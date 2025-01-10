Your Next Vacation Destination? Cleveland, Ohio. (No, Really!)

Cleveland, Ohio: Home to The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, A Christmas Story, and the Kelce brothers. It’s probably not the first place you’d consider for a solo city break, but after some TikTok research and a little direction from the city’s tourism board, Destination Cleveland, my mind was opened and I set out ready to prove that there’s more to The Land (CleveLAND, get it?) than induction ceremonies and football icons.

Below are my top picks for food, drinks, shopping, and culture in the city. Whether you’re stopping over en route to your final destination, or just trying to explore somewhere new, these Cleveland institutions — both new and old — deserve to make the cut in your itinerary.

Where To Stay In Cleveland

Roost Cleveland

Downtown

For my four nights in the city, I stayed at Roost Cleveland, a hotel designed to give you the home-away-from-home experience. Kitted out with Le Labo toiletries and SFERRA bed linens, my two-bedroom apartment was the ideal base to live like a local while still feeling like I had the luxuries of a four-star hotel. The neighborhood is well positioned to explore many of the city’s best attractions, with The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, The Arcade, and Playhouse Square all within a 15-minute walking distance.

Where To Eat & Drink In Cleveland

Betts

Downtown

Betts was the ideal spot to grab a breakfast and take work meetings downtown before heading out for the day. I opted for a classic avocado toast with tomatoes, egg (sunny side up), and pickled red onions followed by several coffees while I boshed through some emails. Based on the ground floor of the landmark, 1920s-era Kimpton Schofield Hotel and almost directly opposite the iconic Heinen’s Grocery Store (more on that below), their reliably tasty brunch fare can result in a slight wait for tables, so booking ahead is recommended.

Geraci’s Slice Shop

Downtown

Travis Kelce (he’s been known to order their Hot Tito slice) isn’t the only household name that favors this Downtown Cleveland pizza joint. Back in 2009, Geraci’s made an appearance on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, which is the only invitation I need to add a spot to my itinerary.

Heinen’s

Downtown

Because my preferred way to vacation is pretending that I live in the destination for the duration of my trip, a visit to any city’s premier grocery store is high on my list of things to do. Heinen’s was a stone’s throw from Roost Cleveland, so I made a beeline for their freshly prepared lunch items (the cream of tomato soup? Exceptional), before stopping to swoon over the glass-roofed rotunda that covers an inside seating area near the deli counters.

Charlie Mock

Cordelia

Downtown

Named for the great-grandmother of owner Andrew Watts, Cordelia specializes in comfort food and seasonal produce in a casual-yet-elevated setting. It’s fronted by Chef Vinnie Cimino, who was named a James Beard Award finalist in 2024, so making a reservation is very much recommended. If dining alone, request a seat at the bar overlooking the kitchen; I genuinely felt like I was in an episode of The Bear (sans violent outbursts).

I chose the Starlight cocktail, one of “Grandma’s favorites,” which was described as balanced and velvety thanks to its reposado tequila, calvados, orange gin, pineapple, lemon, and aquafaba. To eat, I got the jammy eggs and overdressed greens (a perfect pairing, as explained to me by my server), followed by the dirty chai ice cream topped with a brown sugar crumb and pumpkin spice fluff (the highlight).

Presti’s Bakery

Little Italy

With over 120 years of business under their belts, it’s unsurprising that Presti’s baked goods and deli counter draw crowds on a weekend afternoon. The line moves quickly though, so don’t be put off by the crowds! Its gelato, hidden at the far left-hand side of the store, is a must-try (I got a scoop of the pistachio), as is the cannoli.

Charlie Mock

West Side Market

Ohio City

Produce markets are my favorite way to get a whistle-stop tour of small and local businesses. West Side Market is home to more than 70 vendors and in their main hall, you can find White Flower Cake (try their macarons), Narrin’s Spices & Sauce (tons of locally-made hot sauces), and The Home Pantry (ready-to-eat salads, perfect for lunch). Be sure to head upstairs to the balcony that overlooks the market hall for a full view of the early-1900s tiled interior.

Cloak & Dagger

Tremont

On arrival, patrons at Cloak & Dagger are presented with a Clue-style murder mystery — three weapons, locations, and culprits — to unravel over cocktails and bar snacks. Hints to the murderer and their motive are peppered throughout the menu and hidden among ingredients lists, which you can mull over in the suitably gloomy, gothic interiors. Upstairs, the private members club, The Writer’s Room, offers the same standard of creative beverages in a slightly brighter setting perfect for catch-ups or dates.

Befriending the bar team helped me gain access to the exclusive drinking hole, so don’t be afraid to strike up a conversation — while I had mentioned the article I was writing on Cleveland, I didn’t get the vibe that it was too uncommon for newcomers to get a sneak peek at the venue. Membership to the space starts at $50 a month, and offering interested parties a chance to trial run feels like the ideal way to sign up new recruits.

Things To See & Do In Cleveland

The Arcade

Downtown

Aptly nicknamed Cleveland’s Crystal Palace, this five-story, glass-roofed feat of Gilded Age architecture became America’s first indoor shopping center when it opened in 1890. Partially occupied by the Hyatt Regency Hotel, The Arcade isn’t as bustling as it once was — the handful of sleepy storefronts (a small salon, USPS, among others) and eateries didn’t pique my interest — but the main thoroughfare, inspired by the design of Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, is worth 10 minutes of your time alone.

Charlie Mock

Cleveland Public Library

Downtown

Libraries, like old banks, are often some of the most enjoyable buildings to roam around, even if you don’t plan on sitting down and reading their books. The Main Library on Superior Avenue is one of 30 public library branches in Cleveland, takes up the entire block between East 3rd and 6th, and contains over 30 miles of bookshelves.

In Brett Hall, the large former reading room directly opposite the library’s main entrance, visitors can currently view "the BAND" by FriendsWithYou, a quintet of larger-than-life, fluffy, autonomous robots that perform “a ballet of joy” to music by Norman Bambi. The show is expected to run until Spring 2025.

Charlie Mock

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Cuyahoga Valley

A 30- to 40-minute drive outside of the city is Cuyahoga Valley, one of Cleveland’s eight national parks, spanning 33,000 acres along the Cuyahoga River. Among its 125 miles of hiking trails, visitors can find the Towpath Trail, Brandywine Falls, and the Boston Mill Visitor Center, but my highlight was stopping in the village of Peninsula. The Purplebrown Farm Store (overflowing with local food and drink — try Rootless Bakery’s pop tarts) and Trail Mix are a delightful browse, and you can also board the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad in Peninsula, which offers multiple excursions through the park, including a Murder Mystery and Ales on Rails.

Charlie Mock

The Cleveland Museum of Art

University Circle

University Circle is brimming with galleries and historical landmarks, so I split my day in two, spending the morning at The Cleveland Museum Of Art. The collection here is impressive in both size and significance, housing works by Claude Monet, Salvador Dalí, and Auguste Rodin, as well as pieces from contemporary artists like Amy Sherald (who famously painted Michelle Obama). It could easily swallow up a whole day in your itinerary, so grab a map and plot out the works you’re most excited to see before heading into the galleries.

During the afternoon, I swung by the Cleveland Museum of Natural History (their enclosure for rescued animals monopolized my time — look out for Murray, aka "Buckeye Chuck," Ohio’s official weather-predicting groundhog) then took a walk through the Case Western Reserve University buildings en-route to Little Italy. Other highlights in the Circle include MOCA Cleveland, Cleveland Botanical Garden, The Sculpture Center — I recommend diving into the neighborhood’s website for the full breakdown of noteworthy destinations.

Places To Shop In Cleveland

Loganberry Books

Shaker Heights/Ohio City

My No. 1 pick of the bookstores I visited in Cleveland was by far Loganberry Books. The unassuming façade is easily missed but hides an astonishing collection of new, used, and rare books in addition to Strong Bindery, a separate small business that specializes in repairing old and damaged volumes. Even if you don’t plan to take home a new novel, browse the Annex Gallery, which a rotation of local artists, and collectible sections while soaking up the unparalleled cozy vibes.

Charlie Mock

Index Coffee & Books

Ohio City

Index Coffee & Books is a discount bookstore just a few minutes walk from West Side Market and gave me a cozy spot to sit down and re-caffeinate after exploring all the market booths. Book-wise, there were considerable bargains to be had — it took everything in me not to push my luggage over the weight limit with half-off reads.

Visible Voice

Tremont

Another coffee shop-meets-bookstore, Visible Voice is just a short walk from Tremont’s Cloak & Dagger cocktail bar and together gave me one of my most enjoyable afternoons in the city. They sell a combination of new and used books that are shelved together and almost impossible to separate, so pristine is the condition of the secondhand stock.

Moonstruck Vintage

Little Italy

Moonstruck Vintage is one of the first stores you meet when you cross the boundary between Little Italy and University Circle. Owner Elisa Vietri curates an adorable mix of seasonal and Cleveland-themed items, my favorites of which were the film prints of historic and notable locations around the city.

Charlie Mock

Paradise Galleria

Ohio City

Ideally located for a visit post-West Side Market (Paradise Galleria is only a 20-minute walk along Lorain Avenue), this multi-story mall of vintage and independently-owned homewares, clothing, and knickknacks is large enough to while away several hours of browsing. Products are displayed in fully-formed rooms, including a chic living area and a ‘90s kid’s bedroom that can be accessed via a portal-style refrigerator in the very kitsch kitchen. At the back of the building is a mock-VHS rental stand and downstairs, which you can reach via a slide, are racks and racks of expertly sourced vintage clothing.

Cleveland Spots That I Missed

Flower Child (Lakewood) — An antique-lover’s perfect afternoon.

International Women’s Air & Space Museum (North Coast Harbor) — Chronicling the history of women in aerospace and aviation (free entry!).

Sarah’s Vineyard (Cuyahoga Valley) — Ideally located for a post-hike glass of wine.

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates (Fairlawn) — Family-run cheese and candy business with three locations near Cleveland.

The Holden Arboretum (Kirtland) — 3,600 acres of greenery only a 40-minute drive from the city.