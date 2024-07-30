As soon as creators started buying backpacks for their Stanley cups, the over-shopping trend on TikTok seemed to take its final breath. Instead of hoarding piles of makeup, filling their fridges with snacks and perfectly organized drinks, or buying a new wardrobe every season, the people of the internet have started to realize that enough is enough, so much so that some are participating in what’s been dubbed “underconsumption core.”

With over 45 million views, the underconsumption trend is all about, well, under-consuming. The idea is to use what you already have — often until it falls apart — to buy less, spend less, and appreciate more. While some shopping hauls are still hanging on, the more sustainably-minded influencers have been showing off their tiny closets, thrifted furniture, and worn-in shoes.

In a viral TikTok posted July 16, @dainty.nugs revealed the torn sneakers she’s worn every day for two years, the skincare products she cuts open to scoop out every last drop, and the off-brand water bottle she totes around. “Not everything needs to be aesthetic,” she says in the video. “If it works, it works.”

Creator @karishmaclimategirl is also on the underconsumption train. She packs snacks in old yogurt containers, takes public transit, and stays dry in the rain with an umbrella she got at a thrift store. Instead of buying new Tupperware or pristine outdoor gear, she uses what she already has or gets it secondhand. That’s the underconsumption way.

What Does Underconsumption Mean?

On an app where you’re so used to swiping through glam apartments and homes with trendy decor, it’s refreshing to see regular spaces filled with regular things, like a kitchen with an old table and chairs, a shower with only one shampoo, or a living room with a secondhand couch.

The underconsumption trend applies to homes, clothes, and makeup, as well as how you spend your time. Instead of getting your nails done every week, you might do them yourself with a trusty bottle of polish. Instead of signing up for workout classes, you might use the gym at your apartment complex. And instead of buying a coffee every morning, you could simply make it at home.

These ideas are nothing new, especially when it comes to saving money, but what is new is the length to which some people go to under consume. One of the best examples comes from @shelbizleee, whose popular account focuses on how to be more mindful when it comes to spending.

The creator still has an iPhone 12, as she refuses to update “just because.” Most of her makeup is de-potted from old palettes. She has a “one in, one out” rule for buying new skincare products. The mirror she uses to get ready is broken and seven years old. And, her only beach towel is the one she got at her Kindergarten graduation decades earlier.

In her comments, people seemed inspired and mostly on board. One person said, “Not me watching this on my iPhone 8.” Another person wrote, “I could never do the broken mirror, but love everything else” to which she replied, “I genuinely never even notice.” Other comments said, “I love this trend!” and “We need more of this!”

Is It Underconsumption Or Normal Consumption?

Next to the haul videos made popular by social media, anything less than excessive could be considered underconsumption. Compared to everyday standards, however, using the things you own, spending less money, and opting for secondhand furniture isn’t that big of a flex.

Some people have pointed out that underconsumption is just normal consumption, like @lifewithlew. In her video, she shows off her 2014 car, her small collection of rings that she never takes off, and the travel makeup bags she’s had since high school. In her comments, someone said, “This made me realize that I too am ‘underconsumption core,’ AKA living within my means and only owning what I need.”

Other videos have pointed out that the underconsumption core isn’t a trend, but a necessary way of life. Creator @dottbird shared a video with all of her secondhand items — including a table she got from Facebook Marketplace for $10 — but her caption read, “underconsumption core, AKA I’m poor.” In her comments, one person wrote, “Finally, real life. You’ve done well for yourself,” while another said, “This is a HOME.”

Still, though, the message is the same. You can make do with a lot less than you realize, whether you’re hoping to save space, save the planet, or save money.

Going Overboard Again

On June 24, creator @itssuzannelambert called out those who have been policing “underconsumption” in the comments section of videos, as well as those who seem to be taking the trend too far. While many creators, like the ones above, are sharing the ways they purposefully fight back against consumerism and their tips for using less, others are hanging onto their stuff a little too long.

In Suzanne’s comments, one person said, “Underconsumption was supposed to be ‘I don’t own 34 Stanley cups’ and now it’s ‘Here’s the tattered moldy remnants of a towel I’ve had since 2004 that I still use on my body.’ Like bruh, just buy a new towel.”

Another wrote, “Yes! Like I’m glad you’re not over-purchasing, but your makeup bag is a biohazard from 2011. It might be time to buy new products.” Another pointed out that this trend started as a way to deglamorize overconsumption, but now it’s become a competition.

While it’s definitely worth it to be more aware of your shopping habits, it’s also OK to decorate your home, buy a new pair of sandals, and throw away decades-old sunscreen. As with any trend, underconsumption core is all about figuring out what works for you — and striking a good balance.