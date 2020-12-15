Relocated
What It's Like To Live In A Delivery Truck
Los Angeles-based Vaughn Dabney transformed a delivery truck into a home. He takes us inside and details the costs.
It’s no secret that housing costs in most major metropolitan areas are prohibitively expensive, with many renters having to spend nearly two-thirds of their salary on these expenses. Vaughn Dabney is an author, software developer, and entrepreneur based in Los Angeles, California. He decided to take an alternative route by transforming a delivery truck into a fully livable, solar-powered abode. He broke down what it's like to live in a tiny truck home, what his costs amount to, and how this change has helped him develop a community in LA and beyond.
Relocated is a series from Bustle, where we follow daring individuals who choose to live off the beaten path.
