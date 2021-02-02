If love hasn’t been a major focus in your life over the past few months, that's totally understandable. But now that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, it’s time to give that aspect of your life a little bit of attention. According to the Valentine's Day 2021 love life horoscope, everyone has something to be excited about regardless of their relationship status.

"This Valentine’s Day, the energy is very Aquarius-heavy, which emphasizes all relationships but most specifically, platonic partnerships and the relationship that we have with ourselves," Alexandria Lettman, resident astrologer for The SoulUnity, tells Bustle.

According to Lettman, five planets will be moving through Aquarius on Feb. 14, including Venus, the planet of love, friendship, attraction, pleasure, and aesthetics. Since Aquarius is more intellectual, independent, and all about the community, you’ll find it much easier to understand your own needs and your friends’ needs over your romantic partner's emotional or romantic needs.

"This is good news for those who are single because there's a greater emphasis on treating yourself or spending time with friends this year," Lettman says.

But if you're looking to have fun on Valentine's Day, there's good energy for that. Venus will also be squaring the passionate and fiery Mars, which could heighten your attraction to someone who's unconventional or not your usual type. "It’s about not letting our limited perceptions and society's standards of beauty, love, and romance hold us back from meeting interesting people who we may have written off before," Lettman says.

If you're in a relationship, this Valentine's Day is all about doing very specific things for you and your partner. Don't feel pressured to go all out on the typical chocolate and flowers. Perform gestures that your partner will truly appreciate this year.

With that said, each zodiac sign has something more to look forward to this year. So, here's your Valentine's Day 2021 love life horoscope.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) As the zodiac sign that rules the First House of the Self, Aries has a reputation for being on the self-centered and selfish side. But according to Lettman, rams will be feeling extra generous this year. "Aries will find that they’re drawn to giving back this Valentine’s Day and will seek to treat their friends, romantic partners, or community who have supported them (while expecting flattery in return)," she says.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Get ready, bulls. All eyes are going to be on you, and you're going to be looking and feeling extra good. According to Lettman, Taureans may find themselves receiving attention from strangers this Valentine's Day. It’s a great time to go online, flirt a bit, and potentially meet a good match. However, Lettman does have a piece of advice to keep in mind. "If it’s a flourishing love life that they're seeking, they need to learn to wholeheartedly commit to others first before they can enjoy the benefits of affection," she says. Even if you do love the attention, at your core, you still value stability and fidelity.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) For Gemini, this Valentine’s Day will be about strengthening your bond with the people in your life with whom you may not feel super close. For example, Geminis in a relationship may find themselves connecting more with their in-laws or their partner’s family. According to Lettman, single Geminis may find themselves reaching out to friends on that day to fulfill their social needs.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) No zodiac sign will be feeling more loved than Cancer on Feb. 14. According to Letterman, Cancers can expect “intense love affairs” and many gifts this Valentine’s Day. As the caretaker of the zodiac, you’ll be shown some appreciation for all that you’ve done for the people in your life. If you’re in a relationship, your partner may want to go all out for you. “It’s just important that they remember to give back equally and in a balanced relation to how much they are receiving,” Lettman says.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) As a Leo, you are definitely no stranger to admirers. However, this year, you’re likely to attract a special someone who may not be the person that you’ve imagined. According to Lettman, you’re a quick-moving fire sign nature may even kick in and you’ll feel drawn to jump into a relationship with someone you just met. Similarly, Leos already in a relationship should expect their partner to feel just as in love and enthusiastic about the relationship as they are.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) As a Mercury-ruled earth sign, opening up and talking about your feelings isn’t something Virgos really do. But this Valentine’s Day is a great day to step outside of your comfort zone and be more affectionate with the people you love. “Virgo should learn to give themselves to others this Valentine's Day, whether it's their long-term partner or a first date,” Lettman says. “Letting their walls down and allowing others to truly see them will be beneficial for them.” You may not say it out loud, but you'll enjoy the closeness.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Romance-loving Libra should expect to receive a lot of attention from their partner, friends, or potential lovers on this day. According to Lettman, Libra’s authentic self-expression will make them more attractive in the eyes of others. If you’re single, definitely put yourself out there as the stars have your back. “This is the perfect day for them to experiment creatively and to meet new people,” she says.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) For Scorpio, Valentine’s Day is a great time to relax and maybe even show yourself some love. “If Scorpio is single, they should refrain from putting so much pressure on themselves to find the perfect partner or date,” Lettman says. You’ll find yourself much happier and at peace if you put the focus on how you treat yourself. If you’re in a relationship, be careful not to put unnecessary pressure on your partner. According to Letterman, “Any preconceived or projected expectations on what they want from their partner could be harmful if they don't communicate their needs and desires clearly.”

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) If you’re a Sagittarius, you should expect to have a pretty good Valentine’s Day this year as long as you’re mindful of what you say. Since we’re in a Mercury retrograde, your brutal honesty may not go over well with your partner. According to Lettman, it will also be important for you to avoid giving extravagant gifts and making gestures that aren't entirely considerate of the wants and needs of the person receiving them. Although you love going all out, your efforts may not be appreciated in the way you hoped they would.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Capricorn will be feeling extra lucky this Valentine’s Day when their partner treats you to something special. They’ll be feeling extra appreciative of the stability you proved them, as well as the devotion you have to the relationship. If you’re single and not looking, Lettman says it’s the perfect time to treat yourself. You’ll finally get a chance to unwind and relax, so you’ll be refreshed and ready to go on Feb. 15. But if you are single and looking, be honest with yourself about what you want. “If it's love and partnerships that they are seeking, they must make sure they aren't confusing lust for love,” Lettman says.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Single Aquarius may find themselves feeling highly independent and self-focused this Valentine's Day, even more so than usual. “Despite coming across as extra charming and attractive to others, the focus for them will be on meeting people and keeping their options open rather than settling down,” Lettman says. If you want to go out and have fun, you’ll definitely have people wanting to keep you company. Lettman suggests challenging yourself to connect with your partner on a deeper, sensual, and more romantic level if you're in a relationship. Your partner will appreciate how open you are, and it’s an excellent time for you to strengthen your bond.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) If there’s an opinion that you need to express, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to do so. According to Lettman, Pisces may find it much easier to communicate their romantic feelings through creative means like music or art. “Any secrecy and suppression of their true feelings should be avoided,” Lettman says. Whatever you create will really resonate with your partner or romantic interest at that time. If you’re going to be with friends that day, just be careful not to start any drama where there isn’t any. You may end up saying something you regret later.

Source:

Alexandria Lettman, resident astrologer for The SoulUnity