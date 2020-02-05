Whether you're looking forward to a romantic night out with your partner or a fun date with someone new, there's something in store for everyone's love life on Valentine's Day. And based off what's happening in the sky at this time, astrologers say your zodiac sign can reveal exactly what you have to look forward to in your love life on Feb. 14, 2020.

Due to the timing of Valentine's Day, which falls during Mercury Retroshade, and right after a rare planetary conjunction, we can expect some interesting vibes. "This year, Valentine's Day occurs a month after the intense exact conjunction between Pluto and Saturn in Capricorn, and during the shadow period right before Mercury goes retrograde in Pisces on Feb. 16," Adama Sesay, professional astrologer and founder of LilithAstrology.com, tells Bustle.

While this energy can cause many of us to reevaluate relationships that are no longer working, it can also strengthen the relationships we already have. "Authenticity, growth, and leaving behind what is stagnant and old is a huge theme around this time due to this cosmic energy," Sesay says.

Here's what you can look forward to in your love life this Valentine's Day, according to Sesay.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle If you're single: Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and romance, will be transiting your sign on Valentine's Day, so if it's a good night to get out there and meet someone new if you're single. Go out with some friends, have fun, and see where the night takes you. If you're in a relationship: Not only will Venus be transiting your sign, but Juno, the goddess of commitment and marriage, will also be transiting your house of partnerships. "Having a quiet dinner in order to truly enjoy each other's company is my best recommendation," Sesay says.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) If you're single: This Valentine's Day, you'll be more mindful about who you choose to let in. "With Uranus direct in Taurus since January in your first house of self, you have been undergoing major shifts regarding who you are, what you do, and how you see yourself in the world," Sesay says. Due to this energy, you'll be focused on finding someone who accepts and appreciates you for who you truly are. If you're in a relationship: Authenticity is the name of the game this Valentine's Day. If you've been undergoing an important personal evolution, it's important to let your partner in on what's going on with you. If they have a hard time accepting the new you, it may be time to consider whether you're outgrowing your relationship.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) If you're single: Gemini are notorious flirts and tend to move on to the next partner when they get bored. But on Valentine's Day, you could be looking for something more meaningful. "With the major Capricorn stellium that includes Pluto and Saturn in your eighth house and Mars in Sagittarius in your seventh house, you could be driven to a deeper connection that expands your boundaries in terms of love around Valentine's Day," Sesay says. If you're in a relationship: With Juno transiting your fifth house of romance and creativity, along with Mars in Sagittarius moving into your seventh house of relationships, you might be motivated to make a commitment this Valentine's Day if you've been seeing someone for a while and have yet to define the relationship.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle If you're single: You've been more discerning in your romantic choices lately, due to Saturn, the planet of structure and responsibility, and Pluto, the planet of transformations, checking in on your relationships. If you've been holding out for a crush or an ex to come your way, ask yourself whether it's actually worth it to be waiting around. If you're in a relationship: Due to the influence of Saturn and Pluto, your relationship may have either deepened or you've realized that certain facets of it are just not working for you any longer. "It's important to listen to yourself this Valentine's Day, and honor what will nurture you and aid in your growth as a person," Sesay say.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) If you're single: Mars in Sagittarius will be transiting your fifth house of dating and romance on Valentine's Day, which means you'll feel the urge to travel and go on an adventure. "With the Aquarius sun transiting your seventh house of partnerships and Venus in Aries in your ninth house of long-distance travel, you could make amazing friends or even have a fulfilling romantic experience on your travels," Sesay says. If you're in a relationship: It may be time to cancel your Valentine's Day dinner reservations. The Mars in Sagittarius energy could have you wanting to shake up your routine and travel somewhere exciting with your significant other instead of the usual dinner date on Feb. 14.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) If you're single: With the Capricorn stellium, including transformational Pluto and Saturn, in your fifth house of love and romance, you could find yourself on a date with someone who's not exactly your usual type, but shares your values. "You could be looking at your dating life and making the shift towards situations that serve your higher good," Sesay says. If you're in a relationship: With Neptune and Mercury in Pisces transiting your seventh house of relationships, you could be living in a world of fantasy. This energy will help you relax and go with the flow, which is perfect since Valentine's Day plans don't always turn out as expected. As the ultimate perfectionist of the zodiac, this flexibility doesn't come naturally to you and may even come as a surprise to your partner. "Enjoy and have fun," Sesay says. "Just don't forget to come back down to reality once in a while."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle If you're single: Juno, the astroid representing commitment, will be transiting your first house of self, and Venus in Aries will be transiting your seventh house of commitment on Valentine's Day. With this energy, relationships will come naturally to you, so you may have the urge to explore a deeper bond with someone you've been casually seeing. If you're in a relationship: With Venus in Aries transiting your seventh house of relationships, you'll feel motivated to invest more time and energy into your relationship.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) If you're single: Since Uranus in Taurus will be transiting your seventh house of partnerships around Valentine's Day, you could suddenly meet someone who sparks your interest and offers some value into your life for the long- or short-term. If you're in a relationship: With Uranus in Taurus transiting your house of partnerships, you may start asking yourself some very important questions about how valued you feel in your relationship. If you feel like you haven't been getting what you deserve, it might be time to make some changes.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) If you're single: On Valentine's Day, you may feel a sudden urge to get out there and meet new people. "Fun is in order for Sagittarius as Venus in Aries is transiting your fifth house of romance and play," Sesay says. If you're in a relationship: If your relationship has become a little routine lately, Valentine's Day is a perfect time to reignite the spark. With Venus transiting your fifth house of romance, you could be inspired to try something totally new to bring you closer to your partner.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle If you're single: With Pluto and Saturn in your first house of self, you may have been undergoing some massive transformations around who you are, what you stand for, and how you relate to others. "Self-work and reflection has been in order for you since 2020 has started," Sesay says. You'll also think more about what you want in a partner. With Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion being in your sign this year, it's very possible that you'll find who you're looking for. If you're in a relationship: When Pluto and Saturn are transiting your sign, you'll be evaluating whether your relationship is serving you. If the person you're with isn't helping you grow as a person, you may consider cutting ties.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) If you're single: Even though you're a sign that doesn't go looking for a relationship, with the Sun in your sign this Valentine's Day, you'll be especially social and vibrant, which may attract romantic possibilities. If you're in a relationship: With Venus and Chiron in Aries in your third house of communication, important discussions in love could occur on Valentine's Day. If there have been any obvious issues or problem areas in your relationship from the past year, open communication could smooth things over at this time.