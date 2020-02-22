We're Obsessed With These 40 Bougie Things Under $30 On Amazon

Let's say you want to treat yourself to some of the finer things in life, but don't want to spend your entire paycheck to do it. When the urge to shop strikes, browse through the stock of bougie things under $30 on Amazon that are both amazing and amazing deals. This way, you can feel like you're living the designer lifestyle and still have money in your bank account for things like rent and food.

Each of these bougie items encourages you to live your best life, whether you're hanging out with friends or enjoying some alone time. If you want to throw together a wine and cheese spread, there's an extra-large bamboo serving tray and elegant wine decanter that are so fancy — but without the fancy price tag. And if you want to relax and rejuvenate, the possibilities are endless from at-home facials and gel manicures to soothing soaks in the bathtub and extra-chill lighting that creates a calming atmosphere.

Incorporating one or two of these items into your routine can go a long way to making you feel fabulous. And since none of these products cost more than $30, you can keep coming back every time you want an affordable bougie treat.

This SPF Lip Balm You'll Want To Wear On Ski Trips JACK BLACK Intense Therapy Lip Balm Amazon $8 This intense therapy lip balm is packed with protective and nourishing ingredients to guard your lips against sun and wind while keeping them super moisturized. The lip balm contains antioxidant-boosting green tea and vitamin E, hydrating avocado oil and shea butter, SPF 25, and other ingredients to soothe chapped lips and protect. Choose from several flavors, including Natural Mint & Shea Butter or Grapefruit & Ginger.

A Chic Bamboo Bathtub Caddy That Holds Books & Beverages AmazonBasics Standard Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon $27 With this chic bamboo bathtub caddy tray, you can keep books, bath products, and a glass of wine nearby while you soak. Featuring expandable polished chrome sides, the natural-finish bamboo tray fits on most tubs and has slats to allow water drainage. To help you relax to the fullest, there's a built-in easel to support your book or tablet and a recessed spot for your wine glass or other beverage.

An Exfoliating Brush That Prevents Ingrown Hairs & Razor Bumps Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amazon $10 Treat and prevent painful ingrown hairs and razor bumps with this powerful exfoliating brush. Featuring firm yet flexible bristles and a comfy ergonomic handle, the brush works to exfoliate the skin and lift trapped hair. To get the smoothest results if you're shaving or waxing, use the exfoliating brush on wet or dry skin before hair removal.

The Cult-Favorite Solution That Soothes Skin After Hair Removal Tend Skin The Skin Care Solution Amazon $24 The popular Tend Skin solution minimizes the appearance of ingrown hairs, razor bumps, and redness after hair removal while soothing the area. The solution can be used on all areas of the body — just apply up to twice daily until the irritation clears up, then keep using it after hair removal to keep your skin smooth and bump-free. One reviewer noted: "I'm a licensed cosmetologist and I recommend this product to anyone who does ANY face or body waxing."

These Cooling Eye Patches With Glacial Water & Other Soothing Ingredients skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gel (4-Pack) Amazon $12 These cooling eye gel patches soothe tired, puffy eyes in just 10 minutes with luxe ingredients like gingko biloba, elastin, and hexapeptide to tone skin and reduce puffiness. Plus, the four-pack of eye patches have a nourishing natural blend of Icelandic glacial water and cranberry seed and Arctic cloudberry oils to hydrate under-eye skin and deliver a boost of antioxidants.

The 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set With 15,000+ Reviews BS-MALL Makeup Brushes Amazon $11 With more than 15,000 reviews, this 14-piece makeup brush set is a clear favorite for beauty enthusiasts and less than $1 each. The set with rose gold accents includes five large brushes for applying things like blush, bronzer, and foundation, and nine precision brushes for applying makeup to eyes, brows, and lips. The versatile brush set has durable synthetic fiber bristles that are great for powder, liquids, or creams.

This Makeup Organizer That Rotates 360 Degrees sanipoe 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $23 This rotating makeup organizer provides easy access to your beauty essentials and saves so much space on your vanity table or bathroom counter. Made from durable, easy-to-clean acrylic, the makeup organizer is easy to assemble and has seven adjustable layers to hold lots of makeup brushes and beauty products. And since it rotates 360 degrees, whatever you need is just a swivel away.

A Super Affordable Loofah Set With 3 Neutral Colors MainBasics Loofah Sponge (Set of 3) Amazon $7 These durable shower loofah sponges work with your favorite body wash to gently exfoliate your skin while you shower, and at only $7 for a set of three, they're a great deal, too. The set of compact loofahs comes with three soft colors — white, dark gray, and rose pink — and has earned a 4.7-star rating.

A Lotion Applicator That Helps You Apply Products To Your Back Vive Lotion Applicator Amazon $15 Apply lotions and creams to your back and other hard-to-reach areas with this helpful lotion applicator that comes with multiple pads. The long, curved lotus wood handle has a nonslip grip that gives you incredible extra reach, and the textured applicator pad holds onto lotion and cream without absorbing it and is easy to rinse clean after you're done. The lotion applicator comes with three replacement pads, too.

A Self-Adhesive Wine Glass Holder That Sticks To Bathroom Tile 30 Watt Sipski Silicone Wine Glass Holder Amazon $14 This silicone wine glass holder provides a place to hold your wine glass while you shower or soak in the tub. It's easy to stick onto shiny tile and other glossy surfaces, and the self-adhesive backing won't leave residue behind. The shower drink holder works with most types of wine glasses, including stemless, and it's available in marble gray, seafoam green, or pink.

An Easy-To-Install Rainfall Shower Head With 90 High-Pressure Silicone Jets SparkPod Shower Head Amazon $30 Give your bathroom a makeover with this rainfall shower head, which boasts an excellent 4.8 overall star rating. The easy-to-install, chrome-plated shower head connects to any standard shower arm in just a few minutes and has 90 silicone jets that deliver a luxurious shower experience.

An Overflow Drain Cover That Lets You Take Deeper, Warmer Baths SlipX Solutions Bottomless Bath Overflow Amazon $7 Fully immerse yourself in a deeper, warmer bath with this overflow drain cover. The mildew-resistant cover adheres easily over most overflow drains, allowing you to add more inches of bath water as you soak. Thanks to the hole at the top of the drain cover, excess water is still able to drain as needed. Choose from clear, gray, or aqua blue.

A Nonslip Pebble Bathtub Mat That's Got Major Spa Vibes SONGZIMING Non-Slip Pebble Bathtub Mat Amazon $15 This chic pebble bathtub mat makes your bathroom feel more like a spa. Made from durable PVC, the nonslip mat is lined with 200 suction cups and features a pebble design that allows for plenty of water drainage. It can easily be trimmed to fit your space, and it comes in black, clear, blue, or beige.

This Curved Wine Decanter That Looks So Elegant But Is Less Than $25 WBSEos Wine Decanter Amazon $24 Not only does this elegant wine decanter help bring out the full flavor and aroma of whatever vintage you're drinking, it also looks great on your table. Made from lead-free crystal glass, the decanter has a unique curved spout that prevents spills when you're pouring, and it's large enough to hold a magnum bottle of wine.

These Room-Darkening Curtains That Block Light & Sound Amazon Basics Room-Darkening Curtains Amazon $25 These blackout curtains block sunlight and noise and help regulate the temperature in the room for instant coziness. The two panels with insulating triple-weave fabric fit over most standard curtain rods, and the curtains come with two Velcro ties to pull back the curtains when needed. Choose from 21 versatile colors and patterns in an array of sizes to complement your space.

This Chic LED Table Lamp With A Built-In USB Port Brightech Grace LED USB Table Lamp Amazon $25 This USB table lamp adds mid-century modern chic to any room, and its handy built-in USB port works even when the lamp is turned off. Featuring a minimalist linen shade and an energy-saving LED light bulb that should last for over 20 years, the lamp provides a soft warm glow. The wooden base comes in brown or black.

These Curtain String Lights That Make Any Room Feel Magical Twinkle Star Window Curtain String Light Amazon $18 Create a magical ambiance with these gorgeous window curtain string lights with 300 LED lights and eight settings. These string lights look great on their own or paired with a sheer curtain. Plus, the lights are waterproof and can be used both indoors and outdoors. Choose from five light color options: bright white, warm white, blue, purple, or multicolor.

This Gray Marble Contact Paper That Quickly Updates Your Decor d-c-fix Decorative Gray Marble contact paper Amazon $11 Give walls, tables, cabinets, and more a super easy makeover with this gray marble contact paper. The self-adhesive vinyl film can be cut to your desired size using a helpful grid on the back. Then, just remove the backing paper, apply to a flat, dry surface, and enjoy your new decor. The contact paper is easy-to-clean and water-resistant, and it won't leave residue behind if you remove it.

This Copper Kitchen Utensil Caddy That's Super Stylish Mud Pie Caddy Kitchen Utensil Amazon $20 For a rustic chic way to store your cooking utensils, pick up this copper kitchen utensil caddy. Featuring a hammered, copper-plated design with an embossed "Utensils" tag, this caddy offers a stylish way to store your favorite kitchen tools on the counter.

An Extra-Large Bamboo Cutting Board That's Naturally Antimicrobial ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Organic Bamboo Cutting Board Amazon $20 This extra-large bamboo cutting board offers plenty of room to prep food, and it has a handy built-in groove to catch juices. The water-resistant and naturally antimicrobial bamboo surface is durable while still being gentle on knives. Plus, the convenient side handles make this a great serving tray for meat and cheese spreads, too.

A Memory Foam Neck Pillow That's Super Soft & Supportive MVLOC Memory Foam Travel Pillow Amaozn $18 With this memory foam travel pillow, you should have no trouble napping on the way to your destination. Contoured for optimal support, it has a high collar, and the soft cover is removable and machine-washable. Plus, the entire neck pillow folds and fits into an easy-to-carry storage bag. Choose from neutrals like black, navy, and heather gray.

This Bamboo Knife Holder With A Strong Built-In Magnet Coninx Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon $28 As an alternative to wall-mounted knife blocks or bulky knife blocks, this sleek bamboo knife holder looks great on the countertop and holds cutlery in place with a powerful built-in magnet. Made from durable and antimicrobial bamboo, the knife block features nonslip felt pads on the bottom to prevent it from sliding around on the counter.

This 3-Tiered Jewelry Organizer With Room For Long Necklaces & Rings SRIWATANA Jewelry Organizer Amazon $20 This tall jewelry organizer has three tiers of storage with room for even your longest necklaces. On the bottom tier, the easy-to-assemble organizer has small holes that are perfect for storing your earrings. Plus, the base doubles as a tray where you can place rings and other small items. Choose from three different color combinations.

This Magnetic Paper Towel Holder That Sticks To Your Fridge Yukon Glory Magnetic Mount Paper Towel Holder Amazon $22 Keep paper towels conveniently stored and save counter space with this magnetic paper towel holder. Made from durable stainless steel, the paper towel holder has a built-in magnet that sticks to your fridge, outdoor grill, or any other magnetic surface. The bar also rotates so you can store paper towels upright or sideways.

A Fabric Shower Curtain With 9 Roomy Pockets Mrs Awesome Water-Repellent Shower Curtain Amazon $18 There's plenty of room to store bath products with this water-repellant shower curtain, which features nine roomy mesh pockets. Made from polyester, the soft shower curtain is easy to machine wash and features 12 sturdy metal grommets that work with your favorite shower hooks. "An absolute life saver for house with one bath!" raved one reviewer. There are even multiple sizes to choose from.

This Supportive Bath Pillow With 6 Strong Suction Cups Soothing Company Bath Pillow Amazon $27 Support your head, neck, and shoulders while you relax in the tub with this comfy bath pillow. Made with breathable mesh fabric and with six strong suction cups, the pillow stays securely in place and fits almost any type of tub. After your bath, hang the quick-drying pillow with its handy built-in hanger so it's fresh and ready for your next soak.

This Salon-Quality Nail Drill That Even Removes Gel Nail Polish AIRSEE Portable Electric Nail Drill Amazon $20 Take your at-home manicure to the next level with this portable electric nail drill. The salon-quality nail drill comes with 11 drill bits that can be used to polish nails, remove gel polish, and more. Plus, the easy-to-use nail drill has adjustable speeds and two rotation directions, so it's great for both right- and left-handed users.

This Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat With Different Textures For Gentle Scrubbing Ranphykx Silicon Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat Amazon $7 Get your makeup brushes super clean with this silicon makeup brush cleaning mat with seven textures to clean various types of brushes. And thanks to suction cups on the back, the makeup brush cleaning mat stays in place on your sink while you work. Choose from purple, pink, or green.

This Face Vacuum That Removes Blackheads EUASOO Blackhead Remover Vacuum Amazon $22 This powerful facial vacuum removes blackheads and dull skin from your face for a complexion that's even and clear. It comes with four vacuum heads, and there are

30 This Painless Battery-Powered Hair Remover Finishing Touch Women's Painless Hair Remover Amazon $18 See On Amazon This painless hair remover is super gentle on your skin and is a cult-favorite pick if you want to remove little hairs from your face. The compact, battery-powered gadget uses a spinning head to quickly remove hairs, and there's a built-in light so you can see better. The hair remover comes with one AA battery, and it's available in six colors.

31 This Lighted Vanity Mirror That Has 2x & 3x Magnifying Panels Wudeweike Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Amazon $23 See On Amazon Get a clear, up-close view when applying makeup, skin products, or doing your hair thanks to this tri-fold lighted vanity mirror. Featuring regular mirrors in the middle and left panels, and 2x and 3x magnifying mirrors in the right panel, this vanity mirror is great for precision. There are also bright, touch-sensor LED lights and the mirror rotates so you can get the perfect angle. The on-trend rose gold mirror is powered via the built-in USB port or batteries (not included).

32 This Electric Callus Remover That Gets Your Feet Smooth & Soft ELMCHEE Electric Foot Callus Remover Kit Amazon $14 See On Amazon Your feet will be super soft thanks to this electric foot callus remover. The USB-rechargeable gadget comes with three quartz sand grinder heads (fine, medium, and rough), and each grinder head is washable. There are two adjustable speeds, and, to protect your feet, the callus remover automatically turns off when it senses that the pressure is too strong.

33 These Silicone Shampoo Brushes That Deep Clean Hair & Massage Your Scalp Cbiumpro Shampoo Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Deep clean your hair and enjoy a gentle scalp massage with this set of two silicone shampoo brushes. The easy-to-grip brushes have long bristles that create lots of lather and stimulate the scalp. These brushes are especially helpful for washing thick or curly hair, as one reviewer noted: "Gets through my thick hair to my scalp for a good scrub."

34 This Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner With High-Speed Spin Washing DOTSOG Pro Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $19 See On Amazon Instead of manually cleaning your makeup brushes, let this electric makeup brush cleaner do the job with high-speed spinning. The battery-powered makeup brush cleaner works for most types of brushes, and it's so easy to use with your favorite cleaning solution: Just select the appropriate brush holder and dip the makeup brush into the cleaning bowl — spin to clean and then spin to dry.

35 This Mixing Bowl Set That's Great For DIY Face Masks Plazuria Face Mask Mixing Bowl Set Amazon $8 See On Amazon Mix and apply your DIY beauty treatments with this face mask mixing bowl set, which includes a silicone mixing bowl, two silicone brushes, a curved spatula, and one soft-bristled mask brush. The compact, five-piece set is great for mixing all kinds of face masks, and it's super affordable, too. Reviewers also loved how easy it was to clean.

36 These Cute Sponge Holders Where Beauty Blenders Can Air Dry LanMa Beauty Sponge Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Made from stainless steel with a rose gold finish, these beauty sponge holders provide a stylish way to store your makeup sponges. Sold in a two-pack, the durable, mildew-resistant holders have a spiral design that allows sponges to dry upright after cleaning. These are great for a range of sponge sizes, too.

37 This UV LED Nail Lamp For At-Home Gel Manicures LKE Gel UV LED Nail Lamp Amazon $21 See On Amazon Save money on gel manicures by doing them at home with this super affordable UV LED nail lamp. The easy-to-use nail lamp has built-in timers to dry your favorite gel nail polish in 30-, 60-, or 99-second bursts, and the LED lights turn on automatically when you place your hand inside. "This lamp works perfectly and drys my gel nails so fast," wrote one reviewer.

38 A Rose Quartz Facial Roller That Reduces Puffiness & Helps You Relax LeiCare Rose Quartz Face Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon This rose quartz facial roller is great for reducing puffiness, increasing circulation, and helping serums and other skin-care products absorb into your skin. Made with 100% pure rose quartz, the roller has a large section to use on your forehead, jawline, and neck, and a small section to use around your eyes and nose. The facial roller is good for all skin types, and it's a super soothing addition to your beauty routine. Stash it in the fridge for an extra cooling effect that also shrinks pores.

39 These Reusable Makeup Remover Pads That Are Eco-Friendly & Easy To Clean ProCIV Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (16-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon As an alternative to disposable cotton pads, hundreds of beauty enthusiasts are fans of these eco-friendly reusable makeup remover pads. Made from breathable bamboo cotton, the set of 16 work with your favorite makeup remover, toner, and more. Plus, the reusable cotton rounds come with a mesh laundry bag that makes machine-washing super easy.