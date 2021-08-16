How To Help Efforts Supporting Women & Girls Impacted By The Crisis In Afghanistan

The Taliban emerged after a civil war fought in Afghanistan during the late 1990s. They seized control of the country in 1996 and ruled until 2001, placing Afghan nationals under strict Sharia law, resulting in the brutal oppression of women and minority communities.

Following the September 11 attacks on New York City in 2001, British and American troops were deployed to fight against the Taliban (who were reported to be sheltering Osama Bin Laden), removing the militant group from power.

By 2004, the Taliban had been significantly diminished; a new constitution had been put in place; and Hamid Karzai had become president. British and American military remained in the country to keep the Taliban at bay, fighting a resurgence of the militant group in 2015.

In February 2020, the U.S. signed an “agreement for bringing peace” to Afghanistan. This agreement (which has been criticised for sidelining the Afghan government) stated that the U.S. and its NATO allies, including Britain, would agree to withdraw their militaries within 14 months if the Taliban showed commitment to “a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire” and took steps “to prevent any group or individual, including al-Qa’ida, from using the soil of Afghanistan to threaten the security of the United States and its allies.”

What’s Happening Now?

On July 2, 2021, U.S. troops left Afghanistan, marking nearly two decades since their arrival. A few days later, on July 8, Britain followed suit even amid concerns that a civil war could break out.

Within a month, the Taliban has taken back control of Afghanistan almost entirely. On Aug. 15, they took over Kabul and moved into the Presidential palace.

Afghanistan is now bracing for a return to Taliban rule and, as a result, thousands of citizens are attempting to flee.

British and American troops have returned to the country temporarily to help ensure safe passage for UK and U.S. nationals living in Afghanistan, as well as Afghan Embassy staff and interpreters via chartered flights from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Even though the U.S. military has control of part of the airport, commercial flights have been halted, leaving thousands of Afghan civilians stranded. According to Reuters, at least five people have been killed trying to board planes at the airport.

A return to Taliban rule is especially concerning for women in the country as, under the former regime, women and girls were not allowed to attend school or work outside the home, and were unable to appear in public without full-body coverings and male escorts, as NBC News reports. Those who didn’t follow these rules were publicly flogged or executed.

Despite the Taliban saying that they would write laws to enable “women to contribute to the country in a peaceful and protected environment,” the feeling on the ground is one of fear.

-/AFP/Getty Images

What You Can Do To Help

There are a number of charities trying to offer help to those caught up in this conflict, providing food, shelter, and the necessities needed to flee from the now Taliban-controlled country.

You can also share your support on social media. The IRC has published a infographic that you can save and post to raise awareness about the issue. You could also write to or email your local MP demanding they take action and raise the issue in the House of Commons. Advice on how to do that can be found here.

Charities and organisations you can donate to include:

The International Rescue Committee (IRC)

They’ve been responding to Afghanistan since 1988, and recently launched a $10 million appeal to raise funds to help their teams provide aid in areas of conflict.

Donate here.

Save the Children

Over 80,000 children have been displaced in the past two months due to the ongoing conflict, which they describe as “among the worst conflict-affected countries to be a child.” The charity has managed to reach over 602,000 children through donations.

Donate here.

Muslim Hands

Their teams are on the ground by distributing emergency food parcels, blankets, pillows, cooked hot meals, and powdered milk to new mothers. The charity has also set up a mobile health clinic to distribute primary health care and necessary medication.

Donate here.

UNICEF

Workers are on the ground providing essential life-saving supplies including food, water, medical supplies, and emergency kits to families and children attempting to flee.

Donate here.

Afghanaid

The charity is working with communities in Afghanistan to find long-lasting solutions as well as providing life-saving support during this crisis. This includes financial support, kitchen and hygiene kits, emergency food parcels, and items like solar-powered lamps, stoves, and gas cylinders to keep them warm.

Donate here.

Human Concern International

They’ve launched an emergency crisis appeal through LaunchGood to help their team on the ground to distribute food, shelter, and living essentials to those in need.

Donate here.