New moons symbolize the start of a fresh lunar cycle, and the next one couldn’t come at a more auspicious time. Rising at the very start of a brand new year, the upcoming new moon on Jan. 2 delivers a gorgeous opportunity to set intentions, get in touch with our goals, and launch new endeavors. Knowing exactly how the January 2022 new moon will affect your zodiac sign can help you make the most of it.

The first new moon of the new year takes place in earth sign Capricorn territory, which brings out the hardworking and disciplined edge in all of us. It’s an ideal astrological time to zero in on your goals as you visualize your year ahead, and its energy is especially helpful for setting intentions related to work, financial matters, and your career path. As one of the major lunar moments of Capricorn season, this new moon highlights our sense of determination, allowing us approach our plans with practicality and lay out solid foundations that’ll make our goals more achievable.

January’s lunar reset is also being supported by chaos-loving planet Uranus, which could throw some refreshing new ideas or changes of heart into our new moon mix. Capricorn energy loves to devote itself to a solid plan, but this exciting planetary connection asks us to stay open to the unusual and leave room for unexpected magic.

New year, new you, and a lucky new moon to seal the deal with a cosmic kiss. Read on for your January 2022 new moon horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This new moon brings a chance to totally revamp your career trajectory, Aries. If you’re on the market for a professional change, now could be an auspicious time to take a calculated risk and jump into something new. If you’re in a field you want to stay in, it’s a great time to take the reins on a new project or seek out some networking connections that could boost your standing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As one of the ultra-focused fixed signs, it’s easy to get tunnel vision when it comes to setting goals, Taurus. But having this lucky new moon in a fellow earth sign’s territory will bring out your adventurous side. This is an important year for branching out and broadening your horizons, so start now by enrolling in a mind-expanding class or planning a trip to someplace special.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re ever going to get witchy and plan a new moon manifestation ritual, there’s no better time than now, Gemini. This lunation is asking you to get in touch with mysterious forces inside of you that give you power, and tapping into mystical arts can help you get in touch with your otherworldly strengths. A tarot card reading or a candle ritual are both great ways to gain guidance during this lunar portal.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Venus may be retrograde, Cancer, but your love life is blossoming with exciting new beginnings. If you’re in a relationship, this new moon could bring up a much-needed conversation about commitment or longterm plans. If you’re single, a special someone could come strolling into your life and grab your undivided attention. Take it slow, but stay open to life’s endless opportunities.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A new year means a new list of personal goals to slay, Leo. The disciplined vibes of this lunar reset will supercharge your ability to stay on top of your health and wellness goals. It’s a great time to start a new exercise plan, add some productivity habits to your daily routine, or create more room in your schedule for refreshing self-care practices.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Forget your standard, boring New Year’s goals, Virgo. The sparkly new moon in a fellow earth sign’s territory is lighting up your appetite for something way more fun. Commit to bringing more passion into your life by jumping back into the dating scene, adding something spicy to your sex life, or simply pursuing more creative goals for yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re starting the year on a more introspective note, Libra, so it might be nice to kick things off with some much-needed chill time at home instead of social outings. Huddling up in your cocoon with comfort foods, silly movies, and scented candles is a great way to recharge after the holidays and get in touch with your goals.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As a meticulous fixed sign, you’re good at setting goals for yourself, Scorpio. And this new moon is going to highlight your ability to see every little detail of your plans. Use your hyper-clear vision to assess every aspect of your current trajectory and start plotting every baby step you plan to take to get to where you want to be. Just be sure to stay flexible, as you never know when a curveball might be thrown your way!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This new moon brings you a new beginning in the realm of money, Sagittarius, so it’s a great time to make a New Year’s budget or set some fresh financial goals for yourself for the year ahead. There may even be an unexpected bonus or belated holiday gift headed your way that’ll offer you a little extra spending money.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This is your new moon, Capricorn, and it’s here to help you kick off the year with a clean slate. Now’s a time to get in touch with all the things you truly want in your life and chase after them with total determination. Your hardworking nature can almost always take you far, but right now, your ability to manifest your dreams is higher than ever.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

After a bustling holiday season, this new moon is asking you to slow down and get in touch with your inner self, Aquarius. Spend some time spiritually recharging under this lunation, allowing your mind to wander toward daydreams and fantasies. Getting lost in your imagination every once in a while is a good thing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The new moon is lighting up the potential for all sorts of exciting connections to materialize in your life, Pisces, so keep your eyes peeled for new friendships or communities that will welcome you with open arms. If you’re looking to expand your reach at work, this is a wonderful time to network, too. Spruce up your social media presence and get ready to meet some new faces.