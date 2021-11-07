44 Weird But Genius Things People Are Buying To Upgrade Their Homes For Cheap

It’s no secret that many of us have been on a bit of a spree when it comes to upgrading our homes. After all, when you spend so much time in one place, it only makes sense that you’d want it to look and feel as nice as possible. It turns out, though, that you can keep your sense of humor alive while redoing your space — just check out these weird but genius home items on Amazon.

What, exactly, am I talking about? Take, for example, this holder for your salt and pepper shakers that’s shaped like a cute dog. Don’t like dogs? You can choose from among 17 other creatures, like elephants, parrots, and pigs. There’s also this hedgehog-shaped business card holder that’ll look amazing sitting on your kitchen counter or WFH desk. He’s perfect for holding onto your dry-cleaning receipt, that sticky note you don’t want to lose track of, your kid’s permission slip from school, and lots more.

Of course, there’s plenty of other stuff on this list that’s a little less offbeat, but fantastically useful, like a highly rated humidifier that’ll add hydration to dry air, and this cocktail shaker set that’s guaranteed to turn you into a mixologist. Sure, these may be more practical buys — but at these prices, you can add a little fun to your shopping cart, too. Read on for more clever home items that are so much fun.

1 This Rechargeable Grill & Candle Lighter That Doesn’t Require Butane REIDEA Electric Candle Lighter Amazon $12 See On Amazon With its stylish profile, you might mistake this rechargeable plasma lighter for a writing utensil, but it’s actually a safe way to light your candles or grill. It doesn’t use a flame, which means it’s wind-resistant, and since you don’t need butane, you’ll never have to fill it up. Use it for cookouts, birthday parties, or just while you’re enjoying a cocktail by candlelight.

2 A Shower Mirror That Stays Fog-Free HONEYBULL Fogless Shower Mirror Amazon $19 See On Amazon Designed to hang on any flat surface using the included adhesive hook, this shower mirror is ideal for shaving or applying facial treatments, thanks to its anti-fog coating that offers a crystal-clear view. An extra hook is included that’s perfect for keeping your razor or your washcloth close at hand. Available sizes: 3

3 This Tufted Ottoman That Doubles As Storage Space COSYLAND Faux Leather Storage Ottoman Amazon $26 See On Amazon Want your space to look clean and tidy in seconds? Hide miscellaneous items (magazines, files, kids’ toys) inside this ottoman, and your space will look clean and tidy in just seconds. Not only that, but with its padded top, the ottoman provides a little extra seating for your guests, then folds flat for convenient storage when not in use. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 5

4 The Battery-Operated Can Opener That’s So Much Easier To Use Bangrui Electric Can Opener Amazon $28 See On Amazon With one-touch operation, this can opener quickly separates the lid from the can without leaving jagged edges behind — and unlike standard electric openers, you can stash it in a drawer. This battery-powered opener is left hand-friendly and also ideal for anyone who finds it difficult to operate hand-crank openers. Available colors: 3

5 This Fun Key Holder That Helps You Stay Organized TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder Amazon $7 See On Amazon You’ll never spend time looking for your keys again after you install this cute key holder that adds a touch of whimsy to your wall with its cloud shape. With a weight capacity of nearly 7 ounces, it holds keys tightly with the help of powerful embedded magnets, and can be mounted to any flat surface with the adhesive on the reverse.

6 A Coffee Grinder That Can Also Be Used With Nuts & Spices Kaffe Electric Coffee Grinder Amazon $24 See On Amazon For the true coffee aficionado, this electric grinder is a must: It gives you freshly ground beans in just seconds, so you can enjoy your own barista-perfect brew without having to change out of your PJs. Also suitable for grinding nuts and spices, it operates with just the press of a button and comes with its own cleaning brush. Available colors: 4

7 The Handheld Frother That Turns You Into A Barista Bonsenkitchen Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $11 See On Amazon This handheld frother turns you into a beverage-making whiz as you whip up foamy topping for cappuccinos, lattes, hot chocolates, and even cocktails. The BPA-free frother is battery-operated, and it’s earned a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 29,000 reviews. Available colors: 5

8 This Electric Wine Bottle Opener That Makes Uncorking A Bottle So Easy CIRCLE JOY Electric Wine Bottle Opener Amazon $16 See On Amazon It’s time to trade in your traditional wine key for this electric wine bottle opener that makes uncorking a matter of seconds. After removing the foil with the included cutter, position the opener over the bottle neck and push the button — the corkscrew will automatically (and flawlessly) remove the cork.

9 An Electric Kettle That Scores Style Points Bodum Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle Amazon $27 See On Amazon Unlike so many of its modern competitors, this stylish electric kettle doesn’t look like it’s about to launch a voyage to Mars. Instead, the matte black finish, cork accents, and almost sculptural lines will add a great design touch to your kitchen. Made from durable stainless steel with a nonslip cork handle, it features a gooseneck spout for flow control.

10 The Space Heater That Warms Up Even The Coldest Corners GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater Amazon $29 See On Amazon With a ceramic element and two heat levels, this portable space heater will cut the chill in your office, work-from-home setup, or any space up to 200 square feet. Weighing just 2 pounds, it has a small footprint that can fit into tight spaces, and boasts overheat and tip-over protection. Don’t fight with your significant other over the thermostat — just get one of these. Available colors: 2

11 This Jellyfish Lamp That’s Oddly Mesmerizing COLORLIFE Electric Jellyfish Tank Desk Lamp Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you put it on your desk or on your nightstand, this glow-in-the-dark jellyfish lamp is the ultimate zen accessory. The jellyfish float up and down, and they’re illuminated by color-changing LED lights. It runs on a whisper-quiet motor and features an automatic shut-off after four hours of operation. Available colors: 2

12 This Grommet Outlet That Gives You Plug-In Space Anywhere Maggie Power Grommet Outlet Amazon $18 See On Amazon Create additional plug-in space anywhere you need it — like your desk, kitchen counter, or even sofa — with this grommet outlet. Simply drill a hole into any piece of furniture, insert the outlet, then plug the cord into a wall socket. The outlet provides one AC socket and two USB ports. Available styles: 2

Available colors: 2

13 The Alarm Clock That Doubles As A Mirror & Device Charger Sukeen LED Digital Clock Electric Alarm Amazon $19 See On Amazon This digital alarm clock features a mirrored surface with a large LED display that’s brightness-adjustable. In fact, you can even turn the time display completely off if you want total darkness at night, or want to use it solely as a mirror during the day. Even better, the clock has two USB charging ports, so you can power up electronics while you sleep. Available colors: 7

14 A Wireless Charger That Takes Up Minimal Space TOZO Wireless Charging Pad Amazon $12 See On Amazon Compatible with all Qi-enabled devices, this wireless charger is ultra-thin and crafted from aviation-quality aluminum that will stand up to years of use. It features built-in protection from overheating and short circuiting, and comes in colors like champagne, black, and gold. Available colors: 13

15 This Adorable Incense Holder That Reminds You To Think Of Nature As You Relax NAGU Ceramic Incense Burner Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Lighting some incense is a terrific way to relax, and this adorable incense burner just adds to the experience. It has a lotus leaf design to catch any ash, and a charming frog that holds the incense stick. Crafted from ceramic, it’s both delicate and durable.

16 A Cocktail Shaker Set That Says You’ve Finally Reached Adulthood Appolab Cocktail Shaker Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon There’s just something about having a bar cart that says you’ve finally arrived at adulthood, and this cocktail shaker set is the perfect addition to any such setup. All the pieces are crafted from durable and rust-resistant stainless steel, and the set includes a shaker with a strainer, a double-sided jigger, a bar spoon, a muddler, ice tongs, and two liquor bottle pourers.

17 The Automatic Soap Dispenser That’s More Hygienic Nozama Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $23 See On Amazon Instead of contaminating your soap pump with your (potentially germy) hands, use this automatic soap dispenser with an infrared motion detector that senses the movement of your hand. The battery-operated dispenser gives you the option of three soap volume levels, and the waterproof base resists corrosion.

18 This Bluetooth Device That Monitors Indoor Humidity & Temperature Govee Bluetooth Thermometer and Hygrometer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Are you curious about the humidity levels in your basement? How about the temperature in your baby’s room? And your wine storage area? Place this little Bluetooth monitor nearby and you can access a complete report on conditions via an app on your phone. With its Swiss-made sensor, the monitor measures and tracks temperature and humidity and stores data for up to two years.

19 A Compact Set Of Cooking Tools That Come In Handy In Any Kitchen Esie Houzie Kitchen Gadget Set (5 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These compact kitchen gadgets open up a world of cooking possibilities for anyone dealing with a small kitchen. The BPA-free set includes a grater, a grinder for ginger or garlic, a pizza wheel, a vegetable peeler, and a bottle opener. And although the pieces are small, reviewers are pleased with how durable they are; in fact, this set has earned a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 1,000 reviews. Available colors: 3

20 This Shower Dispenser That Streamlines Your Bathing Experience Better Living Products Soap and Shower Dispenser Amazon $22 See On Amazon Streamline your bathing routine with this wall-mounted dispenser that has room for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash — which means you can clear up bottle clutter on the sides of your tub. The spacious holder installs in just minutes using the super strong adhesive, and you can mount it to a flat surface or the corner of the wall.

21 A Macrame Magazine Rack That Adds Texture To Any Room Mkono Macramé Magazine Rack Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made from cotton macramé on a wood frame, this magazine rack is designed to hold reading materials like your favorite coffee table books and the latest edition of Vogue or The New Yorker. It also adds nice texture to your space, and folds up for out-of-the-way storage.

22 This Wine & Beer Holder That Suctions To The Tub SipCaddy Beer and Wine Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Enjoy a long soak in the bath even more once you have this cupholder that accommodates both wine glasses and canned beverages. The suction cup on the back keeps it securely in place, and it can hold up to 7 pounds — so you don’t have to skimp on the pour.

23 This Toilet Night Light That’s Motion-Activated Witshine Motion-Activated Toilet Night Light Amazon $11 See On Amazon Light up your toilet at night with your choice of 16 colors — or have a disco party and rotate through them all — with this toilet night light. It’s motion-activated, which means you won’t have to turn on the glaring overhead light to navigate in the dark. This light hooks right over the rim and is battery-operated and waterproof.

24 A Caddy For Remote Controls & Other Electronics HofferRuffer Remote Control Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon With five deep compartments and a spinning mechanism, this organizing caddy is the perfect home for remote controls, small electronics, and even your reading glasses. It sits on a lazy Susan-style platform, making it easy to reach whatever you need. Choose from 17 colors and styles. Available colors and styles: 17

25 The Memory Foam Back Cushion That Makes Any Chair More Comfy Qutool Lumbar Support Pillow for Office Chair Amazon $30 See On Amazon This back pillow is perfect for anyone who spends prolonged periods in front of the computer, offering support to both the lower and upper back. It’s made with dense memory foam with a breathable mesh cover, and the two straps keep it securely in place. One reviewer wrote, “This full back lumbar support is MUCH BETTER than most lumbar supports that are half the size and support your lumbar only,” and another: “The pillow also doesn't just crush down to nothing -- it has enough substance to actually support your back under a fair amount of pressure.”

26 The Backlighting That Turns Your TV Into A Real Home Theater Maylit TV LED Backlight Kit Amazon $13 See On Amazon Backlight your television and get a real home theater experience for your next movie night with this LED kit that you can control with the included remote. These lights (which can help cut down on eyestrain, by the way) are brightness-adjustable and feature 16 colors and four modes. They’re easy to install with the included adhesive.

27 A Shower Squeegee That Helps Prevent Soap & Mildew Buildup HIWARE All-Purpose Shower Squeegee Amazon $14 See On Amazon Make keeping your shower clean the work of seconds with this stainless steel squeegee. Just a few swipes after your shower, and it’ll remove soap residue and help prevent the growth of mold and mildew, as well as hard water stains. It comes with a waterproof hook for easy hanging inside your shower, and you can choose from three sizes and three colors: black, bronze, and silver. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 3

28 These Smart Plugs That Let You Voice Control Appliances Kasa Smart Plugs (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Control lamps, small appliances like your toaster or your coffee maker, and much more with these smart plugs. With the compatible phone app, you can set schedules or operate devices from anywhere in the world. Plus, if you have an Alexa or Google Home smart assistant, you can voice control anything that’s plugged in.

29 A Cute Little Doggo That Holds Your Salt & Pepper DWK Animal Holder with Salt And Pepper Shaker Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon People definitely love dogs, and that apparently carries through to the kitchen with this salt and pepper set with a holder that looks like an adorable beagle. Available in a number of other animal likenesses as well (like a donkey or a cute chihuahua), these sets make for terrific gifts for the animal lovers in your life. Available styles: 15

30 The Organizer That Hangs Over Your Sofa Armrest Guken Sofa Armrest Organizer Amazon $8 See On Amazon Drape this organizer over the side of your favorite armchair or sofa, and you’ll always have your reading materials, glasses, phone, and the remote handy. Available in 18 colors to coordinate with your furniture, it’s fashioned from linen and backed with an anti-slip material to ensure that it stays in place. Available sizes and styles: 4

Available colors: 18

31 These Stick-On Lights That Add Illumination Anywhere Lightbiz LED Under-Cabinet Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These rechargeable lights are an easy way to add some illumination wherever you need it: a dark hallway, a closet, a workspace, or the underside of your kitchen cabinets. The LED lights feature optional motion sensors, and the included remote control makes it easy to set timers and dim brightness. They can be secured to any metal surface, or you can use the adhesive for quick installation.

32 A Wall-Mounted Bedside Shelf For All Your Stuff Easy Eco Life Bedside Shelf Amazon $15 See On Amazon Ideal for small spaces like studio apartments, lofts, and dorms, this wall-mounted shelf gives you a convenient place to put your phone, glasses, and a book — perfect if you don’t have room for a nightstand. Made from durable plastic, it mounts quickly and easily with the included ultra-strong adhesive, and can also be used to store office supplies next to your desk..

33 This Charging Station That Has Room For All Your Electronics Hercules Tuff Charging Station See On Amazon $35 See On Amazon With space to power up to six of your devices at one time, this charging station also makes for a convenient home for all your tablets and phones. It’s compatible with all Apple devices as well as Android phones, and each port automatically detects the charging requirements. Overcharge protection ensures safety, and the low-profile design takes up minimal space.

34 The Holder That Makes It Easy To Find Your Glasses VIPbuy Eyeglasses Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Who cares if you don’t have 20/20 vision once you have this eyeglasses holder that comes in nine cute animal options like a panda, a cat, a flamingo, and even a unicorn? Made from hand-carved and hand-painted wood, these attractive holders make it easy to keep track of your specs.

35 A Little Vacuum For Your Desk, Counter Or Table E ECSEM Portable Mini Desktop Vacuum Amazon $11 See On Amazon Designed to look like an adorable ladybug, this mini vacuum is perfect for whisking crumbs off of your tabletop after a meal, or cleaning the top of your desk at the end of the day, so that your workspace is spic and span. Battery-powered, it features simple one-button operation and suction that far out-punches its size. This is great to keep in the glove compartment for car cleanups, too.

36 These Stove Gap Covers That Keep Crumbs Off The Floor Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep the crumbs that sneak through the spaces between your appliances and the countertop from ever reaching the floor by blocking their path with these gap covers. Made from heat-resistant silicone (so you can use them next to the stove), they won’t slip around and are easy to clean by simply wiping them down with a wet cloth or throwing them in the dishwasher. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 3

37 A Humidifier That Upgrades Your Indoor Air AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $33 See On Amazon Dry air can irritate skin, but it also aggravates sinus and allergy conditions that can cause poor sleep. This cool mist humidifier add moisture to indoor air, helping to alleviate all those issues. It features whisper-quiet operation, making it ideal for use in a child’s room, and the rotating nozzle provides even mist distribution.

38 These Set of 6 Bag Clips That Could Not Be Cuter Kikkerland Woodlands Bag Clips (Set of 6) Amazon $4 See On Amazon These bag clips are a fun twist on a utilitarian buy — each clip looks just like a cute little woodland creature. The clips feature small teeth that grab onto bags of chips, cereal, pretzels, or other snacks, helping to keep the contents fresh and crispy.

39 A Highly Rated Handheld Vacuum To Clean Up Small Messes BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum Amazon $30 See On Amazon Cordless and rechargeable, this handheld BLACK+DECKER vacuum is ideal for quickly cleaning up small messes in the kitchen, front entryway, or even in your car. Plus, it can reach into tight spaces that full-size vacuums just can’t. Weighing just 11 ounces, it comes with a holder you can mount to the wall for easy access at all times. The best part? Reviewers love it, and it won’t break the bank.

40 This Sweet Sculpture That Doubles As A Votive Holder Marbrasse Votive Candle Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from iron and resin, this sculptural candle holder looks just like a bird on a branch. The peaceful scene holds one votive-sized candle and can be used as part of a tablescape or simply as a decorative accent in any room in the house. It’s a great as a gift, too.

41 The Card Holder That’s Shaped Like A Hedgehog YAMAZAKI Silicone Animal Business Card Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon Add a little levity to your desk with this business card holder that’s shaped like a hedgehog. Crafted from silicone, it’s designed to hold your business cards between its spines, but you can also use this clever helper to keep track of tickets, coupons, and memos. Available styles: 3

Available colors: 6

42 This Wall-Mounted Holder For Your Shopping Bags Greenco Wall-Mounted Bag Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you have a bunch of plastic grocery bags in your house, or you’re stocking up on eco-friendly reusable bags, this bag holder keeps them organized, so you can easily pull one out. The attractive brushed finish of its stainless steel body coordinates with your appliances, and it mounts easily to a wall or inside the cabinet with the included hardware.

43 A Planter That Looks Like A Light Bulb Marbrasse Desktop Glass Planter Amazon $14 See On Amazon Sure to catch the attention of anyone who sees it, this planter looks like an upside-down light bulb, and is accented by a bird at its top that peers into the distance. Combining an iron stand with a clear glass vase, it can be used to display flowers or root plants. Altogether, this is a true conversation piece that also makes a great gift.