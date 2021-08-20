Your Guide To Thriving During Virgo Season

Astrology
It's time to get down to business.
Get your planners and sticky notes ready because Virgo season arrives on August 22, which also happens to take place during the August 2021 full blue moon. Virgo energy is all about practicality and structure, so plan to get down to business with these do's and don'ts.
Virgo energy is here to help us get serious about our responsibilities and arrange them accordingly. Try jotting down all of your current duties and rank them in order of urgency and go from there.