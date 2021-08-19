August's Blue Moon Is Ready To Mess Up Your Routine

Get ready for a whirlwind of disruption and resistance to structure, because the August 2021 full moon is set to adorn our skies on Saturday, August 22 at 8:02 a.m. EST (5:02 a.m. PST). That means we’re kicking off Virgo season with another full moon (the last one was on July 23) in the rebellious zodiac sign of Aquarius, which inspires us to embrace our most authentic selves. August’s full moon is considered a seasonal blue moon, which marks the middle between a solstice and equinox. Spiritually, the energy of the blue moon is extra dynamic, urging the collective to make moves in our lives, whether it pertains to our career, social life, or creative projects we’re passionate about. So if you’re wondering how the August 2021 full blue moon will affect your zodiac sign, think stronger motivation, bolder decisions, and reckless impulses.

Added to the chaos is Mars (the planet ruling over determination, impulses, and aggression) entering meticulous Virgo and aspecting Uranus (the planet of disruption and shock). In other words, our plans won’t always hold weight to the uncertainty of life, but surprises can often lead to serendipitous and happy accidents. This intense lunation advises us to expect the unexpected and learn to use a change of plans to our advantage.

Read on to find out how the August 2021 full moon will affect your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Pay close attention to your impulsive tendencies, Aries. Your ruling planet, Mars, will enter in the meticulous and detail-driven Virgo during this lunation, and it’ll aspect the disruptive planet Uranus in mega-determined Taurus — which means that your whimsy urges will be redirected in a more structured direction influenced by all this earth sign energy. While the full moon is the ideal time to seize your ambitions, if you’re working on any creative projects, it’s best to play your cards carefully and avoid making any rash decisions that may cost you later on. “Now is the time to push for what you have hoped and wished for,” astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen tells Bustle. “Luck will be on your side, and you’ll have the ability to inspire confidence among friends, groups, and within yourself.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Are you ready for serious introspection, Taurus? You’ll be influenced by eccentric Aquarius to connect to the earth, as you feel most authentic when you’re grounded. In order to get acquainted with your genuine self, you might feel the urge to review your personal beliefs under the full moon. “The values you learned early on may be important to you today, or it may be time to switch to a different and bolder set of values,” says Hale. “Now’s the time to take a look at where you have been, and more importantly, where you are headed today.” Be prepared for changes of plans that cause disruption to the big picture, but embrace all the changes within yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Now’s the time to sharpen up your problem-solving skills, Gemini, because you’re going to expand on your communication prowess. Just a couple of days before the full moon, your native planet, Mercury, which governs communication and technology, will make a positive aspect with Uranus. Full moons bring our impulses, habits, and secrets to light, so if you’ve been falling short on how you communicate, you’ll be made aware of it. “You are a thinker anyway, but this full moon may set your mind on fire with new ideas and dreams of faraway places you may visit one day,” Hale says. “Your view of the world is expanding — go with it.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The full moon in Aquarius is bringing transformation into your life, Cancer. Are you looking to elevate your confidence or strengthen your tranquil state of mind? Maybe you’re striving for something more tangible like financial stability. “You may find opportunities to transform your income for the better,” says Hale. “Mysteries and the unknown may fascinate you at this time, so this is a real opportunity to tap into your own mysteries, as well as those of life itself and beyond.” Work with your intuition during this lunation to attract both the material and spiritual. The blue moon’s intensity will amplify the need to be your most authentic self. Try taking personality tests or invest in a guided journal to help you understand your needs.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)‌

You’ll find this lunation shifting gears into your partnerships, Leo. Your sister sign, Aquarius, comes bearing gifts of authenticity and connection — things you both value. “Whether it involves marriage, relationships, or work, partnerships are the most important thing at this time,” says Hale. “If you have failed to see others for who they are, they may surprise you now.” Reflect on how you assert yourself in your close relationships during the full moon. It also wouldn’t hurt to show your inner circle appreciation to remind them you value their love.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

We’re welcoming your birth month with quite a doozy, Virgo. While you’re encouraged to work harder than ever during this lunation, you’ll also be challenged to free yourself from the unrealistic standards you set. Your keen eye for detail and diligent bookkeeping usually takes you to great heights, but you’ll be reminded not everything will go as planned. “Work is all-important to Virgo, and this may be a time when you reap the rewards for all the hard work you have put in,” says Hale. Try to see your blueprint as ideas rather than a solid itinerary, and learn to let the flow take you on a spontaneous adventure as you enjoy the fruits of your labor.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

‌Get that bubble bath ready and light some candles, Libra, because you’re in for some sexy self-exploration during this lunation. Not only will the intense full moon in Aquarius invite you to be your genuine self, but Venus, the planet of harmony and romance, is stationed in your home sign, where it will stay for the next few weeks. You can expect sultry revelations about pleasure, as well as appreciating the harmony in your relationships. “Libras are seldom happy without a relationship and now could be a time a new one starts,” says Hale. “Spend time with friends and those you love, and you will feel the love right back.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The full moon in Aquarius will bring revelations to your home life, Scorpio, and you’ll be reminded of the value of connection with family. What role do you play in your immediate family or the ones you choose? “They say home is where the heart is, and this will be the focus for Scorpio,” says Hale. “Your family or immediate family could expand in some way, or you could be focused on real estate, improving your home, or making changes to your current living space through redecorating.” A little advice? Pencil in some quality time with your family and reflect on your needs so you can feel at home wherever you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your go-getter diligence is admirable in any space, Sag, but during this lunation, you might need it to help you overcome internal struggle. This full moon is asking you to connect with your genuine self, but you might be itching to discover new places. You can uncover revelations about yourself by exploring a new town and immersing yourself in its culture. Conversely, because of the aspecting planets between Mars and Venus, you’ll also be made aware of how your upfront attitude may come across. “Your ideas are shifting and changing now. Watch your communication with others, and be aware that what seems like the truth to you may come off as hurtful to others,” says Hale. During the full moon, break out your journal and reflect on how the way you communicate affects those around you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Did someone say disruption to structure? You might find yourself intimidated by the tug-of-war between your comfort in routine and the whimsical nature of Aquarius during the full moon, Cap. Aquarians are about big picture ideas, whereas you vibe more with understanding the nitty-gritty details. Reconciling the need to see things differently may seem challenging, but striking a balance between the two can open up prosperous opportunities, according to Hale. “You could come into a new opportunity to increase your income, or you could find yourself in such an expansive frame of mind that you overspend,” she says. Use the full moon to reflect on your spending habits and keep tabs on how you extend your labor, physically and mentally.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Right now, you’re battling with a gnarly internal struggle, Aquarius. On one hand, you’re a fixed sign who’s set in your own personal dogma. On the other hand, you fight for progressive change at every turn. During this lunation, you’ll come face-to-face with these juxtaposed ideologies and figure out ways to find a healthy balance between both. The full moon will grant you access to be a better team player as Venus moves into fellow air sign Libra, aka the ruler of balance and harmony. “The full moon can show you how to better balance your time spent with yourself and with those who are most significant — this includes your partner, friends, co-workers, or anyone you spend a good deal of time with,” Hale says. Schedule quality time with your inner circle and remember to be open-minded others’ ideas.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You’ve been inspired by the cosmos to dream without limits lately, Pisces, and now it’s time to get real about how to achieve them. While Aquarian energy is packed with affirmations and encouragement to push the envelope on your big ideas, the blue moon’s intensity will help you to recognize your tendency to leave your dreams at the altar. You’re being asked all the “what about” and “what if” questions at this stage of your creative process. Although it might come off as doubtful, it’s the full moon’s way of illuminating what you typically avoid: the details. “You could receive answers to long-standing issues or questions you may have about the direction you’re heading, or how to pursue long-held dreams,” says Hale. Never stop dreaming big, Pisces. Aim to be more meticulous in your planning process with creating a business plan, set specific quarterly goals, and map out reasonable metrics to reach them.