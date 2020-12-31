It's hard to believe that it's nearly been a year since the UK first went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. But thanks two newly approved vaccines, it's looking more than likely that 2021 will be the year where restrictions will be eased and families and friends can get together once again. But exactly when will the UK go back to "normal"? Here's everything we know so far.

The vaccine roll-out plan

The UK's first mass vaccination programme began on Dec. 2 following the approval of its first vaccine. On Jan. 4, the newly-approved Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine will join the programme. Currently, the vaccine is only be offered to those most at risk to coronavirus. This includes those aged 80 or over, people who live or work in care homes, and health care workers at high risk according to the NHS, and is being offered in hospitals and local vaccination centres run by GPs. This comes from advice given by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), who want to prioritise "the prevention of COVID-19 mortality and the protection of health and social care staff and systems."

According to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the UK now has enough stock to vaccinate "the whole population", but the next step is distributing it as quickly as possible across the country. Hancock told Sky News that "the vaccine is our way out of the pandemic," but refused to provide an exact figure of how much of the population could be vaccinated at the beginning of 2021.

What scientists have said

If the nationwide vaccine program goes to plan, lead researcher of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine Professor Sarah Gilbert is optimistic that the UK could go back to something resembling normality by the summer — depending on whether infection rates continue to increase in January. "What we do over the next few weeks is really going to have a big impact on how long it's going to take to get back to normal," she told BBC's Andrew Marr Show. Until we see the impact Christmas mixing has had on the infection rate, it'll be difficult to tell where the finish line is.

So essentially, it all depends on the efficacy and speed at which the vaccination program can be rolled out across all age-groups before the UK can go back to some semblance of normal. And even then, social distancing and local restrictions still may have to remain in place to keep the virus at bay. "We actually need to have the absolute amount of virus circulating to be very low," Steven Evans, professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told BBC's Science Focus magazine. "And we won't do that by vaccination alone until we're getting 50 per cent of the population vaccinated or more, and that's going to be quite a bit of a long way off yet."

What the government has said

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that restrictions are likely to be eased by Easter, depending on the success of the tiered lockdowns and vaccination program. According to Johnson, chief medical officer Chris Whitty informed him that April 5 is when things could potentially be "much, much, much better," the Prime Minister told ITV News (via the Independent). It may even be possible that this date is moved forward, depending on the success of the vaccine and tier systems. "Who knows by how many weeks, but that's obviously what we're aiming for."

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has also suggested that the UK can go back to normal once the majority of vulnerable groups have been vaccinated, he told Sky News (via iNews). "We've basically got a road map until, what we expect to be spring, where those over 50, those who have got vulnerable health conditions and the key workers have had the [second jab] and at that point, we can transition back to something akin to normal."