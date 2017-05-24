Considering most holidays are centered around sharing food with a bunch of other people, being vegan on Memorial Day usually means you'll spend the day assuring everyone that yes, you have enough to eat, and no, you don't feel like you're missing out on anything. Abstaining from animal products is becoming an increasingly popular lifestyle, but it's not so common that you can roll up to any old Memorial Day barbecue and assume you'll be able to eat anything other than the potato chips. The good news is that there are plenty of options out there for vegans to bring to the grill — food that even non-vegans will enjoy.
Although the summer solstice isn't until June, Memorial Day is considered the unofficial beginning of the season. Initially known as Decoration Day, Americans first started observing the holiday following the Civil War, and it was declared an official federal holiday in 1971. True to its name, Memorial Day is meant to honor members of the military who died in war. However, it's also become synonymous with barbecues, trips to beach, and all the other hallmarks of a summer bash.
Although grilling out is associated with cheeseburgers and endless racks of ribs, vegans don't have to sit back and pick at a half-wilted while everyone else chows down on charred animal carcasses. Here are 17 totally meat- and dairy-free ideas to bring to a barbecue in 2017.