How To Host A Leslie Knope-Level Galentine’s Party On Zoom

With February quickly approaching, you may be eager to prepare for the most fun and love-filled day of the year: Galentine’s Day. The made-up holiday was popularized back in 2010 by Parks and Recreation’s Leslie Knope. “February 13th, Galentine's Day, is about celebrating lady friends,” said Leslie. And while the coronavirus pandemic may be still hanging around, that doesn’t mean you and your friends can’t still party to your hearts’ content over zoom.

There’s no right way to celebrate the holiday, as long as you show your friends some love. You and your pals can get competitive over trivia, share sentimental notes, or raise a mimosa to each other during a virtual brunch. Since you can't with each other in person, you could also arrange for gifts, flowers, or chocolates to arrive on the day of the party.

If you're ready to bust out a candy hearts background and put on your red pajamas, here's everything you need to know about hosting Galentine’s Day on Zoom.

Before The Party:

Send Out Galentine's Day Invitations

You've decided to go through with throwing the best party and now it's time to let your friends know. Head over to websites like Paperless Post or Evite to create customized invitations that will really have your friends responding with the heart-eye emoji.

Choose A Festive Zoom Background

It's not a Zoom party unless you have a themed backdrop that will add pizzazz to your party look. You can't go wrong with classic candy hearts, a neon love sign, or even a picture of you and your best friends that you're celebrating with. You can also go with a screengrab from your favorite scene in a classic rom-com, like Love, Actually, When Harry Met Sally, or Four Weddings and A Funeral.

Choose A Dress Code

You can even incorporate a dress code. Red and pink everything or festive PJs are always a winner but don't be afraid to tell everyone to switch it up by coming dressed as one of their favorite inspiring female figures, like Frida Kahlo, Jane Fonda, or Kamala Harris.

During The Party

Brunch & Cocktail Hour

Once invitations have been sent and your background has been selected, you're ready for the fun to begin. If you and your friends want to have the same meal, you'll need to send out the menu beforehand. You can also all make a Galentine's-themed cocktail or meal of your own and then take votes on whose looks the best. The winner can then to prep next year's Galentine's meal for the crew.

Take A Virtual Class

If you miss getting in the kitchen and making a mess with your friends, try taking a virtual class together. Mixology, baking, or cooking classes are a great way to bond with the gang while also feeding your faces. Check out some online classes here.

Get To Know Your Girls With Galentine's Trivia

Test your friends' knowledge of one another with this activity. Have each of your friends submit between one and three facts about themselves anonymously — who your first crush was, what you wanted to be when you grew up, etc. — and play a few rounds of trivia to see who knows the crew best.

Tune Into A Movie Together

Teleparty has made it easy and fun to watch movies together while practicing social distancing. Check out films like The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, Legally Blonde, and Bridesmaids as they've all gone down in history as some of the ultimate girl power movies.

End On a Sentimental Note

Galentine's Day at its core is all about making your friends feel loved and one of the best ways to do that is with a handwritten — or email, if that's more your thing — note to one or more of your besties. Can't decide on who to write to? Send your notes Secret Santa-style and surprise one another with a feel-good letter.