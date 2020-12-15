Relocated

What It's Like To Live In A Delivery Truck

Los Angeles-based Vaughn Dabney transformed a delivery truck into a home. He takes us inside and details the costs.

By Irina Dvalidze
Video

It’s no secret that housing costs in most major metropolitan areas are prohibitively expensive, with many renters having to spend nearly two-thirds of their salary on these expenses. Vaughn Dabney is an author, software developer, and entrepreneur based in Los Angeles, California. He decided to take an alternative route by transforming a delivery truck into a fully livable, solar-powered abode. He broke down what it's like to live in a tiny truck home, what his costs amount to, and how this change has helped him develop a community in LA and beyond.

Follow Vaughn on his journey on Instagram, @tinyhometruck, and his YouTube channel.

Relocated is a series from Bustle, where we follow daring individuals who choose to live off the beaten path.

Executive Producer: Whitney Buxton

Executive Creative Director: Lauren Sofair

Supervising Producer: Irina Dvalidze

Post Supervisor: Amy Eakin

Editor: Delia Kelly

Design Director: Andenew Ayele

Motion Designer: Jeff Donlan