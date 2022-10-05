Shopping
40 Ways To Make Your Home Look & Feel So Much More Luxurious For Under $35
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
In my humble opinion, one of the simple joys of being an adult is treating yourself to a little something that makes your living space feel more luxurious. And luckily, since all of these home products are under $35 on Amazon, you don’t have to spend a lot to elevate the look of your place.
Whether it’s a set of smart light bulbs you can control with your voice or a minimalist essential oil diffuser that fills your room with a relaxing scent, these mini investments make being at home even better. Something as simple as freshening up your old throw pillows with these knit covers or adding a faux fur area rug can give your place a more sophisticated vibe. While these home upgrades might look expensive, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to learn that they come at wallet-friendly prices.