and bulky bedding in these vacuum storage bags that’ll give you up to 80% more storage space. The six-pack includes two large, two medium and two jumbo sized bags as well as a travel pump if you need to use the bags on the go. They have a triple seal turbo valve and a double zip seal to ensure they’re fully airtight and no air escapes and no moisture or pests get inside.

21 A Cable Management Box To Organize & Hide Unsightly Cables Cable Garden Cable Management Boxes (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Hide cables that clutter your desk and floor using these sleek cable management boxes that come with 16 clips to hold everything in place. The set includes three different sized boxes that are large enough to accommodate multiple chargers, cords and power strips. Not only do the boxes help clean up your space, they’ll also keep cables dust-free and protect kids and pets in your home.

22 A Digital Food Scale To Take The Guesswork Out Of Cooking Geekclick Digital Food Scale Amazon $10 See On Amazon Sure, eyeballing the amount of chocolate chips you throw in your cookie dough may be ok, but you can’t exactly do that with the flour or sugar. Get this digital food scale and take all the guesswork out of cooking and baking by getting precise measurements every time — this is a fave with a high 4.7-star rating. It has multiple unit options, from grams and milliliters to ounces and pounds, and the stainless steel surfaces makes it easy to clean up any spills and messes. The scale also gets high praise from reviewers who say it’s lightweight and doesn’t take up a lot of storage space, and works just as well as more expensive versions.

23 An Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set That Shoppers Love Because It Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is Flafster Kitchen Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon This electric salt and pepper grinder set with a near-perfect overall rating after 10,000 reviews will look sleek on your counters and make it easy to season your dishes. It has three adjustable grinding levels and a smart lock, and twists to open for easy refilling. A stylish metal and wood stand is included with the grinders so you can always keep them together, and is nice enough to place on the dining table when serving a meal.

24 This Stainless Steel Odor Absorber That More Than 13,000 Customers Swear By Amco Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Amazon $9 See On Amazon Get that lingering garlic smell off your hands with this handy stainless steel odor absorber that more than 13,000 Amazon shoppers swear by. Without giving you a chemistry lesson, there are molecules in the stainless steel that mix with and transfer those on your hands onto the bar. Whether you just handled fish or onions, use this with or without water as you would a bar of soap and feel the odor disappear.

25 These Mop Slippers That Make Cleaning As Effortless As Walking — Literally AIFUSI Mop Slippers (10-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon One reviewer said these microfiber mop slippers may be the “best purchase” they’ve ever made, and you may agree the second you slip them on. They’re made from a soft chenille microfiber material and have an elastic cord to help them stay on your feet. You can throw them in the washer to clean them up to 200 times and besides wearing them on your feet to clean floors, you can also use them on windows, your car and to wash dishes (preferably not after they’ve been used for floors already).

26 These Dimmable Lights For Under The Bed That Have A Built-In Dusk & Dawn Sensor GZBtech LED Under Bed Lights Motion Sensor Amazon $28 See On Amazon Use these motion-activated dimmable LED under-bed lights to add a soft glow and unique nightlight to your bedroom. They come in the form of light strips that can be cut down to size and attached to the underside of your bed using the provided adhesive tape. The motion sensor detects movement up to 10 feet away while the dusk-to-dawn sensor activates the light only when the room becomes dark enough.

27 A Set Of Rustic Floating Shelves For Some Farmhouse Charm Even If You Live In A Downtown Apartment Love-KANKEI Floating Shelves (3- Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Add storage and some rustic charm with a set of these three floating wood shelves with a near-perfect overall rating after a whopping 50,000 reviews. The solid wood paired with black metal brackets gives them that quintessential farmhouse look and their low-profile makes them perfect for a small bathroom or kitchen. They’d also be a cute addition to a kids’ bedroom to hold their favorite collections and lego creations.

28 This Magnetic Knife Strip That’s A Game Changer For Anyone Lacking Counter Space Cucino Magnetic Knife Strip Amazon $30 See On Amazon This magnetic knife strip mounts on your kitchen wall without any drilling or screws, getting knives out of a drawer or off of a counter. It adheres to ceramic tile, wood, glass and metal surfaces, all you need to do is press it on. The stainless steel bar has ultra-strong magnets that’ll keep your knives in place and easy to grab when you’re cooking. Countless shoppers give it glowing reviews and say it looks great and saves tons of counter space.

29 An Automatic Soap Dispenser That Turns Regular Soap Into Foam LAOPAO Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $28 See On Amazon Feel oh-so fancy with this automatic soap dispenser that turns any regular soap into foam and is a great way to minimize germs in your home. It has an infrared sensor that quickly dispenses liquid and a smiley face that lights up when you use it — perfect for motivating kids to wash their hands. To refill the dispenser, just remove the soap tank and dilute non-foam soap with water.

30 A Plug-In Dimmer So You Can Turn Any Lamp Into A Dimmable One Lutron Plug-In Light Dimmer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Shoppers love that you can turn any lamp in your home into a dimmable one using this plug-in light dimmer that works with incandescent and halogen bulbs. The dimmer comes with a six-foot long cord and can be used with both table and floor lamps without any additional wiring. Use the slider to adjust light brightness and conserve energy and bulb life thanks to the dimmer.

31 This Fabric Shaver That Reviewers Say Makes Pilled Clothes Look Brand New Bymore Fabric Shaver Amazon $26 See On Amazon Get rid of those annoying pills on your favorite sweater using this handy fabric shaver. It holds a charge for a full hour of wireless use and is lightweight and highly efficient because of the large surface area that it covers. One of the most frequent comments reviewers make is that it makes pilled clothing and upholstery look “brand new” again, which is pretty amazing considering this little device only costs $26.

32 A Smart Switch So You Can Flip The Light Switch Remotely SwitchBot Smart Switch Amazon $29 See On Amazon Add this convenient smart switch to your home and operate any rocker switch or appliance button remotely via an app on your phone. To install it, just attach it next to a switch using a 3M sticker. The app allows you to schedule a timer, turn appliances and lights on and off and it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Home. It has more than 10,000 five-star ratings from customers who say it’s easy to install and set up and they love the convenience it brings to their home.

33 A High-Pressure Shower Head That’ll Turn Your Bathroom Into A Luxe Spa Taiker Stainless Steel Rainfall Shower Head Amazon $37 See On Amazon Turn your bathroom into a luxurious spa with this stainless steel rainfall shower head that delivers high water pressure and has three adjustable spray settings. It has a swivel ball connector that allows you to angle the shower head so you can enjoy its powerful massage spray. The chrome face is sleek and stylish and will give your bathroom an instant update thousands of reviewers say is worth this amazing price.

34 This Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack To Save Counter Space Surpahs Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $26 See On Amazon Save counter space and dry dishes directly above the sink using this super popular compact roll-up dish drying rack. It’s made from stainless steel rods that have non-slip silicone ends to keep them secured above the sink. Once you’re done using the rack, simply roll it up and store it away—so much easier than a bulky plastic one. It’s also heat resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, so it conveniently doubles as a trivet.

35 These Chair Leg Protectors That One Reviewer Called “The Best Invention On The Planet” OASMU Chair Leg Protectors (32-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Between being describing them as the “best invention on the planet” and “best purchase” ever, reviewers love these chair leg protectors and it has a near-perfect rating after 11,000 reviews. They come in one size that stretches over the chair leg and fits most, and unlike felt pads, these don’t keep falling off but are securely attached thanks to the strong silicone. Get them in a clear, brown or black version and protect your floors from damaging scratches and unwanted noise.

36 These Duvet Clips To Keep The Insert From Bunching & Shifting Luckycivia Duvet Comforter Clips (20- Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your duvet insert in place using these clever duvet comforter clips that attach to each of the four corners. They prevent shifting and sliding and make putting on the duvet cover and making the bed each morning so much easier. According to reviewers, they hold tight and stay securely closed, and are absolutely worth the $10.

37 A Door Draft Stopper To Help Regulate Temperature And Save On Energy Bills Suptikes Door Draft Stopper (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Regulate the temperature in your home with this door draft stopper that stops heat and cool air from escaping and costing you tons of money in energy bills. The weather stripping attaches directly to the bottom of the door to fill the gap and act as a seal. Just peel off the backing and heat the adhesive with a hair dryer to activate stickiness, then attach it to the door. Besides stopping drafts, the stopper conveniently also helps keep noise out.

38 This Fake Rock You Would Never Believe Is Actually A Spot To Hide Keys RamPro Hide-a-Spare-Key Fake Rock Amazon $7 See On Amazon Hide spare keys in this fake rock that has a secure sliding back cover to keep them safely hidden. The molded poly-resin rock is weatherproof but for extra protection, place keys and any other items inside a sealed bag. It’s sturdy and durable and its realistic finish and 4-inch size will help it blend seamlessly with rocks and stones in your yard. It comes with an overall 4.5-star rating from more than 15,000 customers who confirm it blends right in and looks so real.

39 A Magnetic Screen Door That Allows Fresh Air In But Keeps Pests Out MAGZO Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $22 See On Amazon Enjoy a fresh breeze without letting bugs and mosquitos in by installing this reviewer-loved magnetic screen door that has magnet strips down the middle seam to allow for hands-free opening and closing. The heavy duty mesh is transparent so it doesn’t block light and the screen is sleek and streamlined for a minimalist look. People say it’s easy to install with the provided hooks and loops that keep it in place even in the case of a strong wind.