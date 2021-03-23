A year on from the first lockdown, the UK is finally looking to ease out of restrictions. On Feb. 22, the UK government announced a four-step roadmap, which would see various lockdown measures lifted, with March 29 being one of the key dates for those living in England.

Elsewhere, the devolved governments of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have their own roadmaps and plans to move out of restrictions. So, if you’re in need of a clear update as to where things stand in your area of the UK, here’s everything you need to know.

England

On Feb. 22, the UK government announced a four-step roadmap to ease the lockdown restrictions in England. The first step began on March 8, and will continue from March 29 when the ‘stay at home’ rule is lifted. From March 29 people can meet outdoors with up to six people, including in private gardens. Outdoor sports facilities will reopen, including tennis and basketball courts, as well as open-air swimming pools.

Step two will happen no earlier than April 12, which will include the reopening of non-essential retail and hospitality venues. However, this easing of restrictions will only take place if the roadmap continues to meet the four criteria outlined by the government.

Scotland

Currently, up to four adults from two households can meet outdoors in Scotland, and adults can take part in outdoor non-contact sport in groups of up to 15 people. Scottish residents will have to wait until April 2 to see a change in restrictions, when the ‘stay at home’ rule is replaced with guidance to stay local.

From April 5, hairdressers, garden centres, and non-essential click-and-collect services will be able to reopen, and more college students will return to campus. Further easing is expected from April 26, which will include the reopening of the retail and hospitality sectors, as well as being able to meet indoors.

Wales

On March 22, non-essential retail reopened including garden centres, and restrictions on the sale of certain items in supermarkets were lifted. If the conditions allow, further rules will be eased from March 27, which includes the ‘stay local’ requirement, the reopening of limited outdoor areas and libraries, as well as the first phased opening of the tourism sector.

The next review will take place on April 1, which will possibly lead to restrictions on all shops, schools, and close contact services being lifted from April 12.

Northern Ireland

Dates for relaxing restrictions have not been set in Northern Ireland, as “the course of the pandemic has been highly unpredictable and is likely to be so for some time yet,” the government explains.

However, they have outlined a plan that includes nine pathways, each of which has five steps towards restrictions being lifted. These pathways are:

Home and community

Sports and leisure activities

Work

Education and young people

Worship and ceremonies

Retail

Culture, heritage, and entertainment

Travel and tourism

Hospitality

The easing of current restrictions will “require a minimum of three weeks to assess the impact [...] before further decisions are made,” but the first easing of rules will most likely centre around meeting others outside their homes, per BBC News.