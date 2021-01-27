21 Valentine's Day-Themed Trivia Questions For Your Zoom Celebrations

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, you’re probably trying to figure out what festivities to get into with your loved ones. Well, they say knowledge is power and that love makes the world go round, so why not a round of Valentine’s Day trivia at your next Zoom party? Everyone knows that Valentine’s Day is the most romantic day of the year, but do you know how it truly came to be? Hint: it’s nowhere near as romantic as the actual day.

Truth is Valentine’s Day has an interesting and obscure history. From ancient Roman fertility festivals to a billion dollar corporate industry, the love-filled day has played a significant part in everyone’s lives at some point. If you plan on hosting a zoom party for Valentine's Day this year, you may want to throw in some of these trivia questions that will really wow your guests and put them in the lovey dovey mood for knowledge.

Valentine's Day Trivia Questions

True or False: Candy hearts were originally medical lozenges. According to the Greeks, how many different types of love exist? Do more women prefer candy or flowers for Valentine’s Day? True or False: Teachers receive more Valentines than anyone else. What century was the very first Valentine sent in? Around what year did Valentine’s Day become commercialized in the United States? What state are the majority of red roses grown in? On average, how many wedding proposals happen on Valentine’s Day every year? What ancient Roman festival does Valentines’ Day’s roots stem from? According to the cardmakers, Hallmark, how many Valentine's Day cards are exchanged every year? What year did Hallmark first start producing Valentine’s Day cards? What year was Valentine’s Day declared? What is the formal, Greek name for Cupid? Who created the first Valentine’s Day box of chocolates? How many Valentine’s Day conversation hearts are produced every year? After roses, what is the next most sought after flower for Valentine’s Day? True or False: In Medieval times, X’s were used as kisses. True or False: The very first Valentine was written from prison. Did Valentine’s Day cards in America first come from a woman or a man? About how many people buy gifts for their pets for Valentine’s Day? True or False: The fabric, lace, has a history tied to love.

Getty

Answers To Valentine's Day Trivia