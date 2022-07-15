Once upon a time, I looked forward to summer for the school break; now, it’s so that I can drink chilled rosé outside after work. (#thisisthirty.) Though my after-hours routine had already been borderline sacred, it’s been improved — which is to say, more efficient and cost-effective (again, #thisisthirty) — since stocking my fridge with Wander + Ivy’s single-serve wines.

Wander + Ivy offers several types of wine, including two whites (a California chardonnay and an Italian white) and two reds (a California cabernet sauvignon and a Spanish blend), all sourced from award-winning, family-owned vineyards, sustainably made with organic grapes, and packaged in elegant 6.3-ounce glass bottles, which amounts to about a quarter of a standard bottle — a generous single serving, ideal for people (like me) who want to enjoy one or two glasses of wine at a time, without facing the prospect of spilling the rest of the bottle.

I’ve tried and enjoyed all of Wander + Ivy’s wines; even their chardonnay, which is typically the only wine I don’t touch, I found to be surprisingly light and drinkable. But of course, this season — otherwise semi-officially known as rosé season — their 2020 Limited Edition Rosé is getting the most airtime for me.

Fast Facts:

Taste: Light, crisp, and dry.

ABV: 12.5%

Varietal: 54% Merlot, 41% Cabernet Sauvignon, 7% Pinot Noir

Region: Languedoc, France

No added sugar

Organic grapes

Low sulfites

The Perfect Summer Drink, Packaged In The Perfect Vessel

Wander + Ivy’s rosé is sourced from an award-winning, female-helmed vineyard in the southern French region of Languedoc, one of the world’s foremost producers of wines and known particularly for their rosés. The vineyard has been family-run for fourteen generations, and they’re proud to be one of the region’s first “green” operations.

Composed of 52% merlot, 41% cabernet sauvignon, and 7% pinot noir, the crystal-pink rosé is light, crisp, and on the drier side, with a distinctly floral aroma cut through with sweet berries and stone fruits. It’s substantial enough to enjoy on its own, or as an accompaniment to smaller, sweeter bites (it would taste lovely with a cheeseboard situation, particularly nuts and dried fruit). I can also imagine washing this down with a fresh summer salad or grilled veggies; for all my non-vegans out there, you’ll love it with chicken or fish. Back in June, on the first warm evening since September, I cracked all the windows in my apartment, served myself a bowl of Van Leeuwen vanilla ice cream, and sipped my rosé while watching the sky turn pink and gold — a pure celebration of summer, and a memory I’ll undoubtedly hold close come fall, when it’s time to uncork (or, rather, unscrew) Wander + Ivy’s richer, comforting reds.

The single-serving glass bottle is great for portion control, of course, but I also love how portable it is. The slim shape fits nicely in a tote for trips to the beach, pool, or park; the glass is durable enough that you won’t worry about it shattering; and the spout is secured with an airtight cap to prevent leaking.

Shop More Wander + Ivy Single-Serve Wines

Wander + Ivy’s wines are available in boxes of eight, 16, or 24 single-serve bottles, starting at $68 (or about $8.50 per glass) for a one-time purchase. Alternatively, you can subscribe and save 15% off your order of choice, and opt to have your box delivered every one, two, or three months.

Though I’d recommend getting a box of rosé to carry you through the summer (and, let’s be real, all year long), it’s worth checking out their four other wines, too. If you’re new to Wander + Ivy, I’d specifically recommend picking up their Mixed Varietals — great for taste-testing every wine the brand has on offer, or for having people over — or else another of their mixed combinations, like Reds + Rosé or Whites + Rosé. All their wines are made using organic grapes, free of added sugars, and naturally low in sulfites.

Whether you opt for the velvety cab, crisp white, or a combo box, you’ll definitely appreciate the convenience of Wander + Ivy’s portion-controlled, clean-pour bottles (doesn’t hurt that they look beautiful, too).