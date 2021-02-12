Here's Your Horoscope For Valentine's Day Weekend

In this Valentine's Day weekend horoscope for Feb. 12-15, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

With the moon spending time in romantic Pisces during the first half of the weekend, followed by the moon's move to passionate Aries on Valentine's Day, we'll definitely be in the mood for love. Though with Venus, the love planet herself still in innovative Aquarius, steamy playdates might be best kept virtual. For others, Venus in Aquarius encourages us to ditch the usual, pre-packaged V-Day fare for something more creative and unique.

With sensual yet sensible Mars in Taurus in the mix, it might be best to nix the pricey and extravagant gifts in favor of something practical or homemade (like a yummy dinner). Meanwhile, as Aquarius is a sign that loves surprises, there could be some surprise engagements or weddings this weekend, too, especially as the moon moves to Aries, ramping up the confidence and enthusiasm in the air. For singles, V-Day could bring in love through a dating or social media app, a friend, or the revelation of a secret crush.

Come Monday, the moon continues her stay in Aries and teams up with multiple planets in Aquarius. If V-Day turns out to be a bust this year, it's a perfect time to love up on our friends and sow love into our communities. This cosmic combo is also great energy for loving up on ourselves and embracing our individuality. Being confident in who we are gives us the drive we need to succeed.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You win this weekend when you show the ones you love just how much you care for them. Appreciation goes a long way. If feeling tired or moody, take time out and refill your cup.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might be more in the mood for Galentine's Day or spending V-Day with your friends. That's cool, because their love is what you need. With a work-related matter, trust your intuition.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A long distance or international romantic connection could be scintillating, but you may need to think about how this connection fits into your long-term plans. Don't settle.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If looking for love (or fulfillment), you can find it now as your magnetism is hard to deny. Just be mindful of letting the past get in the way of your happiness. Ask for more.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It might be time to have a heart-to-heart conversation with someone. Though it could be scary to be so vulnerable, doing so could help deepen the bond or free you up for something better.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Let someone spoil you this weekend, as you're deserving of a break. Single? Don't let unrealistic expectations block you from what could be a promising connection.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You enjoy being of help, but make sure you're not using your helpfulness as a way into someone's heart. You do better by just being yourself. Seek out people who fuel you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If home and family responsibilities have made things a bit dull and monotonous, seek out ways that you can bring the romance back, even if it's just for yourself. Do something you love.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be feeling more moody and tender than usual. If so, take time out to get the nourishment you need. If single, the sparks could fly online. Prioritize your joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If there's someone you've got your eye on, take a chance and let them know. Already have someone special? Doing something fun together could rekindle the spark. Financially, things are improving.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might find yourself in high demand when it comes to dating prospects. While all this attention may be fun, make sure that you're clear on what you really want. Know your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might be more interested in flying solo this weekend than being up under someone else and that's OK. It's time to invest in you. Meanwhile, money you've been waiting on could arrive.