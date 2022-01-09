Is there a better way to start the new year than stocking up your emergency ice-cream collection? Well, Ben & Jerry’s is ready to guide us through the highs and lows of 2022, with the launch of its new sundae range and a brand new whipped topping to boot.

The range will consist of four flavours, each with its own pun-filled name. For cookie lovers, the Cookie Vermont-ster is a sweet-cream ice cream with chocolate chip cookies and chocolatey cookie swirls. You can find nuts galore in the Hazel-nuttin’ but Chocolate, which features chocolate and hazelnut ice cream with brownie pieces and sea-salt-flavoured chocolatey swirls. And if you’re looking for that extra creamy hit, Oh My! Banoffee Pie! is a banana ice cream full of chocolatey caramel cups and cookie swirls. Finally, for vegans, the Non-Dairy Berry Revolutionary ice cream Sundae is made up of raspberry non-dairy ice cream with sandwich cookies & chocolatey cookie swirls.

And if that wasn’t enough, every tub is topped off with a never-seen-before whipped ice cream topping, finished with gooey sauce and chocolatey chunks.

According to Priscille Moussy, Flavour Guru at Ben & Jerry’s: “You might think you know a sundae… But are you ready for a sundae the Ben & Jerry’s way?! Inspired by the American classic, we wanted to show dessert devotees you do not have to go out to go all out. Sundaes are ice cream plus so much more (we left out the kitchen sink, you’re welcome!). We think you’re going to need a bigger spoon to dig deep into these layers!”

If you can’t wait to get your hands on a tub, it will be available to buy from Jan. 4, for £5.49 in supermarkets across the UK including Sainsbury’s, Asda, and Tesco.