The end of the year is coming at full speed and like every other year, you’re probably scrambling to see what New Year's Eve events are happening before the big day. Only, instead of asking friends what their plans are or trying to organize a last-minute party at your place, you're looking into New Year's Eve virtual events that you can attend from home. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to kiss 2020 goodbye, no matter where you are.

Virtual concerts, races, and even the traditional Times Square ball drop have all moved to the internet to give you the best New Year's Even while remaining safe — and warm. Did you also miss your favorite music festivals this year? Events like Tomorrowland are making up for lost time and putting on a virtual New Year''s eve bash so you can party from your couch. If you prefer a more active New Year's Eve, 5Ks, 10Ks, Half-Marathons, and Marathons have also gone virtual — aka wherever you are — if you feel like literally running away away from this year.

Get ready to break out the champagne and attend these online events that will have you racing to get to 2021.

Party At Tomorrowland's Virtual Show EDM lovers, rejoice. Tomorrowland will be hosting an online New Year's Eve concert complete with all your favorite artists. Diplo, Martin Garrix, and Snoop Dogg have all been confirmed. Get your tickets here.

Watch The Virtual NYE Times Square Ball Drop Luckily, you can still watch the iconic ball drop that rings in the New Year. While Times Square will be shut down to the public, New York City still fully plans on having a virtual ball drop so you can enjoy all the New Year's fun, sans the cold. You can watch the livestream here.

Rock Out At A "KISS 2020 Goodbye" Virtual Concert Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images If you're looking to smooch this year goodbye, who better to experience it with than the band, KISS? The rock band will be putting on a virtual concert that lets you see Gene and the gang in all their glory. Get your tickets here.

Get Moving With A Virtual Race ljubaphoto/E+/Getty Images If you've got a New Year's resolution to be more active, check out the Bye 2020 New Year's Eve Virtual Run and race your way into 2021. You can choose your own distance: 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon, or a Marathon. Register here.

Ring In The New Year With Stars From Drag Race John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Want to spend your New Year's with Trixie Mattel and Bob the Drag Queen? 16 Drag Race stars are coming together for an 11-hour New Year's Eve virtual event on Dec. 31. Aside from the incredible outfits, you can expect performances by BeBe Zahara Benet, Divina De Campo, and Trinity The Tuck. Get your tickets here.

Enter 2021 With An Actual Bang The city of Las Vegas has also had it with 2020. They'll be closing the door on the year with a virtual "explosion" that includes a 2020 sign being blasted right before the clock strikes 12. There will also be a chance to win a free trip to Sin City during the show. You can watch the livestream here.

Dance Into 2021 With Steve Aoki Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The only people who have missed live music more than the fans are the artists. Steve Aoki is introducing his new Latin record label, Dim Mak En Fuego, to ring in the new year virtually. You can watch the livestream here.

Break A Sweat At A Virtual Dance Party AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images Tao Group Hospitality is responsible for some of the most fun restaurants and nightclub venues worldwide. Join them on New Year's Eve for a virtual evening that's jam-packed with entertainment. You can take a mixology class, attend a comedy show, and finish the night with a DJ dance party from the comfort of your own home. Get your tickets here.

Get Your Steps In At A Charity Rave DJ Scruff and DJ Yoda aren't even trying to be on planet earth to kiss 2020 goodbye. Party with them and more during #RaveToTheMoon, a free charity at-home rave. You can pick your own cause using JustGiving.The event organizers hope for ravers to collectively step the distance to the moon — and the person with the highest step count will win a prize. Get your tickets here.

Watch Dua Lipa Live On YouTube Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty Images Dua Lipa is heading to YouTube for New Year's Eve with a free "Hello 2021" virtual show. In addition to seeing the singer perform, you'll also get to tune into J Balvin, YG, and Kane Brown. You can watch the livestream here.