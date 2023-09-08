Whether you’re celebrating the end of summer, the start of a new era, or commemorating a birthday for the books, nothing makes for a better send-off quite like a post on IG. With only 10 carousel spots available, every photo needs to be carefully curated and thoughtfully arranged. And since you’re dedicating so much time to crafting the perfect Grid post, you probably want your photos to get as many likes, comments, and reactions as possible. To make that happen, you’ll need to hit “Post” at just the right moment. So, when is the best time to post on Instagram? You might want to set an alarm, otherwise you’ll miss your window.

No one likes to admit it, but we all put way too much thought into our IG posts. Even the coolest person you know puts effort into making their posts look effortless. But because IG’s main feed isn’t chronological, there’s no guarantee your followers will see all your hard work (and your impressive collection of pics). That said, there are some things you can do to increase your visibility, starting by posting at a time when a majority of your followers will likely be online.

According to Sprout Social, a social media management and marketing strategy software company, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday each have their own window of time that makes for the best Instagram posting opportunities. Those windows are reportedly:

Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon

Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m.

Per the website, this information comes from globally recorded data, which means you should be able to post during any of the above time frames “and see positive engagement results.” Of these four days, the best days to post on IG are Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Moreover, the company deemed Sundays the worst day of the week to post on Insta.

If you’re looking for an even more precise estimate, Hootsuite, a social media management platform, has narrowed down the best times to post each day of the week. Per the company, the best time to post on Monday is noon, because users typically spend their mornings working hard, but by lunchtime, they’re ready to scroll. Tuesday posts see the most success at 9 a.m. because engagement tends to be strong earlier. And apparently, on Wednesdays, you’ll want to hit “Post” at 11 a.m. The company also notes that hump day has the highest engagement overall.

Noon is the sweet spot for Thursdays, though Hootsuite also cites the window between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a good stretch for engagement. On Fridays, you’re looking at a 2 p.m. post time. 9 a.m. is prime IG hours on Saturdays because most people spend their mornings scrolling before their weekend plans take over. Finally, if you missed all the other weekday windows, you’ll want to save your Sunday post until 7 p.m. And if you’re sitting on an expertly edited Reel, Hootsuite recommends posting your video between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday through Thursday.

It’s important to note that Hootsuite’s recommended post times are recorded in Pacific Time. However, given that most of the explanations provided revolve around the workday, it’s fair to reason these recommendations can apply to other timezones as well. Of course, all of this info is subject to vary, but based on the research from these brands, the only way to know if these guidelines really work is by testing them yourself.

We all know a lot of attention goes into each IG post before we add them to our social media archives, which is why we deserve to get as many eyes on our content as possible. Hopefully, these estimates will help increase your visibility on your followers’ feeds, especially before you post your obligatory summer photo dump.