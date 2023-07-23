40 Weird Things For Your Bedroom & Living Room That Are So Damn Clever

If your home could use a little refresh, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re looking for a cool table lamp that makes a statement or you’re sick and tired of the fitted sheet never staying on the mattress, these weird things for your bedroom and living room are so damn clever. I’ve scoured the internet to find reviewer-approved favorites that won’t break the bank, so keep on scrollin’ and get your porch ready for all the deliveries.

1 A Sleek Table Lamp That Doubles As A Wireless Charger Donewin Bedside Lamp Amazon $36 See On Amazon This sleek table lamp merges style and function, providing a stunning decorative accent as well as a spot to charge your phone. It has two color options to choose from and in addition to fast wireless charging, the lamp also has a USB charging port and a clever pull-out holder for your phone or tablet.

2 A Plant-Shaped Trinket Dish For A Cute Way To Corral Jewelry PUDDING CABIN Ring Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Instead of your earring collection covering every surface in your bedroom, corral favorite pieces in this whimsical plant-shaped dish. The glazed ceramic dish looks like a unique handmade piece and features an aloe plant with multiple arms that can be used to hold rings, while the dish around it is perfect for storing earrings and necklaces. The listing also offers succulent and cactus styles to choose from.

3 These Floating Shelves For A Unique Way To Store & Display Books STORAGE MANIAC Floating Bookshelves (4-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon These floating bookshelves are a great alternative to a bulky bookcase and the perfect way to add a contemporary touch to your space. Available in white and black, the heavy-duty iron shelves are designed to be mounted directly on the wall using the provided hardware, then stacked with up to 15 pounds of your favorite reads.

4 An Ultra-Thin Cover That’ll Discreetly Hide An Outlet Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover Amazon $25 See On Amazon Electrical outlets can be visually distracting, which is why this ultra-thin cover is such a clever find. It blends in with the wall to eliminate a cluttered look and comes with double-sided adhesive strips and cord clips to securely attach it in place. Its 8-foot cord is attached to a power strip with three outlets which you can store hidden from view.

5 This Motion-Activated Bed Light That Has A Soft Glow Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon Skip the blinding overhead light in the middle of the night and install this motion-activated bed light instead. Its soft glow provides enough illumination without disturbing others and the motion sensor is adjustable, so you can set it to shut off after 30 seconds or several minutes. Additionally, you can also install the lights under cabinets, in your bathroom, or in a dark hallway.

6 A Self-Adhesive Wall Organizer To Eliminate Clutter LINFIDITE Adhesive Remote Control Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Store remotes and other essentials in this self-adhesive wall organizer that requires no drilling and consists of two separate storage compartments. You can keep surfaces clutter-free and always know where the remote is thanks to this sturdy shelf that would also work well on the side of a desk or next to a bed. Choose from black, white, and gray.

7 These Under-Bed Storage Bags To Maximize Space In Your Home ZOBER Underbed Storage Bag Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Maximize every nook and cranny of your home and add extra storage space with these under-bed storage bag organizers. The zippered bags have reinforced handles so you can easily pull them out as needed and clear plastic tops to quickly identify what’s in each bag. If your closets are bursting at the seams, you’ll be amazed at how much extra space these will create.

8 A Wireless Picture Light For A Chic, Elevated Space LUXSWAY Wireless Picture Light Amazon $31 See On Amazon Instantly elevate your living room by installing this wireless picture light above a piece of art or bookcase. The battery-operated light is available in gold, silver, or black finish and can be controlled using a remote that allows you to set a timer, adjust brightness, and choose between a warm and cool light.

9 An Over-The-Door Organizer To Neatly Store Your Purse Collection ZOBER Purse Organizer for Closet Amazon $17 See On Amazon Give your purse collection a better home than the closet floor thanks to this over-the-door organizer. It has six easy-to-access pockets whose clear construction allows you to see what’s inside. The sturdy organizer has two metal hooks at the top that are designed to fit over the door, so there’s no drilling or hammering required, making this a great storage solution for renters.

10 This Wedge Pillow With A Comfy Memory Foam Construction Kӧlbs Bed Wedge Pillow Amazon $42 See On Amazon Use this memory foam wedge pillow for a more comfortable night’s sleep and to help with everything from heartburn to snoring. The medical-grade foam core provides firmness and support and the pillow has a soft jacquard cover that’s removable and washer-safe. It can be used to elevate your head, prop up your feet, or lean against when you’re reading or working.

11 These Genius Straps To Hold Bed Sheets In Place 5 STARS UNITED Bed Sheet Straps (4 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep a fitted sheet neatly in place thanks to these elastic straps that prevent corners from shifting. The stainless steel clips firmly hold the fabric without snagging it and the adjustable buckles allow you to change the straps’ length to fit any size sheet. Choose from three colors: black, gray, and white.

12 A TV Backlight Strip For A Better Movie-Watching Experience Luminoodle USB Backlight Strip Amazon $24 See On Amazon Attach this backlight strip to the back of your TV and not only will it create greater contrast and richer colors, it’ll also help reduce eye strain. The light strip can be used on any size TV or computer monitor and for easy operation, it plugs into your device’s USB port and has in-line controls to adjust brightness levels.

13 This Rolling Alarm Clock With An Extra Loud Ring For Deep Sleepers CLOCKY Alarm Clock on Wheels Amazon $35 See On Amazon If getting up in the morning is a struggle, get this cute alarm clock on wheels that’s extra loud to wake up even the heaviest of sleepers. Even if you hit snooze, it’ll ring loudly the next time, then move around, forcing you to chase it to turn it off and giving you no choice but to get up. It comes in several colors, including black, chrome, and pink.

14 These Risers For A Cheap Way To Raise Your Bed Level iPrimio Bed Risers (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Get these heavy-duty plastic risers to raise your bed (or desk, armchair, or sofa) by 3 inches. They have an anti-skid foam pad on the bottom to secure them in place and prevent scratches on the floor and are available in multiple colors and various multi-packs. Plus, with an overall 4.5-star rating from over 9,000 Amazon shoppers, they’re a clever home hack you’re definitely going to want to try out.

15 A Window Film That Adds Color & Privacy Volcanics Window Privacy Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get this vinyl 3-D decal for your window and you’ll love the privacy it creates as well as the beautiful, colorful shadows it casts. It uses static cling to adhere to the window which makes it easy to reposition as needed and means you don’t have to worry about it leaving behind any residue.

16 A Clip-On Sofa Side Table For Ultimate Comfort SINWANT Bamboo Sofa Side Table Amazon $35 See On Amazon Watch a show on your tablet and enjoy a plateful of snacks without ever moving off the couch thanks to this nifty clip-on sofa side table. The bamboo table comes in six finishes and fits a range of armrests up to 12.8 inches wide. Plus, its device holder rotates 360 degrees so you can adjust it for optimum viewing.

17 This Record Holder For A Stylish Way To Store Your Vinyls KAIU Vinyl Record Holder Amazon $33 See On Amazon Get this wood and acrylic vinyl record holder to store your music collection in style. The portable stand can hold up to 50 albums and doubles as a way to display your favorites. Its neutral design fits any decor style and color scheme, while its compact structure doesn’t take up a ton of room and is a great choice for small spaces.

18 A Flameless Candle Lighter That Can Be Recharged Power Practical USB-Rechargeable Candle Lighter Amazon $25 See On Amazon Replace an unreliable old-school gas lighter with this flameless lighter that can be recharged using a USB charger. Its long wand makes it easy to get to the bottom of a candle jar and its three-click activation design helps ensure safety. It takes less than an hour to get a full charge and it resists moisture which makes it perfect for outdoor use.

19 A Beverage Warmer So You Never Have To Sip On Cold Coffee Again VOBAGA Beverage Warmer Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you find yourself reheating your morning cup of coffee or tea multiple times before noon, get this beverage warmer that’ll keep your drink piping hot. You can choose from three temperature settings and if you get busy and forget, the warmer has an auto-shut-off feature that kicks on after four hours of continual use. Choose from five colors, including green, white, and light blue — just note the mug is not included.

20 This Chic Ottoman That Has Hidden Storage LUE BONA Velvet Storage Ottoman Foot Rest Amazon $42 See On Amazon Looking for a chic stool? Need some extra storage as well? This velvet storage ottoman fits the bill. The luxurious-looking upholstery and stylish hairpin legs make it look much more expensive than its budget-friendly price tag and it’s available in neutral and bold colors for plenty of options to choose from.

21 These Bookends That Style Your Shelves AMOYSTONE Teal Agate Bookends Amazon $29 See On Amazon Style your shelves and keep books in place with a pair of these geode bookends. Since they’re made of natural stone, each will have slight variations in color and pattern. The bookends come in several sizes to ensure they can prop up your heaviest books and include clear bumpers you can stick on to prevent surface scratches.

22 A Rainbow Night-Light That Changes Colors DORESshop Night Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon Plug in this rainbow night-light and watch its magical glow as it changes colors. You can choose from three settings — a soft light, vibrant color, or color-changing mode — and the light will automatically turn on when it gets dark. Given its sleek design, the LED light doesn’t take up much room, making it a good choice for tight spaces.

23 These Coasters That Turn Into An Adorable Cactus Sirensky Cactus Coaster (6 Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This six-piece coaster set has the cleverest storage solution — it turns into a cactus sculpture. You can construct the whimsical plant in any number of ways and use all or just a couple of coasters. They’re waterproof and heat-resistant to protect your surfaces from damage. Plus, how adorable are they?

24 A Book Light So You Can Keep Reading Without Disturbing Anyone Monotremp Book Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon Get this clip-on book light so you can keep reading even after everyone else has fallen asleep. It has three color and brightness modes and its battery lasts for up to 80 hours. The gooseneck can be rotated 360 degrees to flood two pages and the light can be fully recharged and ready for use again in just an hour and a half.

25 A Candle Warmer Lamp That Adds A Touch Of Vintage Style Marycele Candle Warmer Lamp Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add a beautiful decorative accent and fill your home with a delicious scent using this candle warmer lamp. The dimmable vintage-style lamp works within minutes to warm up the wax, no flame or soot in sight. It’s compatible with candles up to 5.5 inches tall and has four brightness levels that can be scheduled using a built-in timer.

26 An Echo Pop That’ll Play Your Favorite Song & Tell You The Time Echo Pop Amazon $40 See On Amazon Play music, turn on the lights, and find out what time it is using a single device — an Echo Pop. The little speaker is small enough to discreetly pop on a shelf and it allows you to control smart devices using the voice control feature or the Alexa app on your phone. Opt for it in midnight teal or lavender bloom for a dash of color, or choose charcoal or glacier white if you prefer neutrals.

27 A Star Projector To Turn The Ceiling Into A Magical Display WINICE LED Star Projector Amazon $28 See On Amazon Add a cozy ambiance and turn the ceiling into a magical display with this LED star projector. It has six different projection designs that include constellations, planets, and even a cute birthday display, and you can switch between four different brightness levels. It’s also lightweight and portable so you can easily move it from room to room.

28 This Wrap-Around Scratching Mat To Protect Your Furniture Oroonokno Cat Scratch Furniture Couch Protector Amazon $33 See On Amazon Protect furniture from your feline friend’s claws using this wrap-around scratching mat that fits directly over an armrest. It’s made from high-quality sisal and is designed for cats of all sizes, allowing them to scratch and sharpen their claws without your sofa sustaining any permanent marks. What’s more, the cover is available in left- and right-handed orientations and four colors to match your sofa.

29 A Hanging Photo Display For Your Favorite Memories BIZYAC Hanging Photo Display Amazon $13 See On Amazon Hang up your favorite memories using this cute photo display that has 30 clips to hold instant photos, prints, cards, and everything in between. The set consists of five strings that can be hung up using the provided self-adhesive hooks. It allows you to easily interchange photos as you print new ones and it would make for a great kids’ artwork display, too.

30 This Clip-On Bedside Shelf That Was Made For Small Spaces BedShelfie Bedside Shelf Amazon $30 See On Amazon Save space and add a storage surface to your bedroom using this clever clip-on bedside shelf. The wood tray table has extra strong clamps that secure it to the side of the bed and its raised sides keep items from falling off. The minimalist design maintains an uncluttered look and the table can easily be removed when needed.

31 These Clear Blockers That Keep Things From Getting Stuck Under The Couch BOWERBIRD Under Couch Blockers Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stop toys and other items from rolling under the couch using these genius clear blockers. For best results, use them on a hard surface such as hardwood or tile. Start by cleaning the area around and under the couch, then peel off the self-adhesive backing and stick the blockers in place. So easy, so effective.

32 A Himalayan Salt Lamp For A Cozy Ambiance Spantik Himalayan Salt Lamp Bowl Amazon $30 See On Amazon Use this bowl-shaped Himalayan salt lamp to create a cozy ambiance in your home. It gives off a soft amber glow and doubles as a unique decorative accent, and it may also help purify the air through the negative ions it emits. The lamp features a wood base and has a dimmer cord so you can adjust its brightness, and it would look just as lovely on a living room console table as it would on a bedroom dresser.

33 A Burrito Blanket That’ll Make You Smile Every Time You Snuggle Up With It Jorbest Burrito Blanket Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stay cozy and wrap yourself in this hilarious burrito blanket. It’s as cute as it is warm, and it’s made from the softest flannel. The double-sided blanket would make for a fun gift or an adorable addition to your own home to make movie nights and late-night reading extra comfy. Bonus: It’s also available in cookie, waffle, and pizza styles.

34 This Swing Chair For The Best Nap Spot In The House Sorbus Swing Chair Amazon $36 See On Amazon Hang this ultra-comfy swing chair and it’ll immediately be everyone’s favorite spot to nap, read, and lounge around. It comes with two seat cushions and can be used inside and outside, holding up to 265 pounds at a time. The hammock-like chair is made from a durable cotton-polyester blend and is machine-washable for easy maintenance.

35 A String Light Curtain For Magic At The Push Of A Button Twinkle Star LED Window Curtain String Lights Amazon $23 See On Amazon There’s nothing that creates instant magic like string lights, but what’s even better? An LED string light curtain. It’s made up of 300 lights that can be set to eight different modes, from a slow fade to a wave. The curtain can be hung inside or outside and makes for a cute backdrop for a bed or a simple way to cozy up the living room for a little over $20.

36 A Bean Bag Chair That Cleverly Doubles As Storage Space SANMADROLA Storage Bean Bag Chair Amazon $36 See On Amazon Hide stuffed toys or extra pillows in this comfy bean bag chair that doubles as extra storage space and comes in 10 colors. The corduroy bag has a double-zippered opening through which you can stuff it, as well as pockets to hold small items and a reinforced handle so you can easily move it. And if it gets dirty, just toss it in the washer and dryer and it’ll be as good as new.

37 This Mini Fridge To House Drinks, Skin-Care Products, & More Cooluli Mini Fridge Amazon $50 See On Amazon This mini fridge offers tons of versatility; use it to hold your skin care collection so you can enjoy a refreshing facial or fill it with snacks and drinks for your next movie night. It’s energy-efficient, very quiet, and has two interior shelves as well as a door shelf. The design is super sleek and there are seven colors — including a cow print — to choose from.

38 A Laundry Hamper You Can Hang Over The Door KEEPJOY Hanging Laundry Hamper Amazon $17 See On Amazon Save floor space and keep your bedroom neat and tidy by hanging this laundry hamper over a closet door or attaching it to the wall. The washable bag has a round front opening and a zippered back for quick emptying and comes with stainless steel hooks for secure hanging.

39 A Cool Mist Humidifier That Changes Colors Pure Enrichment MistAire Cloud Amazon $50 See On Amazon This adorable cloud-shaped humidifier is perfect for any space in your home that could use a little air purification. In addition to its whimsical design, it also serves as a night-light that changes colors while releasing a cool mist. The large 1.8-liter tank keeps the humidifier going for up to 24 hours and there’s an automatic shut-off feature to ensure it turns off when the tank is empty.