Christmas 2021 just got better, courtesy of Cadbury. Not only are they releasing Mini Eggs outside of Easter – filled with broken up candy canes – but they’ve reimagined their DIY kits once again. This time as the ultimate Christmas Chocolate House.

As with previous kits, like last year’s Santa Sleigh masterpiece, the Christmas Chocolate House comes disassembled for you to put together with some amazingly festive Cadbury treats. Priced at £14, the “deliciously fun gift” is truly the perfect way to celebrate the holidays.

Similar in design to the Easter Cottage Kit (but with a bit more pizazz) the Christmas Chocolate House features OG Dairy Milk Bars, Winter Wonderland, and Winter Gingerbread Edition bars for the main structure, white Buttons for the awnings, and a treat-size Flake for the roof ridge. The only thing you’ll need to complete the creation is some icing sugar, according to Sainsbury’s.

The ultimate Christmas treat is available to buy through Cadbury’s official site, as well as Sainsbury’s website. You’ll also find it in Wilko for £15, Ocado for £12, and Home Bargains at the cheapest price point of £11.99. It’s not clear yet whether Morrisons or Asda will be stocking the festive house on the run-up to the big day, but I’ll keep you posted.