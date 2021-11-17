38 Ways To Make Your Boring Clothing Look Way More Stylish & Expensive

Every day, you wake up and pick out an outfit — and after a while, it’s easy to start running out of ideas. But that’s why online shopping was invented, right? Here, I’ve written about some pieces from Amazon that’ll spice up just about any wardrobe. So many reviewers love these items that add a bit of sparkle and shine to their current closets, all while giving new life to some of their current pieces.

If you have a favorite dress that’s just a hair too long, you can try this hem adhesive tape. If you want to protect your feet from the rain (but still want your shoes to be stylish), then these Chelsea-style rain boots are probably right up your alley. There are tons of products just like these, and they’re backed by hundreds — if not thousands — of reviews (like this no-wire bra that reviewers swear is the comfiest they’ve ever owned).

Whether you want a new vegan leather purse or a leather cleaning solution to revive one you already own, there’s likely something on this list for you. You can even grab a new pair of kicks or a scrubbing brush that’ll restore your old ones to their former glory.

Go ahead and start scrolling for tons of ways to make your clothes look even more stylish than they already are.

1 These Polarized Sunglasses That Give Affordable Glam SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Protecting your eyes is a year-round task — it gets sunny during wintertime, too. With these polarized sunglasses, you can can keep your eyes protected and look good while doing it. The square frame and gold accents complement a range of styles, whether it’s the peak of summer or the middle of winter. They’re available with different lens colors, too.

2 This Chunky Sweater That’s Perfect For Layering KYL Chunky Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon If there’s one piece of advice fashion magazines always get right, it’s the importance of layering. This versatile cardigan with lantern sleeves can add warmth over a classic fall turtleneck. But with its loose knit, it can also be layered over a light summer top during the warmer months. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

3 A Hoodie So Soft You Won’t Want To Take It Off LONGYUAN Hooded Fuzzy Cardigan Amazon $32 See On Amazon With its soft material, large hood, and deep pockets, this fuzzy cardigan is like a cute, wearable blanket. Dozens of reviewers describe the cardigan as “comfy” and “warm,” two features you can never have too much of in a piece of clothing, if you ask me. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 27

4 This Crop Top Reviewers Are Obsessed With MakeMeChic Twist Front T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon Grab this basic crop top for a twist on a classic — literally. The twisted knot gives the top a cute fitted look. “I got three different colors and can’t wait to get more,” wrote one reviewer. Luckily, this top comes in over 30 colors, and the added spandex gives it some stretch. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

5 A Warm Scarf That Comes in Over A Dozen Shades of Plaid American Trends Blanket Scarf Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you ask me, plaid is such a classic pattern that this scarf made of faux cashmere will likely never go out of style. It can be worn dozens of ways, from a laid-back loose look to a more preppy style. See for yourself in the dozens of photos left by reviewers. Available colors: 23

6 This Elastic Belt With A Vintage-Inspired Look GRACE KARIN Elastic Waist Belt Amazon $14 See On Amazon Cinch any dress, skirt, or tunic with this chic stretchy belt. You can pair it with an A-line dress for a retro look or add to a flowing maxi dress for a more casual style. This belt comes in neutral colors, as well as bright shades for a pop of color. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — XXXX-Large

7 This Shoe Cleaner That Will Bring your Dirty Kicks Back To Life Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you want to see something satisfying, scroll through the before and after photos customers have posted of their messy shoes cleaned with this pink shoe cleaner. This cleaner uses a concentrate that includes saddle soap and gentle oils — and it can be used on canvas, leather, vinyl, as well as other shoe fabrics.

8 This Dainty Necklace With Over 10,000 Reviews Turandoss Layered Choker Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon Get the look of several necklaces in one with this layered 14-karat gold-plated piece. The necklace is nickel-free and hypoallergenic; dress up with a formal look or wear with a V-neck tee for a cute, casual look. “Love this set! I’ve worn the bar necklace in shower several times and it hasn’t tarnished/changed color. Looks like real gold,” said one reviewer.

9 This Vegan Leather Purse That Fits All The Essentials LYPULY Vegan Leather Purse Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from a soft, vegan leather, this purse is small but mighty. It’s big enough to fit a phone, wallet, makeup, and other essentials, but still compact so you don’t feel like you’re carrying a whole duffel bag. Wear it as a crossbody bag or keep it close with the interchangeable wristlet strap. You can even go strapless and carry the bag around as a clutch. It also comes in two sizes, so even if you have the newest iPhone, the bag will still be big enough. Available sizes: 2

Available Colors: 10

10 A Vibrant Purse Strap To Spice Up An Old Bag Kolti Purse Strap Amazon $13 See On Amazon Give new life to an existing purse with this adjustable purse strap. With over 20 colors available, there are plenty of options to match whatever color bag you have. Use the rainbow-striped strap to add a pop of color to a black bag, or go with the zebra stripe pattern for a sassy look. Available Colors: 28

11 This Waffle-Knit Henley Top That Reviewers Are Loving IWOLLENCE Henley Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon In my opinion, you just can’t go wrong with a henley. This long-sleeve shirt is made from a soft waffle knit and has loose-fitting bat-wing sleeves. The front tie gives it a unique twist — and with over 30,000 reviews, this shirt has a legion of fans. One reviewer wrote, “Absolutely love this shirt, it’s so comfy & light weight!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 41

12 A Chelsea Rain Boot That Looks Sleek While Keeping You Dry Asgard Ankle Rainboots Amazon $32 See On Amazon Rain boots don’t have to be tall and clunky, and these ones are proof. Designed in the classic Chelsea style, these boots are made from a matte-finished PVC material and have rubber soles, making them perfect for rainy days, working in the garden, or walking through the mud. They come in an array of colors, including a glittery silver. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 12

13 The Wool Hat That’ll Lend Some Drama To Your Wardrobe Lanzom Wide Brim Hat Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from real wool, this wide-brimmed hat will add a dramatic flair to any outfit. Pair it with a flowing floral dress for a music festival look, or wear with a cardigan on a chilly day. Several reviewers note that this hat is much more affordable than similar hats from other brands. Available colors: 34

14 This Handheld Steamer With A No-Leak Design BEAUTURAL Clothes Steamer Amazon $35 See On Amazon This compact, handheld steamer gets clothes looking smooth in just a few minutes. The device heats up in 30 seconds, which is great if you’re running late. Plus, it automatically shuts off after eight minutes of inactivity, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.

15 These Wide-Leg Jeans That Are Surprisingly Affordable Gloria Vanderbilt Wide Leg Jeans Amazon $20 See On Amazon In my opinion, everyone needs a solid pair of jeans in their wardrobe. These wide-leg jeans come in an array of shades, from a crisp white to dark denim. Pair them with cute sandals in the summer or a chunky boot in the fall. With 2% elastane (in addition to cotton and polyester), these jeans have just enough stretch for ideal comfort. Available sizes: 4 — 24 Plus

Available colors: 10

16 These Heel Cushions That Keep Your High Heels Comfortable Walkize Padded Shoe Inserts Amazon $15 See On Amazon High heels are known for elevating any outfit, but they’re not known for comfort. Luckily, these padded shoe inserts add an extra layer of cushion to keep the balls of your feet comfortable all day and night. And it’s not just heels — these pads can be used with ballet flats, loafers, and any other pair of shoes where you need a little extra support.

17 These Rectangular Sunglasses Give Total ‘90s Vibes BUTABY Retro Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon These throwback shades come in so many different frame and lens colors that it’s hard to pick a favorite; there’s baby blue, light pink, and lime green, as well as more classic shades like like tortoise and black. But these glasses aren’t just for style, they also have a UV protective coating to help keep your eyes safe from the sun. Available colors: 33

18 A Spray That Helps Keep Your Clothes Looking Crisp Mary Ellen Sizing Alternative Starch Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can keep your clothes crisp with the help of this spray. Made from soil guard and wrinkle resister that shouldn’t leave residue on your clothing, these spray helps protect fabric and makes ironing clothes easier. As an added bonus, reviewers even note that the product is a big hit among the quilting community.

19 This Turtleneck Sweater That Is The Definition Of Coziness ANRABESS Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $41 See On Amazon Sometimes, the best items of clothing are the ones that make you feel like you’re wearing a blanket. This thick and warm turtleneck can be paired with leggings and boots, tucked into a denim skirt, or even used as a beach coverup on a windy beach day. The trickiest part of this sweater is deciding which of the 30-plus colors to get it in. One reviewer wrote, “Love this sweater it’s so comfy. Comfier than cashmere even!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 34

20 This Rad Bucket Hat With Over 19,000 Reviews The Hat Depot Bucket Hat Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can say that bucket hats are back, but it’s starting to feel like they never even left. This bucket hat is made from 100% cotton, which makes it super easy to throw in the wash (because it will definitely get a lot of wear). It comes in a ton of colors from pastel tie-dye to classic khaki and pink camouflage. “Love this hat! I never feel like I look good in hats but this is perfect,” wrote one review. Available sizes: Small/Medium and Large/X-Large

Available colors: 38

21 These Thigh-High Socks That Are Perfect For Pairing With Skirts Chalier Thigh High Socks Amazon $16 See On Amazon These cozy thigh-high socks can be paired with a pleated skirt and some loafers, but you can also wear them with tall boots for a cozier vibe. Made from a cotton blend, these socks will keep you warm while remaining breathable. Many customers wrote that they’re “good quality.” Available colors: 9

22 A Pair Of High-Waisted Pants With Cute Bow Details GRACE KARIN High Waist Pencil Pants (2 Pack) Amazon $51 See On Amazon Casual clothing doesn’t have to be boring. These sassy pencil pants have a cinched tie waist and bow details on the ankles. Pair them with a casual blouse for a stylish look that takes minimal effort. The belt is also removable, so you can mix up the look with one from your own closet. Go with a classic neutral or a bright red for a pop of color. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

23 This Cardigan That Comes In Over A Dozen Colors And Patterns ZESICA Open Front Cardigan Amazon $43 See On Amazon This comfy cardigan comes in several shades of leopard print, including black and white, light pink, and yellow. This cardigan comes in other colors and patterns, too — including pumpkins and reindeer for cozy seasonal looks. It’s machine washable and made with a blend of nylon, polyester, and viscose. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 26

24 This Comfy Bra With over 28,000 fans Warner's Wire-Free Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon This wire-free bra has an elastic band for easy wear, along with wide straps that offer support while still being comfortable. It’s made with soft nylon and spandex that can be cleaned in the wash — and one reviewer wrote, “Usually after a long days work I’d be screaming to pop that bra off, but not this one! I’ll be ordering more!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

25 These Silicone Nipple Covers That You’ll Forget You’re Wearing Nippies Reusable Nipple Covers Amazon $26 See On Amazon Feel comfortable wearing that strapless dress with the help of these adhesive nipple covers. Made from soft silicone that’ll stay in place, these nipple covers will keep you feeling comfortable. They also have a matte finish and are available in three shades: coco, caramel, and creme. Available sizes: Small & Large

Available colors: 3

26 This Vegan Leather Backpack With Tons Of Pockets CHERUTY Anti-Theft Backpack Amazon $27 See On Amazon You can help keep your essentials protected with this anti-theft backpack. Made from faux leather, it has plenty of pockets both inside and out. That way, you can keep your phone or wallet secure inside while keeping a water bottle or umbrella on the outside. With two sizes, this bag has interchangeable straps so you can wear it on your back or carry it like a purse. Available sizes: Medium & Large

Available colors: 19

27 A $2 Hem Adhesive For No-Sew Alterations HeatnBond Hem Adhesive Amazon $2 See On Amazon Sometimes, you need to quickly shorten a skirt or pair or pants — and this hem adhesive is an easy shortcut. it uses a heat-activated adhesive — so if you can iron, you can hem clothes. It can even hold heavier fabrics like denim and corduroy. Available colors: 2

28 This Retro-Inspired Satin Scarf FONYVE Satin Scarf Amazon $10 See On Amazon This satin scarf can be worn in an endless number of ways. Wear it like a necklace for a retro ‘40s look, affix it to a purse for an extra pop of color, or — as one reviewer showed in a photo — wear it as a funky sleeveless top. With over 40 color options from polka dots to paisley, there’s a satin scarf to go with every outfit. Available colors: 44

29 This Faux Leather Belt That Comes In A Pack Of 2 SANSTHS Faux Leather Belts (2 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Belts don’t always come cheap, which makes this two-pack of belts for $17 a great find. Wear these belts to hold up a pair of loose pants, or just to add some flair to an outfit. With a double loop buckle, the belt is easily adjustable and comes with a hole punch to add more holes if needed. Available sizes: Small — XXXL

Available colors: 11

30 This Long Sleeve Crop Top That Goes With Everything Verdusa Basic Crop Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon In my opinion, you can never have too many basics. This long-sleeve crop top made of polyester and spandex comes in over a dozen colors, and you may as well get one of each. It’s great for layering or wearing on its own; dress it up for a night out or wear it with bike shorts for a sporty vibe. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

31 These Gold-Plated Hoops That Come In 4 Sizes PAVOI Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether or like a small dainty hoop or more of a statement earring, these gold-plated hoops fit the bill. Sizes range from 20 to 50 millimeters, and the hoops come in yellow white and rose gold. Hoops are timeless, so these will never go out of style. Available sizes: 20 — 50 millimeters

Available colors: 3

32 A Leather Cleaner That Will Make Your Shoes Look New Again Weiman 3-in-1 Leather Cleaner Amazon $11 See On Amazon Unlike canvas shoes, leather can’t just be thrown in the wash or scrubbed with soap and water. This product cleans and conditions leather to return it to its former glory. And it’s not just shoes: This conditioning cream can be used on leather purses, jackets, belts, furniture, and any other goods you have lying around the house.

33 This Slouchy Beanie That Comes In Over 150 Colors C.C Knit Beanie Amazon $13 See On Amazon Stay warm with this slouchy knit beanie that comes in over 150 colors, from bright ombre shades to speckled neutrals. Depending on your style, it can be worn slouchy and casual, or pulled tightly over the ears for extra warmth. Nearly 40,000 shoppers have reviewed this hat, with one calling it “My all time favorite hat!” Available colors: 150+

34 This Super Affordable Slip That’s Great For Layering Coreal Under Dress Slip Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you have a see-through dress or if just want a little extra coverage, this slip has got your back. Made from modal fabric, this slip is super stretchy — so it shouldn’t feel tight and bunchy under other clothes. It comes in a variety of colors, so you can discreetly wear the slip or wear a contrasting color to make your outfit pop. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

35 This Jewelry Cleaner That 18,000 Reviewers Swear By Connoiseurs Jewelry Polishing Cloth Amazon $5 See On Amazon There’s nothing you can really do to keep jewelry from tarnishing, but you can certainly bring it back to life with a quality cleaning cloth. This polishing cloth helps remove tarnish from necklaces, watches, and other silver pieces. One reviewer even noted that this was the same kind of cloth she used when working in a jewelry store, so you know it’s the real deal.

36 These Glittery Tights That Will Make You Want To Dance LUCKELF Rhinestone Fishnet Stockings Amazon $9 See On Amazon It’s hard to think of an outfit that wouldn’t be improved by a pair of glittery tights. Made from nylon and adorned with dozens of rhinestones, these fishnets add a bit of spice to a plain black dress. They could even be used for a festive look around the holidays. Available colors: 10

37 A Plaid Shirt Jacket That Is So Comfortable UANEO Wool Blend Jacket Amazon $39 See On Amazon Keep it cozy with this buffalo plaid shirt jacket (aka shacket). With a thick, warm fabric, this piece is great for layering under a warm coat during the colder months or thrown over a crop top on a cool summer night. You can even go up a size to get a loose look. “I absolutely love this jacket and I have already worn it a dozen times,” writes one reviewer. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large