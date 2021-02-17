3 Zodiac Signs Virgo Will Likely Regret Breaking Up With

As with everything in their life, Virgos prefer their breakups to be clean and drama-free. In typical earth sign fashion, Virgos will take their time before making a big decision. If they choose to break up with someone, you can bet they've spent countless hours overanalyzing every text, fight, and conversation they've ever had with their partner. Because of this, it's easy to assume that Virgos will end a relationship and never look back. But according to astrologers, that isn't necessarily true. In fact, there are three zodiac signs Virgo will likely regret breaking up with most.

Virgos are known for being the perfectionists of the zodiac. Because of this, they're picky and tend to only invest their time into people who have long-term potential. So, when a relationship ends, they take it pretty hard.

"They'll likely blame themselves and go through various mental iterations of what they could've possibly done or said differently to prevent the relationship from going sour," Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle. "Therefore, it can take quite a while for them to fully move on, especially if they didn't initiate the breakup! If Virgo was the party who started to realize that the relationship needed to end, a lot of this over-analysis would have taken place before pulling the trigger, and it might even seem to the outside that they are 'getting over it quickly.'"

Virgos hate feeling like they've made a mistake, so it's not too common for them to regret a breakup. But as astrologer Tara Redfield tells Bustle, the only time a Virgo will have regrets is if they were truly in love. If that's the case, their over-analytical mind won't ever let them forget the one that got away. According to Semos and Redfield, these are the zodiac exes Virgo will miss the most.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taurus and Virgo make a great zodiac match. They're both earth signs who have a lot in common. According to Redfield, they're grounded, practical, and loyal. They're hardworking and have a shared love of wealth and money. They relate to each other very well, and their personal values are in alignment. However, Virgo can be a bit too critical for the bull, while Taurus' possessive nature can be a little too overbearing and suffocating for Virgo. Fights can also escalate when the stubborn Taurus shuts down or fails to listen to the Mercury-ruled Virgo, who's all about communication. Regardless, Virgo will look back and feel like Taurus was their perfect match.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Earth and air don't always make the best combinations. But according to Semos, the "quirky, brilliant, and imaginative" Aquarius actually has a lot in common with Virgo. "When they click, they won’t be able to get enough of each other," she says. "Virgo will want to 'figure out' the idiosyncratic Aquarius, and Aquarius is game for someone as different from them as the intellectual and practical Virgo." This pairing can go south due to Aquarius' need for freedom and attitude towards love. According to Semos, Aquarius is more logical than emotional. It can take a while to realize and admit they're feeling something romantic for another person. Although Virgos also need more time to fall in love, they'll start overanalyzing everything once they realize that Aquarius isn't falling in love at the same pace as they are. Even so, Virgo will look back and wonder what could've been if they were a little more patient.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Virgo and Capricorn make another great earth sign pairing. Virgos value security, which Capricorn will be able to provide. They'll also love having a partner who's just as ambitious as they are. Capricorn, on the other hand, will appreciate Virgo's perfectionism. "On most fronts, these two will mesh beautifully," Semos says. "However, if this doesn’t work out, self-critical Virgo will probably think it’s their own fault! Capricorn exudes such authority and confidence that humble Virgo will wrack their overly analytical heads trying to figure out where they 'didn’t make the cut' for Capricorn." Out of all of Virgo's zodiac pairings, this is one relationship that will likely stick out in their minds most.

Sources:

Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils

Tara Redfield, astrologer